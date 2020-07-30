Marblehead
Wednesday
A Franklin Street man called police, at 11 a.m., to report that an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed using his information.
A woman from Powder House Court called police, at 11:15 a.m., to report her plants had been destroyed.
A caller notified police, at 3:10 p.m., that they think a sailboat may have hit Pig Rock. The Harbormaster checked the area and reported nothing was showing. The caller was notified.
The Fire Department was dispatched to a Pleasant Street location at 4:30 p.m., after a report that a pole had "popped" and the wires were on fire. Engine 2 investigated and reported that the fire was in the middle of the street and cleared after the Light Dept. arrived on scene.
An officer was dispatched to Peach Highlands at 7:50 p.m., to watch for hill jumpers. They remained until 9:15 p.m., but reported no violations.
Thursday
An employee from the New York Department of Children's Services called to advise police that two parties had fled their permanent residence in New York because of serious issues with the father. The caller said she had spoken with the grandmother, who said she and her granddaughter were safe in their Marblehead residence after fleeing several days ago. NYCS requested a well-being check and verification of their location. Police contacted the grandmother and verified that she, her daughter and granddaughter were safe, unharmed and had not been forced to make statements.
Peabody
Wednesday
A resident of Overlook Terrace advised police he had just received a package from China containing a gray, powdery substance. He was told to bring it to the station, where it was disposed of.
Police were sent to check the cemetery at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1 Margin St., after a caller reported dirt bikes being ridden. Officers said the bikes were gone when they arrived.
A caller from 252 Newbury St., told police, at 8:45 p.m. that her house guest had said she was taking a walk around the park more than an hour ago and had not returned. She said she had looked for her guest but was unable to find her. The guest was located at "WOW," 216 Newbury St. The caller was notified and went to pick her up.
A Sherman Street woman came into the station, a 11:11 p.m. to report she had been assaulted. She was granted an emergency 209a restraining order, and the suspect, a 30-year-old Humphrey Street, Dorchester, resident was summonsed to court for attempted strangulation or suffocation and for assault and battery on an intimate partner.
Thursday
A 32 Clement Ave. woman report to police she had found paint on her vehicle, it had happened while her neighbor was painting his house, and she needed a police report in order for her insurance to pay for it. Police summoned a 40-year-old Shore Avenue, Salem, man to court on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
A resident of 16 Crowninshield St. reported to police, at 1:40 p.m., that a package containing a Nintendo controller was stolen from his building before he was able to retrieve it.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:30 p.m, to a Rantoul Street address, for a possible heart attack.
Five units were sent to 1 Apple Road, at 5 p.m., for an intoxicated party breaking glass.
At 7:30 p.m., a report of teens breaking bottles in the street, brought two units to the vicinity of Trafalgar Drive and Cabot Street.
Three units and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:20 p.m., to a Story Avenue address, to check the condition of an elderly woman who had been out on the porch all day.
Three units were sent to 26 Bartlett St., at 11:15 p.m., for a drunken individual who would not leave.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Balch Street, at 1:30 a.m., to check on a female skateboarder in the roadway.
Two units were dispatched, at 4:45 a.m., to 211 Rantoul St., after a report that multiple people were sleeping behind the building.
Officers went to 15 Dodge St., at 11:10 a.m., to speak with neighbors who disagreed about ongoing issues.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:50 p.m., to the intersection of River and Federal streets for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:50 p.m., to Cabot Street on the Salem line, for a party attempting to jump from the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Three officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched,at 5:50 p.m., to 169 Bridge St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Salem
Wednesday
The request for a well-being check brought officers to 52 Tremont St., at 3:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 90 Highland Ave., at 4:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A 5:05 p.m., noise complaint, at 41 Palmer St., was followed by a 5:40 p.m., parking complaint near the intersection of Essex and Bentley streets.
An officer was involved in a motor-vehicle pursuit starting on North Street, at 7:05 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:35 p.m., to 1 West Circle after a larceny was reported there.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 32 Perkins St., at 3:25 a.m., after the theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
Police responded, at 9:05 a.m., to 10 First St., for a larceny.
A public health-related issue brought an officer to a South Washington Square address.
Officers were called to 16 Raymond Road, at 12:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers went to 31 Bridge St., at 3 p.m., to deal with a drunken individual.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Bridge and Flint streets, at 3:30 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 4:15 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to 10 Jersey Lane, at 5:35 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors over cutting down a tree.
An officer was sent to 38 Pickering St., at 7:50 p.m., to check for a missing person, but the report was unfounded.
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11 p.m., to check a person. After speaking with the party, a 29-year-old man from Laconia, New Hampshire, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A report of suspicious noises brought police to the Public Works Garage, 95 Hobart St., at 11:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 116 North St., at 1:10 a.m., after a woman reported that someone had taken her car and purse.
A resident of 29 Trinity St. reported, at 10:25 a.m., that a "Black Lives Matter" sign had been taken.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., at 11:35 a.m., for a vehicle fire.
The report of a shoplifting of cutting devices bought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 3:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 7:05 p.m., after a guest reported items had been taken from the room.
A credit card fraud brought police, to 11 Carolyn Drive, at 7:30 p.m., after residents reported multiple charges had been run up on their credit card account.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 44 Maple St., at 9:20 a.m., to look into a report of past shoplifting.
A two-car accident without personal injury brought police to Endicott Street, at 11 a.m. They exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to the skate park, 59 Conant St., to check for bullying that had been reported.
Swampscott
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 646 Humphrey St., at 8:50 for a hit-and-run, after a parked vehicle was hit. It sustained damage to its front bumper and the front license plate was ripped off.
A Puritan Avenue resident notified police, at 10:15 a.m., that there was a bat in the house. Animal control was notified.
Lynn Police called Swampscott at 12:40 a.m. to request ACO assistance in removing a pitbull from 8 Auburn St., Lynn, after it killed another dog there.
Police responded, at 4:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Phillips Park and Humphrey St., after a caller reported a child had been placed in a motor vehicle for about 10 minutes in the heat. Police made contact with the mother, who told them that the child was an 8-year-old male with emotional issues.
Firefighters were sent to Mission on the Bay, 141 Humphrey St., at 5 p.m., after the staff reported a woman on the upper deck had gotten too much sun and passed out, but was starting to come around. The woman declined medical transport.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the Post Office, 41 Elmwood Road, at 3:35 a.m., after a caller complained being disturbed by idling trucks.
