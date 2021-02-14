Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 8 Larch Ave., at 2:35 p.m., to help settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 26 New Derby St., at 3:25 pm., to make a well-being check.
A Cedar Street resident notified police, at 5:40 p.m., of having been threatened.
Officers were sent to 40 March St., at 8:05 p.m. to check on the report of a possible disturbance.
At 10:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to 14 Nichols St. to calm a dispute.
A noise complaint brought officers to 9 Pioneer Terrace, at 2:25 p.m.
Just before 5 a.m., officers were sent to 3 Eaton Place for a disturbance.
A 14 Buffum St. resident advised police, at 5:20 p.m., that his vehicle had been damaged in a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:15 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to 53 Mason St., at 11:45 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 1:05 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to 32 Derby Square, at 2 p.m.
Officers went to 14 Turner St., at 4:15 p.m. for a drunken person.
Officers were called to 59 Dow St., at 5:45 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Friday
A noise complaint brought officers to 9 Pioneer Terrace, at 2:25 a.m.
A 12 Pope St. resident notified police, at 8:40 a.m., of having been victimized in a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 53 Mason St., at 11:45 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to 32 Derby St. just past 2 p.m.
Police went to 14 Turner St., at 4:15 p.m., for a drunken person.
Officers were sent to 30 Park St., at 4:25 p.m., to check on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers went to the intersection of Congress and Leavitt streets, at 10:15 a.m., to make a well-being check of the operator of a motor vehicle. After a brief check, they determined the party was intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest. Arrested was Larry J. Baccari, 55, of 18 Pleasant St., Salem. he was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; and drunken driving, 2nd offense.
Two separate noise complaints were called in, the first from 28 Celestial Way at 10:25 p.m., and the next from 226 Canal St., at 11:35 p.m.
Saturday
The first call of the day was a 911 hangup from 37 Ward St., at 12:36 a.m.
The second call was another 911 hangup, nearly 9 hours later from 2 Pleasant St. Avenue, at 8:57 a.m.
Police were sent to 23 Arbella St., at 9:50 a.m., in response to the report of a larceny.
Police were sent to 14 Fort Ave., at 11:25 a.m., to report on threats made.
Police were sent to 243 Jefferson Ave., at 12:53 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 22 Orchard St., at 2 p.m., for a water rescue incident. It was a DPW incident — a broken water line — and no rescue was involved.
An officer was sent to 11 Traders Way, at 3:55 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Sunday
Police were sent to 173 Lafayette St. moments after midnight for a noise complaint.
A 36 Essex St. resident notified police, at 9:05 a.m. of a fraud or a scam.
Police went to the intersection of Bridge and Goodhue streets, at 1:30 p.m. to settle a dispute.
A Ward Street resident reported, at 1:50 p.m., that they had been threatened.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 37 Enon St., for a stolen wallet.
Officers were called to 137 Elliott St., at 5:10 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called at 8:05 p.m., to a group home on Mark Road, for an aggressive client with mental health issues.
At 8:55 a.m., the report of a man down brought police and an ambulance to a Cabot Street location.
Saturday
The report of a suspicious male brought police to 55 Apple Road, at 1:15 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., two cruisers went to 1010 Broughton Road for a group of kids throwing snowballs.
Two units and an ambulance were called to Blaine Avenue at 4:20 p.m., for an unconscious, person who had possibly overdosed.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 47 Enon St., at 4:45 p.m., for a suspicious male in a vehicle out back.
At 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to 10 Park St., for an unconscious party on the ground, possibly drunk.
At 9:50 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 28 Swan St., for two people yelling at each other in a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to 211 Rantoul St., at 11:05 p.m., for a house party on the 6th floor that was disturbing the peace.
Sunday
A cruiser making a check of Lynch Park, at 12:40 a.m., dispersed a group in the vicinity of 55 Ober St.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 2:05 p.m., for a person with mental health issues who was disturbing the peace.
A cruiser and an ambulance responded to a Hart Street address, at 11 a.m., for a person unconscious but breathing.
The animal officer was sent to 44 Dodge Sg., at 2:20 p.m., after someone reported a dog had been left tied to a truck in the parking lot.
Danvers
Thursday
Officers were called to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 5:25 p.m., for an unwanted male guest.
An officer was sent to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 5:35 p.m., for a report on a past larceny.
Police went to 74 Collins St., at 5:45 p.m., to check on a brother and sister who reported they had no heat.
At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to 6211 Kirkbride Drive after a resident called to complain about a neighbor playing loud music and banging. At 7:30, police were called back to the same address as the noise was continuing and now they were banging on the wall.
Friday
Police were sent to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 2:40 a.m., to check on suspicious activity: A female was hiding under a motor-vehicle.
An ambulance was dispatched to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 3:40 a.m., for an overdose.
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:30 a.m., for male who refused to check out. The 23-year-old Dorchester man was arrested on an outstanding warrant,.
An officer was called to CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 12:50 p.m., for a past larceny.
Offices were dispatched, at 4:05 p.m., to the front of Michael's., 35 Independence Way, at 4:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Saturday
Police were called to Walgreens, 107 High St., at 12:25 p.m., for a male loitering in the store.
Police were called to the intersection of Andover Street and Rosewood Drive, at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Officers responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:25 p.m., for a person attempting to steal a backpack. They arrested Tracy James, 31, of 10A Essex Court, Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting.
Sunday
Police were called to 333 Maple St., at 9 a.m., for an unknown male in the yard.
An ambulance was sent to 31 Collins St., at 12:25 p.m., for a 51-year-old man who had fallen and was not breathing. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Swampscott
Friday
The Saugus Police Department called, at 10:10 a.m., looking to contact the owner of a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee regarding a shoplifting there.
A letter carrier reported, at 10:25 a.m., that an Amazon truck had clipped a telephone wire and it was down.
A delivery truck driver called police, at 2:45 p.m., from 6 Preston Court, to report that homeowner had refused to sign for a package but was refusing to give it back to the delivery guy.
A Rockyledge Road resident came into the station, at 5:30 p.m., to report that one of his license plates had been stolen.
Saturday
A Mountwood Road resident called police, at 9:15 a.m., to complain that someone had stolen a sign from his yard. The officer recovered the sign from beneath the snow and returned it, intact, to the owner.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 1:20 p.m., to 435 Paradise Road, for an elderly woman who had fallen inside the store. She was conscious and alert and was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Sampson Avenue caller notified police, at 2:35 p.m., that a raccoon, acting out of sorts, was walking toward the dead end. The Animal Control Officer was notified.
