Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of McPherson Drive, at 4:35 p.m., to check on possible drug activity.
Wednesday
Police responded to 4 Lawnbank Road, at 12:10 a.m. to take a report on a hacked email account containing a contact list used to solicit money.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 446 Rantoul St., to assist a man who was screaming an hour earlier and was still there.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Carlton Road called told police, at 11:55 a.m., that his identity had been stolen and a billing agency had been calling him regarding unpaid credit card bills.
Wednesday
A Shorewood Road resident reported, at 7:55 p.m., that he had tried calling the FBI regarding a website called "War and Peace, the Game," which talks about going to war, and there are crazy comments on it about an upcoming war. He said he was unable to make contact with the FBI because of how busy they must be, but he wanted someone to know about it and look into it.
Peabody
Tuesday
An employee of AHEPA Penelope #120, 98 Central St., called to report that someone had been illegally been dumping trash into their dumpster. The officer had a suspect and was going to follow up on the incident.
An officer was called to Carroll School, 60 Northend St., at 2:50 p.m., to explain to an upset parent who was at the school, why her son had to follow the COVID protocol if he were to return. The officer spoke with the parent and the matter was resolved.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to 450 Maple St., at 9 a.m., to deal with a verbally assaultive party.
Wednesday
An officer went to Masterson Construction, 46 Prince St., at 4:20 a.m., after a caller complained that running equipment was disturbing their sleep.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 3:05 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Wednesday
The report of a missing adult brought officers to 11 Dodge St., at 12:50 a.m.
Police went to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 11:15 a.m., to investigate the theft of a motor vehicle or motor vehicle plate theft.
Officers were sent to 11 Wall St., at 3:10 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Police were sent to 104 Boston St., at 5 p.m. for a warrant arrest. They arrested Roberto E. Ortiz, 40, of 132 Empire St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged on the outstanding warrant and for possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.
