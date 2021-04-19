Peabody
Friday
Officers responded, at 1:50 p.m., to the intersection of Central and Warren streets for a car into a utility pole. The white 2004 Toyota Corolla was towed and the operator, who was unhurt, was picked up by a taxi.
A Lynn driver was stopped, at 2:05 p.m., in the vicinity of Plum Tomatoes, 145 Summit St., and summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
A vehicle was stopped at 2:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 72 County St., and the operator, a 35-year-old Lynn resident, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to Macy's, at 2:55 p.m., at the Northshore Mall, after Loss Prevention reported a case of past theft by an employee, a 63-year-old Danvers woman. The woman will be summoned to court for larceny over $1,200 and for larceny by false pretense over $1,200.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Lynnfield St. at 3:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle with airbag deployment. Both parties were transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance. There was no information on their injuries.
Police stopped a driver, at 4:20 p.m., on Lynnfield Street. The female operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs.
Police noted, at 10:15 p.m., that multiple vehicles were pulled over by the roadside due to flat tires caused by a large pothole in the vicinity of 47 Andover St. State highway officials were notified and sent a crew to the location. An officer stood by the pothole to prevent other vehicles from hitting it. State crews arrived and declared that the pothole was not in their jurisdiction, but they left cones around the area.
A Magnolia Way woman reported at 10:50 p.m., that there was a bullet hole in the ceiling. An officer checked out and documented it.
Saturday
Police approached a driver they saw pulled over onto a front lawn in the vicinity of 111 Lynnfield St., at 12:20 a.m., and after a brief investigation, determined he was high on drugs. They arrested James W. Adams, 38, of 3 Gatehouse Lane, Apt. 322, Franklin. Adams was charged with operating under the influence of drugs; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
Police responded at 12:48 a.m., to the intersection of Washington and Ayer streets, for a person on the ground, possibly beaten up by two other parties. One of those had left the scene, but the other suspect was taken to the station and CID was notified to come in and take photos. Arrested was Christopher Wayne Bradley Jr., 25, of 154 Washington St., Apt. 3, Peabody, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, and with assault and battery. The other suspect, 27, also of 154 Washington, St., Peabody, had left the scene, and was summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery.
A 27 Shore Drive caller reported, at 4:20 p.m., that he was scammed on the Venmo app for $940. As he was sitting in the police station lobby waiting to speak to an officer, he was advised by Venmo that his $940 had been returned.
Police responded to the area of 3 Main St., at 8:25 p.m., for an accident involving a drunken driver. The operator, a 47-year-old Holten Street, Peabody man was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and later summoned to court for drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Sunday
A Paleologos Street caller reported, at 7:30 p.m., that her roommate was breaking out in a rash due to hair-dye irritation. Atlantic handled the situation.
Swampscott
Sunday
An officer was sent to Humphrey Street and Monument Avenue, at 1 p.m. for an area check. Five persons were exercising their right of free speech on Monument without incident.
At 2 p.m., another area check revealed six people to exercising their right of free speech on Monument. without incident.
A third check, at approximately 3:30 p.m., indicated all six speakers had completed their exercise of free speech and departed the Monument Avenue area.
A caller reported from 724 Humphrey St., that a retaining wall had just collapsed. DPW was notified and attempting to notify the homeowner. DPW arrived on scene and was moving the rocks and debris and the building inspector was notified.
||||