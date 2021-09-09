Marblehead
Wednesday
A Washington Street caller notified police, at 8:05 a.m., that he had left his bicycle on the bike rack on his car at 6 p.m., yesterday, and when he went out to his car this morning, someone had taken his rear wheel, tire and sprockets. He said he had not yet determined the replacement value.
A caller reported at 10:05 a.m. that a hunched-over elderly man carrying grocery bags was holding himself up by the fence in front of Marblehead Bank on Atlantic Avenue. While police were on the phone with the caller, someone stopped to help the man. An officer sent to check on him arrived three minutes later but was unable to locate him.
A Nahant Street man told police he has had several signs, asking people to keep their dogs from using his lawn, stolen recently. He said he now has security camera footage of a suspect and wonders what he should do next.
Thursday
A woman called police from Mugford Street, at 12:45 a.m. to report seeing someone with a flashlight signaling S.O.S. She said she knows Morse code and is certain this is what she was seeing. She said she would stand by for the officer. He returned shortly and reported that the outside light on the church appeared to be malfunctioning.
Police were notified at 2 a.m., that a large tree was down across West Shore Drive. An officer was sent to verify, and confirmed the tree was blocking the entire street, making it impassible. The Tree Department was called to the scene and, after surveying the job, contacted highway for a front-end loader. The street was reopened at 5:34 a.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were notified, at 10:40 a.m., that a trashman's foot was run over by the trash truck. He was transported to Mass. General, and his wife was notified.
A caller reported from Webster Street that he had paid the company $600 to work on his vehicle, but they were now refusing to perform the work. Officer reported the parties came to an agreement, and the shop owner will call the vehicle owner when repairs are complete.
Police were dispatched to The Cheesecake Factory, at Northshore Mall, at 1:25 p.m. for a woman reported to be choking on her food. She was conscious, alert and had successfully cleared her airways when the officer arrived. She refused medical assistance.
An officer went to CVS, 535 Lowell St., at 2:05 p.m. to retrieve surveillance footage in an effort to identify a recent larceny suspect.
Police were sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 4:10 p.m., after the manager reported vandalism to a room. One party, a 34-year-old Redberry Lane, Peabody, female, was summoned to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,200.
A driver was arrested, at 4:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 139 Lowell St., after a minor motor-vehicle incident. Arrested was Patty A. Martello, 66, of 32 Quail Road, Peabody. She was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Police were called to 3 First Ave., at 4:54 p.m., after a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and no tows, but one operator was given a written warning for improper passing. The officer also documented allegations of assault and advised the parties how the woman can take up her own criminal charges.
At 5:50 p.m., a party came in to the station to report a past assault with allegations relating to the previous incident, about an hour earlier, in the vicinity of 3 First Ave.
A woman came into the station at 8:10 p.m., to report her daughter's Welch School Chromebook had been stolen.
Police responded to the vicinity of 9 Sprague St., at 11:05 p.m. after a caller reported a male on a motorcycle was "chasing down" a female in a tan SUV. Officer 10 stopped the motorcycle on Main Street by the 7-Eleven. Meanwhile, Officer 17 spoke with the involved female who said they had left the Portuguese Club after an argument but she wanted no police involvement. The cycle operator was arrested, however, after his information was run through the computer. Michael Silva, 47, of 3 Newcastle Road, Peabody, was arrested and charged on a Newburyport District Court warrant for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit.
Thursday
An assistant manager with Life Time Fitness, 210L Andover St., contacted police, at noon, for assistance on a possible issue: A male with daily membership comes in to different locations and steals from the locker room. They said they expected him to return to the Peabody club within the next few days, possibly as soon as Friday. The caller said staff members have a picture of him, so they will call police if he shows up.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Laurel Street and Walnut Avenue, at 5 p.m., to check on possible solicitors in the area.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 5:20 p.m., for a general disturbance — a report of homeless people fighting in the area.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 7:55 p.m., to the vicinity of Lindsey and Eaton avenues, for a group of kids and the sound of breaking glass.
An officer was called to 377 Cabot St., at 9 p.m., for a female, an unwelcome guest, who was refusing to leave the store.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, to 45 Story Ave., at 10 p.m., for a female passed out on the front steps.
Thursday
Police were called to an Arlington Avenue address, at 6:05 a.m., by EMS for a 98-year-old man who was deceased. The man had been under hospice care and had signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate order), so there was no issue.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit was sent to the River Street shelter to run warrant checks on shelter guests.
Two officers were called to 15 Longfellow St., at 9:04 a.m., for a male banging on the door.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 54 West Dane St., at 19:30 a.m., for a man sleeping in the bushes.
Police went to the vicinity of the Lothrop and Dane streets intersection, at 1:30 p.m., to check on a person in a tent.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 1:30 p.m., for a female nodding off leaning over the bridge.
Officers were called to 6 Bosworth St., at 2:06 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace between workers, who requested assistance and residents of that address. No one was home, however, so there was no issue.
Three officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 3:23 p.m., for youths fighting.
Salem
Wednesday
Police went to 9 Bridge St., at 5:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries.
Police were sent to Walgreen's Pharmacy, 59 Boston St., at 6 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Multiple cruisers made 15 separate motor-vehicle traffic stops across much of the city between 6:15 and and 8:20 p.m. There was no indication of how many operators received citations or were warned.
Officers went to a Northend Avenue location at 8:30 p.m. to quiet a disturbance.
Police were called to 22 Osborne St., to speak with a party who had reported being harassed.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 9:20 p.m., from 173 Lafayette St.
Police were called to 23 Orne St., at 11:30 p.m., for a dispute.
Thursday
A fraud or a scam was reported from 150 Canal St., at 9 a.m.
Officers were called to 163 Derby St., at 9:35 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Washington and Canal streets, at 10:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:30 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 2:10 p.m.
A juvenile issue brought officers to 11 Harrison Ave., at 3:30 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Danvers Mobile Home Park, 98 Newbury St., at 4:25 p.m., after a resident reported a possible larceny from their vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Grace Road at 7:20 p.m., to check on the report of a child on a motor bike, but they were gone before arrival.
Police were sent to Cigars R Us, 56 Maple St., at 11:15 p.m., after a neighbor reported they were disturbing the peace with loud music.
Thursday
Officers responded to 180 Newbury St., at 12:45 a.m., after a resident reported his motor vehicle had been broken into and power tools were stolen.
Officers were sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 55 Liberty St., at 12:05 p.m., for a fight between two patients.
High Street Shell, 79 High St., called police at 2:30 p.m., to report a larceny — it was a "drive-off," where the customer took off without paying for their gas.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:30 p.m., on a report that unnamed people were threatening to kill someone.
||||