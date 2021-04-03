Swampscott
Thursday
Firefighters and paramedics went to a CVS parking lot on Paradise Road at 4:45 a.m. to aid a man suffering a heart attack.
Police did a well-being check on a woman who has been living out of her car in Swampscott at 2:56 p.m., after the woman texted her mother to report that an ex-boyfriend was trying to kidnap her.
A New Ocean Street resident reported at 3:28 p.m. that her landlord may have stolen some of her belongings.
An elderly resident of Doherty Circle called at 7:18 p.m. to report that she was the victim of a scam.
Police went to the Walgreen's on Paradise Road at 8:20 p.m. after a woman refused to leave.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Paradise Road at 8:59 p.m.
A white Husky/Labrador mix dog was reported missing from Brown Road at 9:49 p.m. The animal control officer was notified.
Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to a Foster Street convenience store at 3:13 p.m. for a disturbance. A customer reported that a clerk used a racist slur. The clerk said the matter was a disagreement over social distancing.
A hit and run was reported at 4:01 p.m. in the parking lot near Macy's in the Northshore Mall. A driver reported that another driver hit her car with their door and then refused to exchange information and left. A 22-year-old Lynn resident will be summonsed to court on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failing to use care.
A man and a woman are facing attempted larceny charges after a Lowell Street man reported seeing them trying to steal an air compressor from his yard at 6:21 p.m. After viewing security camera images, police identified the pair and arrested Raymond Garland, 50, of 94 Clay St. Apt. 3, Cambridge. A 47-year-old woman will be sent a summons to appear in court.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Main Street at 6:48 p.m.
Police went to a Jones Street address at 7:16 p.m. after a passerby noticed the word "help" written on the window. It turned out that it was a "missed" Halloween decoration. The decal was removed.
Police got a call from the Plaza Motel on Route 1 at 8:27 p.m. after a guest refused to stop smoking in a non-smoking room. An officer spoke to the guest, who agreed to stop smoking in the room.
State police went to a crash involving airbag deployment on Route 1 at 8:31 p.m.
Mokhtar Belkhedim, 52, of 89 Plainfield Ave., Malden, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. on charges of drunken driving following a call from Paddy Kelly's about a driver who was "all over" Washington Street.
Friday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Caller Street at 12:14 a.m.
A break to a car parked on Jacobs Street was reported at 8 a.m. The caller reported that $150 was stolen.
Police at 9:40 a.m. were following up on an encampment on Caller Street.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Centennial Drive at 11:30 a.m.
Salem
Thursday
Marlony Rafael Calderon, 21, homeless, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, in the area of Congress and Harbor streets.
Police took a report of harassment from a Washington Street address at 6:07 p.m.
Friday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Traders Way at 7:44 a.m.
Police were called to a dispute on Park Street at 8:15 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Lemon Street Court at 9:56 a.m.
At least one person was injured in a crash on Swampscott Road at 10:02 a.m.
A past assault was reported on West Avenue at 11:14 a.m.
A dispute on Story Street was reported at 12:26 p.m.
A dispute on Pioneer Terrace was reported at 1:02 p.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident on Central Street at 2:29 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
Police took a report of a past shoplifter at Kohl's at 5:25 p.m.
Police went to investigate a noise complaint about dirtbikes at the U-Haul storage facility on Route 1 at 7:04 p.m.
A 23-year-old Woburn woman was placed into protective custody due to intoxication after police were called to Torito Mexican Restaurant on Route 1 at 9:02 p.m.
Police went to the Best Western Plus on Dayton Street at 9:28 p.m. to investigate in response to a photo of a person with a gun that had been posted on social media. Police were back at the hotel to follow up on Friday morning.
Friday
Police went to the Knights Inn on Route 1 at 6:50 a.m. to assist a woman who is 8 1/2 months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital.
A chocolate Lab was reported missing from MacArthur Boulevard at 7:58 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Hutchinson Drive at 12:18 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Endicott Street at 12:40 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A Simon Street resident told police at 9:39 p.m. that someone had slashed the tires on her car.
Friday
A man was lying in a Cabot Street parking lot at 12:45 a.m.
A report of people fighting at 12:51 a.m. brought four officers to a Cabot Street location. The log entry refers to an arrest, but further information was not available Friday.
An East Street resident turned in weapons at 8:36 a.m.
Two officers went to a Cabot Street address at 8:50 a.m. after a report of a possible fight.
A Highland Avenue resident told police at 9:11 a.m. that they had been attacked.
An officer at 9:28 a.m. reported injuring his eye while on a detail.
Police and firefighters responded to a dryer fire at 12:28 p.m. at 104 Cabot St.
A Washington Street resident told police at 6:42 p.m. that they had received a threatening text message.
