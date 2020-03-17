Salem
Monday
Officers were called to 9 Heritage Drive, at 9:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 47 Congress St., at 12:05 p.m
Another motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported to police, this at 12:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Bridge and March streets, at 2:30 p.m., for a drunk.
Peabody
Monday
Police responded, at 5 p.m., to the vicinity of Burton's Grill at the Northshore Mall for a vehicle accident with the driver possibly under the influence. They reported a 29-year-old Revere man had spilled his drink and struck two parked vehicles. Apparently, the drink was non-alcoholic. There were no injuries, no tows and no citations or arrests.
Walgreens, 35 Main St., advised police that a male in his 30s took several assorted items from the store. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black coat, a hat and carrying a black backpack. The 32-year-old Walnut Street resident was identified and will be summonsed to court for shoplifting.
The manager at Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, 96 Forest St., notified police, at 7:30 p.m. that two patients reported being assaulted over the weekend.
An officer notified dispatch, at 10:05 p.m., from Higgins Field, 85 Perkins St., that he had been approached by a man who was upset about a ticket he had gotten from another officer. He was told to leave the area.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the the vicinity of the Wardhurst Steakhouse, 31 Lynnfield, at 1:10 a.m., for a suspicious party on a bike dressed all in black. The male was riding his bike home from work.
Police were called to Santarpio's Pizza, 71 Newbury St., at 1 p.m., for a male who had been waving at passing vehicles for the last 5 to 10 minutes. The officers spoke to the male, whom they believed was autistic, and sent him on his way.
Beverly
Monday
Police responded, at 6:25 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 7:05 p.m., for a possible shoplifter.
Police were called to a Herrick Street address, at 10:45 p.m. to assist security with someone breaking into vehicles. They arrested Joseph Paul DiPietro. He was charged with breaking into a vehicle in the nighttime and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8 a.m. to the intersection of Cabot and Simon streets for a two-car motor-vehicle accident.
Officers were called to Bridge and Margin streets, at 11:40 for suspicious activity. A man was urinating.
A caller reported at 7:20, from Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street, that someone was in the middle of the road, "herding the turkey across the street" but "parked her car in the middle of the road." An officer checking the area said the turkey was safely across the street, and there were no cars parked in the middle of the road.
Police were called to Fountain Inn Lane, at 8:15 p.m., after a resident reported his dog had been barking for a while, and the last time it did that, there was an intruder. The caller was satisfied after the officer checked around and found nothing.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were called to Burrill Street and Paradise Road for a motor vehicle accident with damages of less than $1,000.
The report of a con or a scam brought police to 1 Loring Ave., at 10:55 a.m.
A report of suspicious behavior brought officers to Essex Street, a 9:15 p.m.
At 9:30 officers were called to 151 Walker Road for a larceny.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to 34 Bay View Terrace, at 4:35 p.m., for a parking meter that was sparking.
