Marblehead
Thursday
A Washington Street shop owner called police at 9:10 a.m., to point out that a blue 2003 BMW 325 SE had been parked in the two-hour space in front of his store for the third day in row. The cycle officer noted, two hours and 35 minutes later, at 11:45 a.m. that he had just finished tagging five vehicles in the area.
A party came into the station at 12:15 p.m., to report two men in large vehicles, one a Jeep Gladiator pickup, going in opposite directions, screaming back at one another and causing a traffic backup.
A Broughton Road caller told police she had received multiple rude and threatening phone calls over the last several days. The woman was told not answer unless she knows the number on her caller ID, and to block the number if it is a scam or harassing call.
A person called police at 4:40 p.m., from Ocean Avenue to report they just saw a male walking toward the ocean carrying a spear gun, and the caller thought it was dangerous. The Environmental Police said they had seen him. He was going spearfishing which is legal. There were no issues.
Friday
A Lafayette Street woman called police just before 6 p.m., because workmen were sweeping the parking lot adjoining her property in order to prepare it for tomorrow's paving, and she was upset because they were making so much dust she could not sit on her porch.
Saturday
The report of a forgery or a fraud brought police to Harbor View Lane at 8:55 a.m. after the resident called police and reported getting a notice of an order using her name and address with a Visa card, but those numbers did not correspond to any card she has.
A woman brought a combined wallet/money clip in to the station, at 3:10 p.m., after finding it at the lighthouse, where a seagull had it and was trying to break it open as if it were a shellfish. The woman's niece chased down the bird and retrieved the wallet. The owner was notified and came by the station to pick it up.
A resident from the vicinity of Stratford and Fieldbrook roads called police, at 10:50 p.m. to complain about a white Mazda Miata being driven around the neighborhood by a group of kids. Police stopped the vehicle, which was from Stratford Road and had no plates. The car was towed back to the house so the tow company could settle up with the driver. The driver was cited for operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and for failure to yield.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 9:26 a.m., that the Scout mural has again been vandalized. The caller said they have taken photos and it will be painted over again today. She noted the graffiti was not anti-semitic.
Monday
At 8:40 a.m., police received a report of more vandalism on the grandstand at the park on Wyman Road. Officers responded to the location to check and reported back that it was old graffiti.
Transit police requested assistance, at 9:09 a.m., for a bus that had a "Call Police" sign up. They said a passenger on the bus was exposing herself, and they were sending a cruiser to the location, but it would take time, so Marblehead units responded. The female was no longer on the bus, however, when Marblehead officers arrived at 9:11 a.m. Units checked the area, but she was not found.
A Clifton Heights woman came into the station, at 10:40 a.m., to report that her neighbor had verbally abused her and had physically punched her shoulder, and she would like to file a report.
Two Pond Street residents came into the station, just before 2 p.m., to complain about a squatter who has been living there for five years and would not leave. They said he has been threatening other roommates recently.
Peabody
Monday
A 12 Shore Drive resident reported to police, at 4:17 p.m., that he had just found the tires on his BMW had been slashed.
A 210 Andover Street business owner came into the station, at 4:35 p.m., to report a possible case of employee theft. The officer will document known losses and forward the information to the CID for follow-up.
An officer was flagged down, at 7:45 p.m., by a woman in the vicinity of Gallo Nero, 89 Main St., who said her daughter was supposed to be following her vehicle and they got separated, and she was concerned her daughter would not know how to get home. The officer checked the area for the daughter's vehicle, but could not find it. He advised the mother to call back should her daughter not arrive home in a reasonable time.
A caller from 5 Eagan Place reported, just before 8 p.m., that a white Ford SUV being operated by an intoxicated driver struck their vehicle while parking in the visitor spaces of the condos. When confronted, the operator became aggressive toward the caller, then returned to 14 Eagan Place. Police arrested Michael Francis Dalton, 52, of that address, and charged him with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 9:50 p.m. and arrested the operator, Michael Francis Dalton, and charged him with drunken driving, second offense; possession of Class E narcotics; a marked lanes violation; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A breathalyzer test administered to Dalton showed a reading of .160, twice the legal limit.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer went to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 7 p.m., to speak with a gardener about possible theft of vegetables. He was unable to find any proof of vegetable theft, however.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, at 7 p.m., after two bicycles were reported stolen.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:55 p.m., for a male reported to be singing in the street. He was not found.
Monday
An officer went to 76 Newbury St., at 11:10 a.m., for an unwanted guest. The person was behaving strangely.
An officer went to the Village Washtub Laundromat, 97 High St., at 3:15 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute, an irate customer.
A 3 Lakeview Ave. resident called police, at 6 p.m., for assistance with a bee or hornet's nest. The call was passed on to the ACO.
An officer was sent to 10214 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:40 p.m., for a past break-and-entry to a building.
A cruiser was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8:45 p.m., for a screaming female.
Wednesday
A Beaver Park resident called police at 10:30 a.m., for a bat in the house.
An officer was sent to Autozone, 151 Endicott St., at 2:20 p.m., to assist with a disruptive customer, but the customer left before the officer arrived.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 94 Bridge St., at 3:05 p.m., for a panhandler.
At 4:10 p.m., the report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 45 St. Peter St.
Police were called to 19 Washington Square North, at 4:50 p.m., for an accident involving a pedestrian. No injuries but driver upset.
Police arrested a 25-year-old homeless Salem woman at 5:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 3 Harbor St., on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to 158 Essex St., at 6:33 p.m., for a larceny.
A juvenile issue brought police to 105 Canal St., at 6:55 p.m.
Officers responded to 71 Congress St., at 7:11 p.m., on receiving complaints of drug activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jason M. Dailey, 38, of 34 Essex St., Salem, and charged him with trafficking in more than 10 grams of heroin.
A noise complaint brought police to 26 Boardman St., at 10:15 p.m.
Police went to 10 Nursery St., at 11:15 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of threats being made brought officers to 70 Summer St., at 11:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to 70 Summer St., at 3:33 a.m., for a break-and-entry.
A dispute brought officers back to 70 Summer St., at 8 a.m.
Police were sent to Klop Alley and New Derby St., at 9:28 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to 29 Highland Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
At 11:22 a.m., officers were sent to 126 North St., on a general request for police.
Larceny reports came in from two areas of town only six minutes apart: from 286 Washington St., at 11:35 a.m., and from 2 Lincoln Road, at 11:41 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Federal and Monroe streets at 1:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police returned to 29 Highland Ave., at 2:33 p.m., for another juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at 2:36 p.m., in the vicinity of 395 Jefferson Ave.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the top of the 3rd floor of the parking garage for a woman experiencing severe psychological problems.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 4:53 p.m., to take a report on an eBay scam.
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 6:20 p.m., to speak with a juvenile who was texting false 911 reports.
Officers were called to the intersection of Bow and Home streets, at 7:30 p.m., to assist an elderly man who had gotten his wheelchair stuck in a fence.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Broadway at 7:43 p.m.
Officers were called to 23 Enon St., at 9 p.m., for a possibly impaired operator in a silver sedan.
Officers went to the vicinity of McPherson Drive and the Stop & Shop exit, at 11:40 p.m., for reports of a girl running and cars following.
Tuesday
Police were called to 32 Broadway at 2:45 p.m., for an unwanted guest in Apt. 8.
An officer was sent to 44 Dodge St., at 4:30 p.m., in response to a report that a truck may have struck an overpass.
