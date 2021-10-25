Peabody
Friday
A caller reported heavy water flow down Worcester Road, at 4:45 p.m. Friday. An officer sent to check reported it was from the water tower, and the DPW was notified.
A caller reported at 5:05 p.m., from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, that her vehicle window was smashed sometime overnight.
An Avalon Drive woman reported, at 7:20 p.m., that she is being harassed by the neighborhood kids. She said she tried to address it with their parents but they were “cruel” to her as well and told her to “move out.” The officer spoke with the woman, but she said the situation had “rectified itself.”
A 29-year-old Forest Street resident was stopped on Main Street, at 9:30 p.m., for a red light violation, but when a records check was made, the driver was found to be operating an uninsured vehicle. His vehicle was towed, and he was summonsed to court for operating an uninsured vehicle and running a red light.
Police responded to a Wheatland Street address, at 10:20 p.m. after a caller reported a loud noise. When she checked, she discovered a broken window and a pushed-in screen downstairs. She did not know whether anyone had entered the house. The CID photographed the damage and lifted a print.
Saturday
A Fulton Street caller advised police, at 4 a.m., that juveniles were going into yards and taking pumpkins. Police checked the area, but found no juveniles.
A resident of 53 Garden Road reported, at 11:23 a.m., that he had been scammed out of cash. No amount was given.
A driver reported from Starbuck’s Coffee, 240 Andover St., that a black Mercedes almost hit him on Route 114. The Mercedes followed him to TD Bank and the operator, when asked if he wanted to fight, said yes. Before, leaving the caller took down the license plate but it did not match. The parties went their separate ways, apparently without coming to blows.
A passerby reported, at 4:25 p.m., that a motorcyclist had dumped when he took the corner at Proctor Circle and Lowell Street He was taken to Beverly Hospital with undetermined injuries.
A 240 Lynn St. caller reported at 4:50 p.m., that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his Toyota Prius.
A party called police, at 6:40 p.m., from the vicinity of Metro Cleaners, 43 Foster St., to report she was lost. Somehow she was in Peabody, and her vehicle was in a parking lot on Foster Street in Salem. An officer gave the woman a ride to Salem to get her vehicle.
An officer was sent to Speedway, 545 Lowell St., at 7:40 p.m., for a male nodding off in the store. He was evaluated by Atlantic Ambulance and refused medical assistance. The officer waited with the young male for his mother to pick him up, which she did shortly.
Police were dispatched, at 10:22 p.m., to the vicinity of Town Variety, 114 Central St., for a three-vehicle accident with one operator injured. The driver of one vehicle, a 25-year-old Swampscott man, will be summonsed to court for driving to endanger, and the officer will file a Mass. Form 51A, alleging possible child-abuse or neglect. All three vehicles were towed.
Sunday
A caller from a boat on the pond behind 255 Lynn St. reported, at 11:20 a.m. that a male party was yelling for help from the rear of 255R Lynn St. The boater tied his boat up and was assisting the resident, who refused medical assistance when it arrived.
Police were called at 12:30 p.m., to Route 95 south over Route 114 for a smoking fuel tanker. State police arrived on scene and handled the incident.
Monday
A report of stolen hubcaps brought officers to Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St. at 9 a.m.
A man called police, at 11:40 a.m., to report that his white Ford Econovan was hit while parked on Wallis Street, in the vicinity of Haven From Hunger. The other vehicle was identified as a brown Honda Odyssey driven by a 75-year-old Sewall Street resident. The Honda operator was summonsed to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle in violation of a license restriction.
An employee of Northshore Mall security reported, at 12:37 p.m., that a 60-year-old white male, speaking with an English accent and driving a white van, tried to lure a middle-age female into the vehicle. He was in the area of Shaws and heading toward the food court. The intended victim did not want to leave information or make a report.
SalemSunday
Police went to 62 Wharf St., at 12:04 a.m., and to 152 Washington St., at 12:09 a.m., for two drunken individuals.
Officers were dispatched to 118 Washington St., at 1:25 a.m., for an assault in progress.
At 1:33 a.m., police were sent to 65 Washington St., for an assault in the past.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington and federal streets, at 1:38 a.m., for an assault in progress.
An adult was reported missing from South Washington Square at 4:32 a.m.
Officers were sent to 94 North Washington Square, at 8 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Boston and Hanson streets, at 8:03 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Liberty Street location, at 8:50 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
A resident parking sticker complaint brought police to 88 Essex St., at 10:55 a.m.
At 12:51 p.m., officers were sent to 48 Lafayette St., for a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Street, at 1 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 15 Federal St., at 2:37 p.m.
A larceny brought officers to 247 Jefferson Ave., at 3:40 p.m.
Police responded to 185 Marlborough Road, at 4:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were dispatched to 168 Essex St., at 4:40 p.m., in response to a reported fight.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 48 Highland Ave., at 5:44 p.m.
Officers were called to 30 Park St., at 6:30 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cedar and Cherry streets, at 6:45 p.m. to shut down a dispute.
Police were dispatched, to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets, at 8:10 p.m., for a disorderly person, They arrested Dejohnet Day, 21, of the streets, Salem, on charges of assault and battery on a police officer; disorderly conduct; and for violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
Police went to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 8:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 73 Lafayette St., at 8:55 p.m.
A report brought police to 267 Canal St., at 10:15 p.m., to investigate a missing adult.
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 70 Palmer St., at 12:05 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
A cruiser responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and First Street, at 3:36 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was sent to 16 Lynde St., at 6:10 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest,
Police went to 33 Mason St., at 6:17 a.m., on a noise complaint.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to a Congress Street location, at 8:03 a.m.
Officers were called to 31 Outlook Ave., at 8:45 a.m., for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A disturbance brought police to the vicinity of 2 Mason St., at 9:56 a.m.
Officers were called to 6 Scenic Place, at 10:25 a.m., after the report of a break-in to a motor vehicle.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to the Family Dollar store,138 Canal St., at 10:25 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 1:08 p.m.
Officers were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 1:35 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to the vicinity of 53 Hanson St., at 2:08 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 4:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched, at 5:20 p.m, to Pub 49, at 49 Maple St., for two people fighting. Police arrested Ryan Deroo, 42, of 36 Park Street, Danvers, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Monday
An ambulance was sent to Medtronic, 35 Cherry Hill Drive, at 1:37 a.m., for a wire through a person’s finger. He was transported to a local medical facility.
Police were called to 178 Maple St., at 10:18 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Lobao Drive, at 2:17 p.m., for suspicious activity.
A motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Endicott Street at 3:05 p.m.
MarbleheadSunday
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 11:20 a.m., for a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot.
A party notified police, at 12:17 p.m., they had lost their prescription sunglasses on Smith Street.
The Fire Department responded, at 9:25 p.m., to a Cliff Street address, on an unknown alarm.
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Evans Road, at 5:48 a.m., for a woman who appeared to be aimlessly wandering about the area.