Beverly
Tuesday
Police were called to 254 Essex St., at 7:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage.
A cruiser was sent to 145 Livingstone Ave., at 8:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle speeding in the parking lot.
Wednesday
Two vehicles were stopped just after midnight and warned about violating the city noise ordinance prohibiting excessively loud music on vehicle radios or players.
Police were sent to a Colgate Road address, at 11:35 a.m. to check on a party's mother as they had not heard from her in four days. The woman was found to be deceased. As it was an unattended death, the CID and medical examiner were called.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 2 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Wallis streets, for a person passed out in an Uber.
An officer attempted to serve a juvenile summons to a Dane Street address, at 2:25 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Newstand at the Northshore Mall, at 3:20 p.m. to speak with a woman who wanted to report being assaulted Monday night. The woman said the assault was captured on the newstand's video, and the owner was about 10 minutes out so police could review it. The suspect, a 46-year-old Peabody woman will be summoned to court for assault and battery on a 60-or-older or disabled party.
State police responded, at 4:30 p.m., to Route 128 south between Lowell Street and Centennial Drive for a five-car accident. All vehicles were off to the side of the road at this time. There were no injuries and no citations but two vehicles were towed. The crash is still under investigation by state police.
Police were called to Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., at 5:30 p.m., for a man causing multiple disturbances and attempting to scam Amigos, I Love Milkshakes and Lego. The 42-year-old Wakefield man was taken to the station where he was placed into protective custody, then transported to Salem Hospital in an ambulance. He was trespassed from the mall for three years and will be summonsed to court for larceny.
Northshore Mall Security requested backup from Peabody police at 8:15 p.m. for a large group of juveniles outside JC Penney by Pole 22. The group had been trespassed for three years. All were picked up by an adult.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St., at 9 a.m., to speak with the manager regarding a hit-and-run that occurred about 6 p.m. Monday. The vehicle owner was identified, an officer made contact with her and exchanged her insurance and vehicle information with the Sonic manager.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:50 a.m., on Elm Street and after checking the operator's record, he was arrested on an outstanding Peabody warrant. Hysen Dushku, 55, of 150 Main St., Peabody, was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to McDonald's, 133 Main St., for an unwanted customer who was refusing to leave. The 52-year-old Peabody man will be summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime. He gave police the same name, but different age and home address, as a party who was taken into protective custody, then summonsed to court on a larceny charge on Tuesday.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Lafayette Street address, at 12:45 p.m., for an allegation of abuse.
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Lattimer Street address, at 12:35 a.m., for a loud party.
At 5:40 a.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Elm and Creesy streets for a party with a loud boom box.
Danvers
Tuesday
