Peabody
Friday
A caller advised police, at 6:55 a.m., that a dumpster had been dropped off this morning and was in a bad spot on the corner of Winnegance Avenue and Lynn Street. The officer spoke with the truck driver and he said they were switching it out for another dumpster in the back of the building and it would only be there until the swap was completed.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 162 Washington St., at 9:15 p.m., for two suspicious males banging at the windows and the back door for 15 minutes. It was two teens who wanted to purchase donuts after the store closed. They were given a ride to 72 Franklin St.
An Aderene Road woman reported at 11:50 a.m., that $500 was missing from her bank account.
Someone called the Fire Department at 1:40 p.m., to let them know that children were playing on the ice at Crystal Lake. The officer replied that the kids had been out there for hours and it was safe.
Police were called to 129 Washington St., at 3:30 p.m., for a vehicle that had hit a tree with airbag deployment. The 2018 Toyota Rav4 was towed and the driver was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Road, at 3:40 p.m. to report an employee theft of $10,000. Dispatch attempted to call back, but the number was not in service. A second callback attempt rang multiple times without a voicemail.
Marblehead
Friday
Police stopped a white 2004 Ford van at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Shetland Road for an expired inspection sticker. The driver was also advised that the 30 day grace period for transitioning from a New York to a Massachusetts license had expired 30 days after he moved here two years ago.
Police and ambulance responded, at 10:50 a.m., to an Overlook Road address for a possible Code 100. The husband said his wife, who had been ill, was not moving, had no pulse and was rigid. She was confirmed dead at 10:59 a.m.
A Longview Drive caller told police he had received a call from someone claiming to be his daughter and saying she had been in an accident and needed money. The man said he could have sworn it was his daughter, so he made arrangements to transfer the money, but the bank stopped him, at the last minute, from sending it. Police advised the man that since this is the second time he has been called in this type of scam, he should come up with a code word the whole family knows so that if this should happen again, he can confirm the caller’s identity.
Police were sent to Washington Street, at 9:05 p.m., after one of the managers at Crosbys had called and said that a young male and two young females on bicycles were seen leaving the store parking lot with cans in their hands and wasn’t sure whether they had stolen some things. The caller wasn’t sure if they had stolen anything, as nothing had been observed by management, but they wanted to give police a heads-up.
Saturday
A Washington Street caller wanted to know, at 7:50 a.m., why the bells were ringing in Abbot Hall and the downtown area. They were advised the bells were being rung three times, for a half-hour at a time, in honor of George Washington on his birthday.
A woman called police, at 8 p.m., from a Washington Street address to report that she and her boyfriend recently broke up, and he came today and took all his things and her cat. He also failed to leave the keys. She was advised to speak with her landlord regarding changing the locks. The Animal Control Officer advised her to speak with MSPCA Law Enforcement regarding what to do about the theft of her cat.
Swampscott police called Marblehead at 9:05 p.m. to advise of an unruly passenger on the T Bus. All they knew was that it was inbound on Humphrey near Beach Bluff. At 9:10 p.m., a party called to say they were headed home to Swampscott, when they saw the destination sign on the front of the bus saying “Call Police.” The caller said he turned around and was now in front of the bus and would stay there until officers arrived. Marblehead and Transit arrived momentarily, took the emotionally disturbed party into custody and had him transported to Salem Hospital.
Beverly
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 4:55 p.m., at the intersection of Dodge Street and Raymond Avenue, and arrested the operator, George Jacob Mathey, 29, of 15 Apple Road, Beverly. Mathey was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; failure to stop or yield and with failure to record a name or address change on his license.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 150 Brimbal Ave., at 5 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Just before 7 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to 434 Rantoul St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers went to 64 Winthrop Avenue, at 9:25 p.m., to talk with the resident about possible threats received.
Police were called to Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 10:10 p.m., for a case of assault.
An officer was sent to 2 Wedgemere Road, at 11:45 p.m., for kids repeatedly ringing the doorbell.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 12:10 a.m. for a domestic assault involving a boyfriend and a girlfriend.
Two units were dispatched, at 12:35 a.m., to 10 Roundy St., for loud neighbors on the second floor.
Police were dispatched, at 4:25 p.m. to a West Dane Street location for what appeared to be an unattended death.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 174 Rantoul St., for suspicious activity.
At 8:40 p.m., two officers were sent to 350 Cabot St. for a disturbance on the porch.
The report of an invited guest who was no longer wanted, brought police to 10 Pleasant St., at 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Sunset Drive address, at 2:55 a.m., for a resident who hears footsteps in the house.
Two officers were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 3:10 to remove a drunken sister from the apartment.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 283 Derby St., at 1:05 a.m., for a disturbance. They arrested Aramis Catedral, 34, of 10 Dow St., Apt. 7, Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 5:10 p.m. Arrested was the operator, Jose A. Feliciano, 44, of 26 Newhall St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with failure to stop or yield and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Sunday
AT 6:10 a.m., officers were sent to 152 Washington St., for an unwanted guest. They arrested a 27-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to the area of Mount Vernon Street at 10:15 a.m., where they arrested a 24-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Swampscott
Saturday
Officers were called to 60 Humphrey St., at 8:42 a.m., for a report of suspicious behavior.
Police were sent back to 60 Humphrey St., at 9:50 a.m., for further issues at that address.
Police were sent to 167 Burrill St., at 11:45 a.m., for a party disturbing the peace.
Reports of suspicious behavior brought police to 4 Archer St., at 6:50 p.m.
Officers responded to Cindy’s Superette, 653 Humphrey St., at 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious party.
Police were sent to Beach Avenue at 11:25 p.m. people disturbing the peace.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.