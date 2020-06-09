Marblehead
Monday
A Roosevelt Avenue resident notified police, at 8:45 a.m., that their 2016 red Ford Fusion had been damaged by vandals.
A resident of Everett Paine Boulevard notified police, at 8:50 8.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
A Rockaway Avenue resident notified police, at 9:55 a.m. of the same issue.
An Evans Road called notified police, at 10:55 a.m., that his car was vandalized overnight when rocks were thrown through his window.
An Auburndale Road caller notified police, at 11:55 a.m. of a fraudulent unemployment claim made in his name.
A Jane Road caller reported an attempted bank fraud to police, at 12:45 p.m.
A Cliff Street caller notified police, at 2:10 p.m., of an unemployment scam.
Yet another attempted unemployment scam was reported to police, this at 4:15 p.m., from Dodge Road.
A Pleasant Street man called police at 8:50 p.m., to see if the library was open. He said he heard on the radio that it was open, so he wanted to know if it was open. He was told to call the library to see if it was open, as police had no updated information. He then asked for the library number and it was provided to him. He said it didn't match the number he already had.
Police were sent to the beach in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue, at 11:20 p.m., after a caller complained of a group of kids drinking and lighting fireworks. Multiple groups were moved along. No one under 21 was found drinking and those over 21 were advised on drinking in public.
Tuesday
An Ocean Avenue resident notified police, at 1:10 a.m., that a man and a woman entered her house unlawfully. She said the man had lots of items in his hand that did not belong to him, but he said they were his and he was taking them.
The first fraudulent unemployment claim of the day was reported, at 7:40 a.m., by a Prospect Street party.
Peabody
Monday
A Tremont Street woman notified police, at 3:10 p.m. that someone had cloned her cellphone and stolen her information.
The resident of Unit 43, 286 Newbury St. called police, at 4:15 p.m. to complain that her neighbor had put her trash in front of the caller's residence. The officers moved the trash over.
A Bourbon Street caller notifed police, at 5 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in his name.
Police responded, at 5:20 p.m. to the ramp leading from Route 128 south to I-95 south, for a car into the bridge. EMS and state police were notified, as was Peabody Fire. Atlantic Ambulance supervisor requested a med flight, and the operator was airlifted to Boston Medical Center. State police handled the accident.
A 13 Redberry Lane resident advised police, at 6 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
A caller complained to police, at 11:55 p.m., that a group of kids was being loud near the reservoir at the Winona Water Treatment Plant, 38 Butternut Ave. Police found several juveniles on the back side of the pond, but they dispersed upon officers' arrival.
Tuesday
A case of unemployment fraud was reported by a resident at 718 Lowell St., at 1:35 p.m.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 2:50 p.m., and to 95 Broadway, at 3:05 p.m., for two separate frauds or scams reported. Two more were reported: 8 Ober St., at 3:40 p.m., and 38 Prince St., at 4:25 p.m.
Police were sent to a Belleview Avenue address, at 3:45 p.m. One person was arrested.
Officers went to 220 Lafayette St., at 6:10 p.m., after a larceny was reported.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:40 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette and Porter streets. The operator, Christian M. Rodriguez, was charged with a motor-vehicle brakes violation and with possession of a Class B drug.
Officers were dispatched to 172 Lafayette St., at 8:50 p.m., for a fight.
A report of gunshots brought officers to 264 Lafayette St., at 10:45 p.m.
Police were called to 30 Lee Fort Terrace, at 10:55 p.m., for the report of a past break and entry.
Tuesday
An accident involving a motor vehicle and a bike, brought police to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave. at 12:35 a.m. The biker was not seriously hurt, but the incident remains under investigation. No further details were available.
Officers were sent to 27 Charter St., at 9:05 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police went to a North Street location, at 11:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police, to 24 Boston St., at 11:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 9 Griswold Drive, at 1:35 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers responded to two fraud or scam reports within less than five minutes: To 204 North St., at 1:51 p.m., and to 7 Webb St., at 1:55 p.m. A third report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 13 Fowler St., at 2:55 p.m.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to 864 Humphrey St., at 12:10 a.m., for a noise complaint.
The report of a con or a scam brought police to 748 Humphrey St., at 8:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 50 Columbia St., at 9:56 a.m. for a investigation
Officers were sent to 1008 Paradise Road, at 10:15 a.m., to investigate an issue.
Police went to 10 Blodgett Ave., at 12:50 p.m., for a con or a scam.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 990 Paradise Road, at 2:25 p.m. for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police went to 9 Claremont Terrace, at 14:10 p.m., for a con or a scam.
The report of a suspicious party brought an officer to Wholefoods Market, 331 Paradise Road, at 5 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Longley and Ocean avenues at 6 p.m., for s suspicious person.
Officers went to 13 Sculpin Way at 11:05 p.m., and to Martin Way, at 11:50 p.m. on two separate noise complaints.
Tuesday
Police were sent back to 13 Sculpin way, at 12:21 p.m., for a second noise complaint.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to 1312 Kirkbride Drive, at 6:30 p.m., after a caller reported a suspicious drone in the area. The call was unfounded.
An officer was sent to Rand Circle for a report of illegal fireworks.
Police were dispatched, at 11:15 p.m., to Sandy Beach for a loud group disturbing the peace. The group was dispersed.
Tuesday
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:55 p.m., for possible drug activity.
Police responded to Bunky's Marina, 112 Liberty St., at 4:45 p.m., to check a report of someone overboard. Information is incomplete at this time, but it appears a person slipped or fell into the water between a boat and the dock and was helped out by bystanders. The person was apparently unhurt and required no medical attention.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 51 Williams St., at 5:20 p.m., for a loud stereo and people blocking the road.
At 5:45 p.m., officers were sent back to the 51 Williams St., location, for people blocking the road again.
An officer was called to 9 Dane St., at 6:05 p.m., for homeless people on the front porch.
Two units and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Hale and Dane streets, at 9:35 p.m., for an intoxicated homeless man.
Tuesday
Three units were dispatched, at 1:25 a.m., to 393 Cabot St., for a suspicious motor vehicle parked behind Todd's and the bank.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul St., at 9:15 a.m., for a man screaming.
A Dunham Road resident notified police, at 10 a.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
A woman came in to the station, at 1:35 p.m., to report her son was missing.
An officer was sent out at 2:30 p.m., to the vicinity of Middlebury and Aricia lanes, to make a park check for masks and social distancing.
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 5:35 p.m., for a narcotics investigation. One person was arrested, but no information was available last night.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 3 Bridle Path Lane, at 6 p.m., to check on a child bitten by a dog.
