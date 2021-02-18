Peabody
Wednesday
A caller told police, at 3:20 p.m., that she had struck a parked vehicle when she pulled into the parking space at Shaw's, 210S Andover St. She said she had a conversation with the owner of the vehicle she had hit. The vehicle owner said they did not wish to exchange information and left. The caller told police the damage was minor.
A caller reported to police, at 4:30 p.m., that her wallet had been stolen at Macy's. The wallet was recovered in the lower-level parking lot, minus the $700 in cash it had contained.
A Country Club Road couple came into the station, at 5:20 p.m., to report having been victimized in a telephone scam.
An officer was sent to Victoria's Secret at the Northshore Mall to document past shoplifting events at the shop.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Acura Peabody, 252 Andover St., at 8:20 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident. No one was injured, but two vehicles had to be towed. The third vehicle was parked. No citations were mentioned.
Thursday
A Holten Street landlord reported his tenant was intentionally running water. The officer reported there was no disturbance at that time. The landlord said he would go to court on Friday.
A 16 Crowninshield St. resident called police, at 7 a.m. to complain about a person parked in a handicap spot. The officer noted there was no sign marking the handicap spot, it had been missing for more than a year and it had not been replaced. He said there was no violation.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A resident from Fort Beach Lane called police at 8:15 a.m., to complain that a truck has been sitting outside his house with its engine idling from 6:50 a.m., to 3 p.m. daily, and the exhaust fumes were getting inside his house and the rumble of the engine was shakes his walls. The caller said he had spoken with the workmen multiple times, but they laughed him off. He said he has tried to call the company doing the work, but it goes directly to voice mail. The Fire Department was sent to the site to determine whether there was any carbon monoxide in the caller's residence, but none was found. The officer spoke with the complainant and the resident.
A fire engine was sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 10:05 a.m., after flames were reported to be coming from the chimney. When they arrived, no flames were showing, and nothing could be found. The command was terminated at 10:53 a.m.
A Broughton Road woman called police, at 2:15 p.m., to report she had been the target of a Craigslist scam, but she had lost no money.
A Barnard Street caller reported at 2:15 p.m., that she had gotten a scam call.
A Driftwood Road caller reported, at 6:35 p.m., that her mother was lured into an online scam by people claiming to be from Microsoft. The caller told police she had stopped by her mother's house earlier and found the elderly woman had been on the phone "for hours'" and gave the scammers all of her information including her bank account, credit card and Social Security numbers and maiden name, etc. An officer was sent to the address and worked with the woman for nearly two hours securing her information. She had not lost any money at that point, and was advised what to do going forward.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police responded, at 4:55 p.m., to the vicinity of Enon Street, for multiple 911 calls regarding a case of road rage.
Three cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of 12 Evelyn Road at 6:60 p.m., for the sound of possible gunshots heard.
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7 a.m., to a Cherry Hill Drive address for a 76-year-old having trouble breathing.
An officer was sent to 245 Cabot St. at 11:30 a.m., for a person trespassing and going through the Dumpster.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 1:15 p.m., for a single car collision.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 516 Loring Ave., at 4:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Just before 5 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An hour-and-a-half later, at 6:30 p.m., they were sent to 190 Bridge St., to check on another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police making a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 8:20 p.m., at the intersection of Olde Village Drive and Highland Avenue, arrested David Richard Standley, 49, 19 Driftwood Lane, Lynnfield. Standley was charged with failing to signal; speeding in violation of special regulations; and operating on a suspended sentence, subsequent offense.
Officers were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 8:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Thursday
A well-being check brought police to 25 Ward St., at 9:20 a.m.
At 9:30 officers were called to 13 Palmer St., for a larceny.
Just after noon, officers went to the vicinity of First Street and Farrell Court, where they arrested two homeless people: a 37-year-old homeless man from Salem, and a 34-year-old homeless woman from Lynn. Each was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
