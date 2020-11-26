Danvers
Tuesday
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man at the Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 11:31 p.m.
Wednesday
A fence was hit on Prince Street at 5:43 a.m.
An intoxicated man was reported at The K9Edge, 199 Newbury St., at 7:15 a.m.
A water break was reported at Ash and Purchase streets at 9:11 a.m.
Police also responded to a noise complaint on Andover Street at 9:11 a.m.
Larceny by check was reported on Ash Street at 11:09 a.m.
A Hunt Street resident reported identity fraud at 11:22 a.m.
Police responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run at the intersection of High Street and Riverside Avenue at 11:45 a.m.
A Water Street resident reported being threatened by the landlord at 1:12 p.m.
At 1:33 p.m., a person at the Motel 6, 65 Newbury St. reported an envelope of money had been stolen.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police received two reports of fraudulent unemployment claims over the course of the day.
A Farrell Court resident said she had received two scam calls from someone purporting to be from Social Security at 10:26 a.m. She told police she gave no information, and she called the Social Security Administration to make sure the agency wasn't trying to contact her. A Wyman Road resident told police he had received a similar call at 11:54 a.m.
A 911 caller from Elm Street told police at 11:39 a.m. that a scammer had called her and said they would come to arrest her on Friday.
A Shorewood Road resident said at 2:02 p.m. that she had received an envelope with a kid's shirt inside. There was no slip in the envelope, but there was a phone number. She called the number and got a message that the number did not exist. She told police she planned to mail the shirt back, because she had seen programs on TV "where items could have been dipped in fluid and covered in drugs." She didn't want anyone else exposed to the shirt.
A disgruntled customer was refusing to leave Crosby's Marketplace, 118 Washington St., at 2:27 p.m. The customer ended up leaving on their own about five minutes later.
A caller told police at 2:54 p.m. that there was a customer inside a store on Atlantic Avenue causing a disturbance, threatening employees and using vulgar language. When the customer left the store, employees were afraid to leave because the customer was still in the parking lot. The caller then said they were being told the customer had left the area.
A 911 caller reported flames coming from the back of a house near Roosevelt Avenue at 5:51 p.m. Firefighters and police responded and determined the fire was coming from the backyard of an Elm Street house, where a smoker caught fire from too much grease.