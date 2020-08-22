Peabody
Thursday
Police received a call at 11:12 a.m. from a rental company that a vehicle with Florida plates that had been reported stolen was at Todisco Towing in East Boston and recovered by Chelsea police.
A manager at North Shore Bank on Main Street reported at 1:39 p.m. that someone turned in a suitcase or small bag at the bank. An officer took possession of the items inside the bag and said they would be destroyed.
A person reported at 2:01 p.m. that a backpack was stolen from his car while parked outside Stop & Shop on Howley Street. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, and the windows were down.
A fire captain reported a stranger was dropped off from a red pickup truck with a ladder in the parking lot outside Fire Headquarters at 2:55 p.m., and the truck then drove off erratically down Lowell Street, heading westbound.
An officer issued a citation to a driver for failure to use care in stopping after a collision on Route 114 at Hilltop Drive at 3:22 p.m. There were no injuries and no tows.
An officer, responding to a report of a traffic hazard, issued a ticket for a car parked facing the wrong way on Walnut Street, at the intersection with Caller Street, at 4:03 p.m.
A caller at the Tannery Apartments on Warren Street reported at 5:58 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend had her car and wouldn't return it. It turned out the woman was confused by some mail she had received from the RMV and there was no problem with her ex, police said.
A caller at a Foster Street apartment reported his roommate was threatening him at 8:17 p.m. Police said there were no weapons involved and both people returned to their own rooms.
A 27-year-old Andover man will be issued a court summons on charges of unlicensed operation of a vehicle and a red light violation, following a traffic stop on Route 114 at Andover Drive at 8:40 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to complaints of a loud party at a home on Endicott Street at 12:10 a.m. Officer dispersed the party.
An officer, checking the vacant former hospital property at 15 King St., reported that it appeared the gate to the site was cut. Everything was in order, however, and a notice would be made to the property owner.
A Franklin Street resident reported at 5:21 a.m. that two of his car tires were slashed. Police said a similar incident occurred on Franklin Street on Aug. 18.
Marblehead
Thursday
An iPad was reported stolen from a car on Goldthwait Road at 9:13 a.m. The theft is believed to have occurred two weeks ago.
A bicyclist entered the police station at 11:26 a.m. to make a complaint that an officer passing her in his cruiser used the siren, at which point she decided to start following the police vehicle, which, she said, caused her to fall off her bike. She brought with her copies of state laws. The officer said he was trying to warn her that he was about to pass her while responding to a medical emergency call.
A caller from Washington Street complained at 6:13 p.m. that she suspects her neighbor of illegally running a chair business from his home, telling officers she has already made complaints to the building and health departments as to concerns about pollution from sanding. She asked that an officer visit the neighbor's home and look for chairs. Police said they would not do this as it is not their job.
Police were unable to locate the driver who was reported to have cut off a woman on Lafayette Street, then stopped his car, got out and yelled at her at around 9:30 p.m. The caller said the man was in his 20s, heavyset, and was eating a muffin as he yelled at her. She said he appeared to be impaired. She said he then left and headed toward Humphrey Street. Police were unable to locate his vehicle, a blue Honda SUV.
Swampscott
Thursday
Yovani Coronado Merida, 37, no address provided, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. on charges of driving without a license and a crosswalk violation.
Police took reports of disturbances in the area of Monument Avenue at 10:44 a.m. and 11:08 a.m.
A con or scam was reported on Puritan Road at 11:16 a.m.
The CVS on Paradise Road reported an opiate overdose at 3:22 p.m.
