Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost on Howley St., at 1 p.m., to assist some parties in an encampment behind the Holy Ghost with a verbal dispute.
Police were sent to Ledgewood Way at 3:20 p.m., for an apparent dispute between an elderly couple with the male behaving aggressively. The caller reported back shortly it was a misunderstanding — both parties were shouting because they are hard of hearing. Otherwise, there was no problem.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 309 Lowell St., at 4:20 p.m., for a three-car accident. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries; one operator, a 37-year-old Middleboro woman, will be summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and two vehicles had to be towed.
A 57 Garden Road caller complained to police, at 5 p.m., about an ongoing dispute with a downstairs neighbor. The caller said one of the residents of the downstairs apartment is loud when she comes in late from time to time. The officer spoke with the downstairs party who agreed to do her best to keep the noise down.
A County Street caller reported, at 6:15 p.m., a fridge on the curb with the doors still on it. An officer contacted the resident who said he would remove the doors.
A 30 Harris St., caller notified police at 6:45 p.m., that articles of clothing were missing from the home and they believe them to have been taken by a party who has the alarm code.
A Warren Street mother told police, just before 8 p.m., her son had been assaulted on his way home by a two males, one tall and one short, but with no further description. The son declined medical assistance.
A woman called police, at 11:40 p.m., from 111R Main St., to report her car malfunctioned after a man told her it was leaking, and she fears he sabotaged it. There was no information on the suspect.
Tuesday
A resident of the Franklin and Kosciusko streets area called police, at 5:40 a.m., to report his vehicle's tires had been slashed overnight. While checking his vehicle, he said, he noticed multiple other vehicles along the street with flat tires.
A missing firearm was located earlier on Interstate 93 by Mass DOT and turned over state police at the Medford barracks. The weapon had previously been listed as missing or stolen. Peabody police notified the local resident to whom it belongs and advised them to give the Medford state police barracks a call.
Beverly
Monday
Three cruisers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 12:40 p.m., for some homeless men getting ready to fight in the park.
Police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Big Rock Lane, at 3:15 p.m., for a mother and her son sitting in the road.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 37 Grant St., at 5:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Three officers were dispatched, at 7:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 20 Courtney Drive, for a group of youths fighting in the street.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 587 Cabot St., at 11:35 a.m., for a possible case of credit or debit card skimming going on at an ATM machine.
Two officers were called to 38 Enon St., at 3:45 p.m., to speak to some kids playing with matches.
Salem
Sunday
Officers were sent to 39 Ocean Ave., at 3:30 p.m. to take a report on threats that had been made.
Police arrested a driver at 5:45 p.m., after a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop at the intersection of Lafayette and Fairfield streets. They arrested Armani Minier, 20, of 87 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Lynn, and charged him with driving on a suspended license and with a number plate violation.
Police responded to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 7:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 52 Harbor St., just before 7:30 p.m., for a trespasser.
Police went to 23 Hancock St., at 8:50 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Monday
Officers were sent to three addresses for well-being checks before 1 a.m. They were sent to 2 Margin St., at 12:25; to 120 North St., at 12:30; and to 256 Jefferson Ave., at 12:55 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 45 Congress St., at 8:55 a.m.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 32 Clifton Ave., at 9:25 a.m.
Police were called to 321 Lafayette St., at 10:55 a.m., for a larceny.
Just before noon, officers were called to 450 Highland Ave., for a shoplifter. They arrested Tania P. Lima, 41, of 16 Summit St., Salem. She was charged with shoplifting by asportation and with shoplifting merchandise with value in excess of $250.
Police arrested a Salem man at 1:15 p.m., in the vicinity of New Derby and Washington streets after observing him driving erratically. They arrested Shikhar Mishra, 27, of 14 Chase St., Apt. 4, Salem, and charged him with a crosswalk violation; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable; a number plate violation to conceal his ID; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; failure to stop for police; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police, called to 227 Highland Ave. at 2:10 p.m., for a shoplifter, arrested Jason Michael Lane, 28, of 23 Wenham St., Danvers. He was charged with shoplifting by asportation and with shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250.
Police were sent to 3 Pershing Road, at 3:35 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a past assault brought police to 219 Loring Ave., at 7:25 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Boston and Pope streets, at 8:20 a.m., and to 157 Lafayette St., at 9:05 a.m., for two separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries.
An officer was called to 313 Bridge St., at 11:25 a.m., for a motor vehicle or motor vehicle plate theft.
Police were called to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., for the report of a larceny.
Marblehead
Monday
A party reported at 3:20 p.m., from Brook Road, that people on the playground were not practicing social distancing. The caller said she was just concerned, given it was a large group of women, "all huddled together."
A woman called police, at 3:40 p.m., to report an issue she was having with her upstairs neighbor. At 5:15 p.m., an officer reported he was returning to the station with a female under arrest. Arrested was Diane M. Gorton, 58, of 21 Hawkes St., Apt. 3, Marblehead. She was charged with assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person and with resisting arrest. A friend of the prisoner was notified, and he brought in the balance of the money she needed to make bail. Gorton was bailed on the conditions that she would stay away from the victim and would appear in court at 9 a.m., Tuesday.
A Wyman Road caller reported to police, at 8:50 p.m. that there were a lot of kids in the woods behind Seaside Park, making a lot of noise and possibly drinking. The caller said they seem to gather there every night and wondered if police would keep an eye on the area. Officers walked the area 25 minutes later, but there was no one around at all.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 18 Endicott St., at 8:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., for loud music disturbing the peace. Twenty minutes later police were called back to that address on the same complaint.
Monday
Police were sent to 219 Newbury St., at 3:15 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was called to 12 Hardy St., at 9:50 a.m., for a missing wallet that was thought to have been stolen.
Police were sent to Autozone, 151 Endicott St., at 12:45 p.m., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle. The car had been keyed.
Police were sent to 128 south, at 1:05 p.m. to assist state police with a three-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 1 Putnam Lane, at 2:30 p.m., for a junk-car violation. A few minutes later, the same officer was sent to 43 Forest St., for another junk-car violation.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:10 p.m., for a female shoplifter. They arrested Gabrielle Rizzuti, 26, of 98 Winter St., Saugus, and charged her with shoplifting.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 440 Humphrey St., at 10:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A Puritan Road woman was notified, at 11 a.m., that her Toyota Tundra had been found parked at REM Auto in Lynn.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 48 Farragut Road, at 3:55 p.m. to look for three intoxicated males walking toward the Andrew Road/Monument Avenue area. They were gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Carson Terrace and Foster Road, at 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported a red sedan with young adults inside, who had been there for a while "up to no good." The caller would like an officer to check the area. Nothing was found.
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 2 a.m., that she had just looked out the window to see if it was raining and saw someone breaking into her husband's car parked in the driveway.
||||