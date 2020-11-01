Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to a Lafayette Street location, at 12:30 p.m., for a large tree down on a house. Crews began to remove the tree just before 1 p.m.
Police spoke with a Pinecliff Drive resident at 2:15 p.m. who related how his father had nearly fallen victim to the "grandparent scam." He said his father had already gone to Target and purchased gift cards and given his cellphone number to the scammer when his son found out what was going on and intervened. He said they stopped the scheme without his father losing any money, but he would like an officer to speak with his father.
Several parties called police about 6:40 p.m., to report a traffic jam in the vicinity of Humphrey and Lafayette Streets. Police said the "gnarly traffic" was due to Halloween event.
A Peach Highlands residents told police, at 9:35 p.m., that an unknown person had thrown a snowball at the house. There was no damage.
Seventeen people notified police on Friday that unknown parties had attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits in their name.
Saturday
Officers were called to Countryside Lane at 10:30 a.m., for the report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A Green Street daughter called police, at 11:50 a.m., to ask if her mother could have her thrown out even if she was paying rent. She was advised it was a civil issue.
A Haley Road resident told police, at 12:30 p.m. that a rear window had been smashed on his Lexus SUV.
A Walnut Street resident told police, at 12:35 p.m., he had just gotten a call from North Carolina saying he would be arrested if he did not call back. He told police he knew it was a scam and just wanted it logged.
Officers were sent to a Jersey Street address, at 11 p.m., for a loud, large house party. The group was dispersed and advised of COVID-19 regulations as they went. Ten minutes later, a neighbor called back to say they were back again and urinating on the front walk. Officers returned and the crowd dispersed again, with many of them waiting for Ubers. Officers remained in the area until after 1:20 a.m.
A woman called police at 11 p.m., from Pond Street to report that two women came into her house, "roughed her up and took her wallet. Police confirmed the woman resides at Devereux House nursing home and that she was there. An attendant was sent to check on her, however.
Four people notified police on Saturday that unknown parties had attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits in their name,
Salem
Friday
Police went to 116 Lafayette St., at 12:40 a.m., in response to a call about a break and entry.
The theft of a motor vehicle or motor-vehicle plates brought officers to 4 Colonial Terrace, at 1:55 p.m.
Five motor-vehicle accidents without personal injuries were reported between 2:40 and 6 p.m. They took place at 226 North St; 36 Margin St.; 227 Highland Ave.; 280 Highland Ave.; and 257 Loring Ave, respectively.
A driver was arrested after a 6:40 p.m. traffic stop at the intersection of Lafayette and Roslyn streets.
A report of gunshots brought police to 83 Proctor St., at 11:05 p.m.
Saturday
A noise complaint brought officers to 8 River St., at 1 a.m.
Police were sent to the MBTA Commuter Station, 252 Bridge St., at 5:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart. The driver struck the cart, pushing it into the victim. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked over and treated for what were believed to be minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Sunday night.
The report of a larceny brought police to 8 Hersey St., at 10:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 96 Bridge Street at 1:08 p.m. and to 7 Friend St., at 1:54 p.m., for two separate motor vehicle hit-and-run accidents.
Officers responded to 14 Burnside St., at 2:40 p.m. on the report of a larceny.
Police were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 3:15 p.m., for a fight.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 100 Washington St., at 4:10 p.m.
The report of a fight brought police to 26 Prince St., at 5:30 p.m.
A person was picked up in the vicinity of 232 Essex St., at 8:35 p.m., and placed into protective custody.
Officers went to 31 Lawrence St., at 10:45 p.m., for a reported larceny.
Sunday
A report of threats brought police to 127 Bridge St., at 12:20 a.m.
Police were called to 18 Porter St., at 1:15 a.m., for a past assault.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 68 Boston St., at 8 a.m.
Police responded two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries: 48 St. Peter St., at 11:20 a.m., and 127 Boston St., at 12:22 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Margin and High streets, at 12:40 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 12 Leval Road, at 4:08 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
The report of a possible fight brought officers to the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets, at 9:55 p.m.
Saturday
Police went to 501 Manor Road, at 3:30 a.m., in response to a noise complaint by neighbors.
Officers went to 15 Belmont St., at 6:05 a.m. to investigate a residential burglary.
Police responded to four commercial alarms between 7:52 and 8:34 a.m. They were at 278 Rantoul St., 138 Conant St., 408 Cabot St., and 137 Elliott St., respectively.
A motor vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets, at 10:40 a.m.
Two cruisers were sent to lthe intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 11:08 a.m., for protesters in the street.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and West Dane streets at 1:10 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle was making a left turn from Cabot onto West Dane Street when it hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked and treated for what were believed to be minor injuries. The operator was given a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
A Rantoul Street female reported, at 5:40 p.m., she was getting upsetting notes slipped under her door.
Officers went to 6 Columbia Road, at 6:15 p.m., after a male reported an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:40 p.m., to 93 Cabot St., for a party who suffered a possible broken jaw in a fight.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:50 p.m., to Longmeadow Road, for a man with a knife and a mental health issue.
Police were called to 43 Water St., at 10 p.m., for two people fishing on private property.
Sunday
Three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Bridge and Margin streets for a mother concerned for her daughter's well-being.
Police were called to 242 Elliott St., at 8:25 a.m., fort a female asleep in the drive-through line.
An officer was sent to Butman Street at 9:10 a.m., to check on a water break in the cemetery.
Police were called to 55 Dodge St., at 2:10 p.m., for a man slumped over the steering wheel in the roadway.
Peabody
Friday
A Winona Street business man came into the station, at 4:25 p.m. to advise police that he had received paperwork at his business today indicating that he was unemployed and seeking unemployment benefits. He advised police that he is currently working at his business and did not apply for unemployment benefits of any sort. He said he contacted the state and the credit bureau.
Police were called to Brooksby Village at 9:50 p.m., for assistance with a disorderly resident in the lobby. Officers reported the woman returned to her room without further incident.
Police were sent to 74 Lake St., at 10:50 p.m., for a car into a pole with airbag deployment but no apparent injuries. The light plant was contacted to assess the pole and the vehicle was towed.
Saturday
Police were called to CVS, 174 Main St., at 3:30 p.m., for a snatch-and-grab shoplifter. The suspect left in a small, gray sedan and headed west on Main Street. It had an Arizona plate. The suspect was a white male, age 40 to 50, wearing a white shirt and black pants. He took shaving and oral care products.
Police were sent to the parking lot at 85 Main St., at 11 p.m., where there were some 15 cars with underage juveniles allegedly drinking. The group was dispersed.
Peabody police were called by the Massachusetts State Police for assistance in a possible abduction. A woman told troopers she had been wrapped in a blanket and thrown in the back seat of a vehicle in Danvers. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of Marriott, where the owners were believed to be staying. Danvers said, at this point, it was a misunderstanding and that the MSP will handle the case. They did not clarify exactly what the misunderstanding was.
Sunday
Police were sent to 7 Winter St., at 1:33 a.m., for a fight involving a large number of people in progress. Police broke up the fight and dispersed the participants.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 2 a.m. to assist a driver who had lost his bearings while preoccupied with his GPS.
A Manomet Road woman told police, at 12:45 p.m. that her son, who has a history of drug abuse, had, without her permission, taken $5,000 from her debit card account. The 30-year-old son will be summoned to court on a charge of larceny of more than $1,200.
An Allen's Lane caller told police, at 3:15 p.m, that her dog was taken from her on Oct. 21. She said she spoke with the suspect once and asked the return of her dog, but the other woman did not comply and no longer answer calls. The 39-year-old Henry St., Medford, woman will be summoned to court for larceny.
Danvers
Saturday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 2 McDewell Ave., at 8:40 p.m., for a female screaming for help.
Police were called to Hillcrest Road, at 11:45 p.m., for suspicious activity when a male put a female into a motor vehicle.
Sunday
Officers were called to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 1:10 a.m., for two men fighting. An area search was negative.
Officers were called to 82 Water St., at 1:30 a.m., for a car into a house. Police arrested Cameron Marr, 18, of 241 Jefferson Ave., Apt. 3, Salem. He was charged with drunken driving, 1st offense; a marked lanes violation; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; drinking alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle; and possessing alcohol while being under 21.
Police were sent to Danvers Square, in the vicinity of 1 Maple St., at 3:25 a.m., for a motor vehicle into a sign. Police arrested the operator, Kylie McGaffigan, 21 Cherry St., Medford, for drunken driving, first offense, and for a marked lanes violation. His passenger, a 23-year-old Cambridge female, was placed into protective custody.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., for an attempted shoplifting.
