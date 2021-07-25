Danvers
Friday
Police were dispatched to Weston and Lindall streets at 9:40 p.m., for a fight with parties screaming. Police said the report was unfounded.
Saturday
An ambulance was dispatched, at 10:35 a.m., to St. Richard Church, 90 Forest St., for an elderly male who had passed out.
Officers were called to Public Storage, 233 Newbury St., at 11:30 a.m., for a group refusing to leave. \
Police were sent to 128 south at 1:55 p.m., after a party called to report someone had been killed. The report was fraudulent.
An officer was sent to 13 Calumet Road, at 4 p.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors over the cutting of a tree.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Andover Street and Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:55 p.m., for a head-on collision which resulted in no injuries.
A resident of 26 Charles St., reported, at 7:45 p.m., that manure had been left in his driveway.
Sunday
Police were called to 16 Kimberly Drive, at 12:40 p.m., for a loud group disturbing the peace.
Officers were sent to 16 Kimberly Drive, for a second time, now at 3:30 p.m., for a loud group still disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to 307 Locust St., at 12:40 p.m., to check on a female after her boyfriend said he was unable to reach her.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to an Essex Street mental health facility at 4:20 p.m., to assist the staff with an assaultive patient.
An officer went to the vicinity of 100 Rantoul St., at 4:55 p.m., for a report of youths skateboarding and screaming.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street mental health facility at 5:30 p.m. to investigate claims of fraudulent activity.
An officer was sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 6:25 p.m., for a group of youths on the roof.
Police were advised, at 6:55 p.m., by a Rantoul Street party that they had seen people climbing into a window at 77 Sohier Road.
An officer was sent to a Cabot and Dane streets location, at 8:45 p.m., for a known homeless person begging for change in traffic.
A Cabot Street resident complained at 9:05 p.m., that fireworks had been going off for 20 minutes.
Police and ambulance responded, at 11:15 p.m., to a third party call for a possible overdose at a Rantoul Street address.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 35 West Dane Street, at 12:15 a.m., to see who was knocking on the door and wouldn't go away.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Elliot Street and McPherson Drive, at 12:25 a.m., for a party who may be tagging.
Two cruisers were sent to 20 Central St., at 2 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 8:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
At 10:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Woodland Avenue and Kernwood Heights, for a two car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 35 Park St. at 9:10 p.m., to check for a homeless party in a dumpster.
Two cruisers were dispatched to 21 Courtney St., at 11 p.m., for an outside party causing a disturbance.
Sunday
Three cruisers went to the vicinity of 260 Cabot St., at 1:15 p.m., for a person by a motor vehicle, acting strangely.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets at 2:26 a.m. to disperse a group.
Officers were called to 43 Roundy St., at 6:55 a.m. to check the well-being of a patient who ran from Salem Hospital.
A detective and an ambulance responded, at 10:30 a.m., to the vicinity of 24 Cabot St. and Goat Hill Lane for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. The vehicle had stopped for the flashing red light on Cabot Street and was just pulling out into the intersection when the operator saw a bicyclist coming down Goat Hill Lane too fast to stop. The bicycle struck the side of the vehicle and the cyclist was thrown into the street. He sustained an arm abrasion and said his elbow was sore, but declined medical assistance and went on his way.
Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 4 Canal Str., at 1:10 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were sent to 144 Bridge St., at 4:10 a.m., where they arrested Henry Joel Baez, 28, of that address, Apt. 1, on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 5 Jefferson Ave., at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle pedestrian/bike accident.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 10 Dow St., at 8 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 3 Lemon St. Court at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to 30 Leavitt St., at 2:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. Officers were also sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:50 p.m. and Cheval Avenue, at 2:55 p.m., for the same issue.
Two separate parking complaints brought officers to the intersection of Derby and Daniels streets, at 4:40 p.m., and to 358 Essex St., at 4:55 p.m.
Police responded to 190 Bridge St., at 7:15 p.m. to look into a previous assault.
A request for a well-being check brought police to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues, at 7:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 45 Congress St., at 8:55 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were called to the vicinity of 48 Hanson Ave., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the areas of Essex and Washington streets, at 1:10 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to Riley Plaza, at 9:10 a.m. to secure and investigate a suspicious item.
Police were called to 133 Washington St., at 12:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded to 110 Jefferson Ave., at 4:05 p.m. to investigate a past break and entry.
Officers were sent to 6 Cloverdale Ave., at 7 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 7:35 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in or near the intersection of Summer and North streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Lamont Travis Everett, 27, of 118 Merkel Drive, Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; and possession of a Class A drug. Also arrested at the same time, in the same vehicle, was Andre Dimitrius Gentle-Moore, of 35 Hammond St., Apt. 905, Boston. He was charged with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw—the city knife ordinance.
Police were sent to 12 Valiant Way, at 9:15 p.m., to investigate a report of gunshots.
Fireworks were reported from Congress Street, at 9:40 p.m.
Police went to 55 Butler St., at 10:25 p.m., and to 225 Derby St., also at 10:25 p.m., on two separate noise complaints.
Police were sent to a Congress Street location, at 11:30 p.m., for a water rescue incident.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 72 Bridge St., at 12:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Fireworks were reported, at 12:45 a.m., from the vicinity of 21 Gallows Hill Road.
Officers were dispatched, at 1:20 a.m., to the intersection of Leavitt Street and Harrison Avenue to break up a fight.
Officers were dispatched, at 2 a.m., to the vicinity of 182 Lafayette St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police responded to 35 Salem St., at 2:50 a.m. on a stabbing.
A party called police, at 2:05 p.m., from 227 Highland Ave., to report they were being harassed.
Officers were sent to 47 N. Washington Square, at 3:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
