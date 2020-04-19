Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 151 Andover St., at 5:40 p.m. for a stolen motor vehicle — a rented vehicle that was not returned.
Friday
An officer was sent to the Village Washtub Laundromat, 97 High St., at 10:50 a.m., for an unwanted male guest. He left before the officer arrived.
An officer was sent to a Rand Circle address, at 12:40 p.m., at the request of a female who asked for assistance in getting her boyfriend to leave.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Village Post Road, at 2:15 p.m., to assist with a male with dementia.
Saturday
Police were called to 209 Pine St., at 10:15 a.m. for theft from a motor vehicle overnight. Spare change was taken.
An officer was sent to 211 Pine St., at 10:25 a.m., for another theft from a motor vehicle, when a checkbook was stolen.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:15 p.m., for a shoplifting in which a “spider web” security device was cut off an item, setting off an electronic alarm.
A officer was sent to the vicinity of the Thorpe School, 30 Oberlin Road, at 7:30 p.m., for suspicious activity in which one person was observed handing over a packet to another person. An area search was negative.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 9:35 a.m., to the vicinity of Andover and Newbury streets, for a motor vehicle off the road with possible personal injury.
Police were sent to Epik Fitness, 48 North Putnam St., for a group exercising.
Police responded to 4A McDermott Farm Road, at 2:20 p.m., for a larceny from a motor vehicle.
An cruiser was called to the vicinity of Hardy Street, at 2:30 p.m., for a kite in the wires, but it was gone when the officer got there.
Police responded to 5B McDermott Farm Road, at 3:10 p.m., for a larceny from a motor vehicle.
Swampscott
Friday
An offcer went to 92 Stanley Road, at 2:45 a.m., to investigate an incident.
Police were sent to 1 Salem St., at 11:20 a.m., for suspicious behavior.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 55 Blaney St., at 1:55 p.m.
Salem
Friday
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 160 Lafayette St., at 2:55 p.m.
Policed were called to 145 North St., at 3:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 5 Blaney St., at 4:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 15 Harbor St., at 5 p.m., for a report of a fraud or a scam.
Police stopped a vehicle being driven erratically in the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., at 6:25 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Limbert Ramirez, 21, of 26 Sagamore St., Lynn. He was charged with vandalizing property; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; failure to stop or yield; and possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute.
An officer was sent to 15 Foster St., at 6:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Saturday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 7 Wheatland St, at 1:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 15 Roslyn St., at 10:50 a.m., for a dispute.
An officer went to 26 Norman St., at 12:50 p.m. to check on a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to the vicinity of School and Tremont Streets, at 1 p.m.
An officer went to 28 Hancock St., at 2:45 p.m., to check on a complaint regarding a residential parking sticker.
A noise complaint brought an officer to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:42 p.m.,
Sunday
Police started off the day with another noise complaint, this at 2:22 a.m., for 10 First St.
Police went to 59 Boston St., at 8:22 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to a Franklin Street location at 2:15 p.m., for a public-health related issue.
At 2:35 p.m., an officer was sent to 28 Irving St., for a noise complaint.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 45 Osborne Hill Drive at 3:05 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to 50 Abble Road, at 6:20 p.m., for a stolen motorcycle.
Saturday
A report of a suspicious motor vehicle brought police to 1 Dodge St., at 1:35 a.m.
An intoxicated male causing a disturbance at 9:50 a.m., brought officers to a South Hardy Street location.
A motor vehicle accident involving property damage brought two officers, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of McKay and Matthies streets.
Police were called to Thorndike Street to assist a cancer patient in need of detox.
Two female shoplifters were spotted at Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., but they fled before being apprehended.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Roundy Street address, at 9:40 p.m. for an unresponsive party, an apparent overdose.
Sunday
Two officers were dispatched, at 1:50 a.m., to the vicinity of Netherton and Sunnycrest avenues for a flickering light inside an unoccupied house.
Police were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 7:05 a.m., for a car that struck a city light pole.
Police were dispatched, at 7:15 a.m., to a Taft Avenue group home for a female who took off from the facility.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets for a man slumped in a wheelchair smoking.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 26 Baker Ave., at 12:25 p.m., to check out the cause of construction noises on a Sunday.
