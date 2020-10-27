Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to Arthritis Associates, 39 Cross St., at 10:40 a.m., after an employee reported check fraud. The business reported checks were cashed against their account without their knowledge.
A Columbus Road woman told police, at 1:25 p.m., that she had mailed a check from the Wallis Street post office and someone altered and attempted to cash it.
Police were sent to a Packard Road address, at 2:35 p.m. to make a well-being check on a resident. The man's doctor's office said they hadn't heard from him in a year and asked he call them back. The message was given to the man.
Three callers reported attempts during the day to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits in their names.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was called to 37 Enon St., at 4:50 p.m., to assist a person stuck under a register.
Monday
An officer was sent to 453 Essex St., at 1:20 p.m., for a man arguing with a city councilor.
Two officers were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 5:10 p.m. to help ID a shoplifter.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 8 p.m., to 294 Elliott St., for a vehicle that rolled over. Three witnesses told police that the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic, jumped the curb, bounced off a utility pole, crashed through a fence and rolled over into a ditch. The driver, a 29-year-old Beverly man, was out of the vehicle and conscious when police arrived. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and will be summoned to court on charges of drunken driving, second offense; a marked lanes violation; and driving to endanger.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Sunnycrest Street, at 6:35 a.m. to look into a complaint about construction noise.
An officer went to 12 Franklin Place, at 7:30 a.m., to investigate an overnight break-in to a woman's car.
Officers were sent to West and Hale streets between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m., to make ballot-box checks.
Police responded to 117 Elliott St., at 10:50 a.m., for an unwanted patron who was attempting to gain access.
An Independence Circle resident reported, at 12:20 p.m., that they had been targeted in a swindle or con game.
Sixteen callers yesterday and until 4 p.m. today reported attempts to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits in their names.
Salem
Sunday
A fraud or a scam was reported to police, at 2:25 p.m., from a Symonds Street address.
Police answered three parking complaints, on Balcomb Street, Barton Square and Front Street, between 2:25 and 2:50 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 180 North St., at 4:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury
Police were sent to 76 Lafayette St., at 7:50 p.m., for a disturbance.
At 10:35 p.m., officers were sent to 38 Perkins St., for a noise complaint.
A public health-related issue brought police to 289 Derby St., at 11:45 p.m.
Monday
Police went to 57 Orne St.,, at 8:10 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
Police were sent to 38 Butler St., at 8:55 p.m., to handle a dispute.
A fraud or a scam brought officers to 22 English St., at 10:35 a.m.
Police were called to 2 Rosedale Ave., at 11:30 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to a Church Street location at 12:50 p.m.
A fight brought officers to the vicinity of Palmer and Prince streets, at 1:27 p.m.
Police responded to 4 South Pine St., at 1:10 p.m., to 190 Bridge St., at 2:05 p.m., and to 39 Daniels St., at 4:20 p.m., for separate reports of scams or frauds.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Poplar Street, at 5:05 p.m. to take a report on a phone that may have been stolen.
Monday
Police were sent to Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 8:20 a.m., for a practice lockdown,
A cruiser was sent to the bottom of a Newbury Street ramp for a motor vehicle accident without personal injuries. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer went to 4 Thorpe Circle, at 6 p.m., to take a report on a driver's license and cash that was reported stolen after a vehicle was broken into.
A driver called police, at 6:20 p.m., from Andover Street to report an erratic driver forcing other vehicles off the road.
Police were sent to a Walnut Street address, at 7:20 p.m., after a resident complained about trespassers on their property.
An officer was sent to Danvers High School, at 7:30 p.m., for a larceny.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Danvers Ford, 106 Sylvan St., at 8:40 a.m. after rims and tires were taken overnight.
Police were called to Herb Chambers Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep, 107 Andover St., at 11:15 a.m., for a dispute with a customer.
Officers were sent to Calumet Road, at 1:20 p.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Kimberly Drive and Otis Street, at 1:50 p.m., to look for a coyote that was described as "sickly."
An officer was sent to Pickering Street, at 2:30 p.m., to look for a "mangy coyote."
Marblehead
Monday
Police logged 17 residents today who reported attempts to file fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits in their names.
A Schooner Ridge resident notified police, at 12:35 p.m., that someone was trying, as she spoke, to break into her residence, but as she was talking, the suspect took off in a white truck. The woman, who was watching the activity through her Ring Camera, reported seeing the man in a gray hoodie at her door with some sort of credit card. Two units in the area responded immediately and were, apparently, able to locate and stop the white truck. It was a landscaper, leaving a business card to solicit business. The homeowner was advised.
A Farrell Court resident notified police, at 12:45 p.m., of receiving a Social Security scam call. There were no details given.
Officers were sent to Peabody Lane, at 3 p.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
A Circle Street took a call, at 4:40 p.m.,. from a Circle Street female who had been receiving unwanted pornographic texted to her cell phone from "Marblehead girl." An officer who looked at the messages said they were spam and advised the caller how to handle it in the future.
A caller from a State Street restaurant reported, at 5:45 p.m., that a person kept calling to complain about her meal last night. She was demanding a refund, but was unable to produce a receipt. On her last call, she said her boyfriend, who is a cop, will be down to get the money. The restaurant employee called back about 6:10 p.m., to report they had showed up and given the manager a hard time, but they had since left. She said the male commented that he was law enforcement, but she thought it was a scam and the two were just looking for money to buy drugs.
||||