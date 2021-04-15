Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Petco Superstore, at 10 Sylvan St., to assist a person with possible Downs syndrome who appeared to be having difficulties navigating that section of the intersection.
Police were sent to the skate park at 27 Perkins St., at 4:25 p.m., after a caller reported a child fell from his bike. The child was transported to Lahey Medical Center — Burlington and his bike was taken to the lower garage of the station.
Police were called to the Water Treatment Plant on Winona St., at 6:35 p.m., after a caller reported some kids had a campfire on the property. Officers spoke with the youths, who agreed to clean up the area, and officers said they would check back in an area. They were all summoned to appear in court for trespassing and fire negligence except for the oldest, who was 21. He was summoned to court on charges of trespass and setting a fire on another's land.
A resident of 8 Esquire Circle came into the station, at 9:55 p.m., to report she had been scammed over the phone.
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of Kittredge Street, at 2:10 a.m., by a person who reported a male and a female were arguing. The man was arrested, the vehicle was towed and the female took an Uber home after declining a 209A (restraining order). The 44-year-old Peabody man was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, after being arrested.
A woman called police from 16 Silverleaf Way at 10:50 a.m., to report her vehicle had been keyed.
Police were sent to McDonalds Restaurant, 133 Main St., for a hit and run motor-vehicle accident. The suspect vehicle fled on Main Street toward Salem and Salem was notified. The suspect vehicle was located on Park Street, and the operator admitted hitting the vehicle and leaving. He said his insurance company was fixing the revoked status with the Registry.
Police were sent to 31 Pierpont St., at 12:20 p.m., for the report of a stolen lawnmower, yard-maintenance equipment and a bicycle.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Farrell Court resident came into the station at 2 p.m. to report a case of larceny/forgery or fraud.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 190 Bridge St., at 4:35 p.m., for a past break-and-entry
Police and detectives went to 130 Highland Ave., at 6:10 p.m., where they arrested Alex James Jackson-Hill, 22, of the same address, Apt. 2, and charged him with trafficking in more than 100 grams and less than 200 grams of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl.
Police were sent to 4 Devereaux Ave, at 6:40 p.m., for a missing adult.
Police arrested two people after a motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 8:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 13 Palmer St: Michael Oscar Calcano, 20, of 96 Congress St., Apt. 4, who was charged with violations of miscellaneous municipal ordinances and bylaws; and Felix Manuel Sanchez, 22, of 212 W129th St., Apt. 10C, New York City, who was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Police stopped a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle at 9:22 p.m., in the vicinity of 68 Tremont St.
Wednesday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 11 Dodge St., at 7:05 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the vicinity of 16 Heritage Drive, at 8:15 a.m.
Police arrested a Worcester man after a 9:30 a.m., motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave. Arrested was Ernest Lee Johnson, 33, of 133 Granite St., Worcester. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended for driving under the influence of drugs.
Police responded to 47 Winthrop St., at 10:30 a.m., on a report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle and, to Forrester St., at 10:45 a.m., for an identical complaint.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to a Longbow Road address, at 10 p.m., to check a strange screaming sound. The officers said it was probably an animal calling, likely a coyote.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Maple and Pine streets, at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Police were called to 57 Riverview Ave., at 11:15 a.m., after a party made threats to harm a family.
A report of possible drug activity brought officers to the vicinity of Burger King, 184 Endicott St., at 11:55 a.m
Police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:25 p.m., for a party who appeared to be high on something. They arrested Brandon Cyr, 30, of 153 Crest Ave., Revere, and charged him with possession of Class A drugs.
Police were sent to Old Navy Clothing Co., 100 Independence Way, at 2 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman who was talking to herself, but she was gone on arrival.
An ambulance was dispatched to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 2:30 p.m., for a party experiencing a diabetic reaction. They refused medical attention.
Police responded to High and Park streets, at 3 p.m., for a two-car accident with personal injury. No report was available.
Police were dispatched to Cemetery Road, at 4:05 p.m., to check reports of people drinking in the area, but nothing was found,
Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel — Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 11:10 p.m., for a female who refused to leave.
Beverly
Tuesday
The report of a three-car accident brought officers to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets at 6:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage. No injuries were reported.
Police stopped a vehicle on a traffic enforcement grant, at 6:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Rantoul and Myrtle streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Robert E. Sawall II, 60, of 12 Martin St., Danvers. He was charged with illegal use of an electronic device; with operating a motor vehicle on an suspended license; and on two outstanding warrants.
Officers were sent to 174 Rantoul St.. at 7:30 p.m., for a drunken male.
Police went to 28 Pierce Ave. at 7:45 p.m., to take a report on a tablet stolen from a car.
Wednesday
Police went to 14 Beckford St., at 7:15 p.m. for suspicious. The residents found odd items left on the doorstep.
Officers were called to 17 Conant St., at 7:32 a.m. to speak with a resident who believes someone had been tampering with his vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Route 128 and Brimbal Avenue for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
Officers were sent to 18 Beckford St., at 8:20 a.m., after a resident reported their car had been broken into overnight and items taken.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 3 p.m., for kids on bikes causing a disturbance in the lot.
Two officers were called to 389 Cabot St., at 4:30 p.m., for a man banging his head on a glass window.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to 7 Bar Link Way, at 11:30 a.m., for a well-being check. The subject was found to be deceased, and the medical examiner was called.
A caller reported, at 2:10 p.m., that a black Toyota Prius had backed into a utility pole, causing damage. The vehicle, operated by a male, turned right from Roy Street onto Buena Vista.
Police were sent to Phillips Park, 601 Humphrey St., at 3 p.m., for a fight at the baseball field.
A caller reported, at 3:40 p.m., from 3 Devens Road, seeing a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan, strike a parked Buick at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Nissan operator entered the residence at 3 Devens and departed some time later.
