Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Walnut Street address, at 4 p.m., to follow up on a junk car violation.
Police were dispatched to 128N and Elliott Street, at 4:10 p.m., to remove two large chairs from the highway.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 151 Andover St., called police at 4:25 p.m., to report a stolen motor vehicle with a New York registration.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the Ferncroft Mobil station, 420 Newbury St., at 1:50 a.m., for an intoxicated party.
Police were called to The Atrium, at 10 Elm St., for an unwanted guest. A suspicious male hanging around the property was sent on his way.
The report of a past shoplifting brought an officer to Off Broadway Shoes, 100 Independent Way, at 10:10 a.m.
Officers were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 10:20 a.m., to speak with a woman in the lobby who said she had been assaulted.
Police were called back to the Atrium, 10 Elm St., just before noon for a follow-up investigation concerning the suspicious male who was hanging around the property at 10 a.m.
Police went to 2 Electronics Ave, at 1:30 p.m., to look into the larceny of watches from the building.
An officer was sent to a Walnut Street address, at 6:20 p.m., to serve junk-car paperwork to a resident.
Police were called to Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive, at 6:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. There was no personal injury.
A report of fraud brought an officer to 240 Conant St., at 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1 p.m., for people arguing after a motor vehicle accident. The parties exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer went to School and Maple streets, at 1:20 p.m., to speak with a male who was holding up a sign. At 2:15 p.m., the officer returned and spoke with him again.
An unnamed agency requested, at 8:55 a.m., that Marblehead police assist them in the area of Colonial Court. They said they were in an unmarked black Explorer and were about to approach the site on foot. Dispatch called the officer and explained the nature of the assistance. About 30 minutes later, the unnamed agency had one in custody and the MH officer cleared.
Police went to a Humphrey Street address, at 1 p.m., to speak with a student regarding disturbing images he reportedly posted of himself with a knife on Snapchat, but no threats were made. Police and social services are working to get the youth help. Police were told the youth has gotten threats because of a racist post he made. His address was made public and he fears something may happen, so he asked police to make frequent checks.
A 911 caller reported, at 4:20 p.m. that there was a "male party just cutting branches from all the trees on the street." The man told officers he was out for a walk and a branch almost poked him in the eye, so he took it upon himself to go out and cut the branches back because the tree department didn't do it fast enough.
A Londonderry Road resident told police, at 6 p.m. that her credit card was compromised, and items were being shipped to Salem. The total of the charges was $550 at Walmart and $247 at Nike.com. The woman said she had notified her credit card company and the two stores to cancel and not ship the orders.
Police were dispatched, at 7:50 p.m., to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hawkes Street, for a motor-vehicle accident involving a gray 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV, a gray 2012 Nissan Altima sedan and a red and white 2007 Volkswagen EOS. There were no injuries, but two of the vehicles were towed.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 3:10 p.m.
At 5:45 p.m., police were called to 4 First St., for a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 6 Pioneer Terrace, at 8 p.m.
Officers responded to three requests for well-being checks within just over an hour: At 11:27 a.m., police went to 5 Heritage Drive; at 11:31 a.m., to 27 Charter St.; and at 12:39 p.m., to 267 Jefferson Ave.
Two separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 12:47 p.m. and to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:28 p.m.
Officers responded to 10 Howard St., at 2:30 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police stopped a male, at 10:49 a.m., on Monument Avenue, and charged him with disorderly conduct, after police received calls about a person disturbing the peace.
A caller notified police, at 11:15 a.m., that he had locked his keys and his dog inside his car. The Fire Department was notified and freed both.
A woman came to the station, at 3 p.m., to report she had been harassed at the protest.
Police were dispatched to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., after a caller reported that a car doing donuts in the parking lot had crashed into some trees and was now stuck there.
Sunday
Police and EMTs responded to a Priscilla Road residence, at 8:50 p.m., for a 45-year-old male who overdosed on his anti-psych medicine.
Monday
A Humphrey Street caller notified police, at 3:25 p.m., of what they believed to be a scam call regarding McAfee virus protection.
Tuesday
Police and EMTs responded, at 7 p.m., to the driveway at 531 Humphrey St., for an overdose.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 63 Aspen Road, at 11:20 a.m. for the report of a larceny of property.
Police were sent to a Cherry Street location, at 1:50 p.m. to make a well-being check after a caller said she had not spoken with her friend in three days. The officer reported the friend was fine.
Peabody
Wednesday
A 7 Bowditch St. resident reported, at 4:10 p.m., that a 1998 Mercedes Benz C230 with North Carolina plates had been parked in front of her house for several weeks. Police reported that the vehicle belonged to an Alan George Welch, of Bermuda Run, N.C., and it was legally parked, insured and registered. The officer was to return and place a 72-hour notice of removal on the car.
Peabody police assisted Danvers, at 4:20 p.m., in stopping a vehicle wanted in an attempted shoplifting. The car was pursued, in a slow-speed chase, down Pulaski, onto Lowell, then Johnson Street and into Oak Grove Cemetery, where the male and female occupants attempted to flee on foot. They were apprehended by Danvers police and arrested.
Police were called to 16 Paleologos St., at 6 p.m., after a male party dressed in black and wearing an orange hat was seen peeping through windows at the residence. Upon responding, officers spoke with the caller, who said the person in question had entered the residence through the back door and was looking for someone who did not live there. The residents will be locking their doors and will call the station if they see the person again.
Multiple units of Peabody, Danvers and Massachusetts State Police responded, at 9 p.m. to the vicinity of 300 Andover St., to prevent a 100-plus-vehicle caravan that had been traveling around to shopping malls in the North Shore area from entering the Northshore Mall. Only a few vehicles showed up however. One vehicle was stopped and the driver summonsed to court for an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Police was unable to give the reason for the convoy but they speculated it may have been a number of young men driving around to show off their cars.
Thursday
Police were sent to C&E Direct, 1 Technology Drive, for a manager threatened by a former employee. The employee was believed to be on scene in the parking lot. The 44-year-old Lynn resident was summonsed to court on a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
Officers were sent to Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., at 9:40 a.m., for a larceny investigation.
Police were dispatched, at 10 a.m., to Spaulding Rehab, 300 1st Ave. to serve a warrant. The suspect, a 44-year-old Peabody man, was arrested on warrants for drunken driving and multiple drug and motor-vehicle offenses, as well as violation of an abuse prevention order.
An officer was sent to the parking lot of East Boston Savings Bank, 67 Prospect St. , at 4:10 p.m. for a woman in a vehicle possibly involved in drug activity. Police spoke with the woman, who was in her car smoking because she wasn't allowed to smoke at her residence. She was advised to go elsewhere to smoke in the future.
||||