Beverly
Friday
Officers were sent to Herrick Street, at 9 a.m., to assist Beverly Hospital with a runaway patient.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 9:45 a.m., past assault and battery with a deadly weapon on a disabled person.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Courtney and Memorial drives, at 3 p.m. to conduct a walk-and-talk in the neighborhood.
An officer was called to 354 Cabot St., at 5 p.m., after a resident reported their residence and motor vehicle had been entered and burglarized at night.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Essex and Corning Streets, at 8:25 p.m., for a pickup into a pole.
Police responded, at 10:35 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Home streets, for a possible interrupted break-and-entry to a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, police arrested Kymber D. Thomas, 53, 73 Fowler St., Lynn. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor-vehicle or a boat in the nighttime. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3 p.m., to Lothrop and Washington streets for an unresponsive female on the beach.
The report of a possible counterfeit bill brought an officer to 407 Cabot St., at 4 p.m.
Officers were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:15 p.m., to disperse a rowdy group of kids in the parking lot.
Sunday
An officer went to 19 Radcliff Road, at 8:40 a.m., to serve a landlord a summons as a "keeper of a disorderly house."
Officers were called to 148 Elliott St., at 11:20 a.m., for a drunken guest at a sober house.
Salem
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:55 p.m., in the vicinity of 259 Washington St., on a motor vehicle traffic stop, and arrested the operator, Shane Raymond Lawler, 32, of 14 Leach St., Apt. 2. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Officers were called to 191 Federal St., at 9 p.m., for a fight.
Friday
Police responded to two motor vehicle accidents without injuries in 20 minutes: to 152 Washington St. at 11:30 a.m.; and to Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, at 11:50.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were called to the vicinity of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 450 Paradise Road, at 10:30 a.m., after a driver reported a minor accident. He said his daughter opened their car door, and the wind caught it, causing it to strike another vehicle. He would like assistance in facilitating the paperwork.
An officer was sent to Shop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 3:55 p.m. after a driver reported his vehicle had been hit by another vehicle's door in the lot.
A caller reported at 6:50 p.m., from the vicinity of 400 Paradise Road that a white male in a gray sweatshirt and a black backpack was walking on Paradise Road toward Lynn, screaming at people and vehicles. The officer made contact with the party. He was apparently angered by almost being hit by a car, but he wasn't interested in talking or cooperating further with police.
Saturday
Police went to the intersection of Commercial and South Common streets at 4:40 p.m., to speak with a man waiting who said he had just been hit in the face by a drunken male who was still in the area.
A caller notified police, at 11:20 p.m., of an open door at a Beach Avenue residence. Officers checked the residence and found all to be in order. They were able to secure the door when they left.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to Doubletree Hotel - Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, for an intoxicated male and female in the lobby.
An officer responded to 11213 Kirkbride Drive., at 5:15 a.m. after a parent reported someone was looking in their daughter's window.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sunline Patio & Fireside, 24 Newbury St., for a motorcycle on the ground. An area search for the operator failed to turn up anyone.
Peabody
Saturday
Police were called to the parking lot at the McVann O'Keefe Rink, 511 Lowell St., for a white BMW circling the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer reported the operator of the BMW was teaching another party how to drive a manual transmission. They were advised to do so in a less crowded area.
A Framingham man came into the station, at 9:40 p.m., to report he was getting threats from a 21-year-old male who was having a relationship with his 14-year-old step-daughter. Officer is attempting to contact a Framingham PD detective about the case.
A Heath Road caller reported, at 10:35 p.m., that an older gray/silver Honda Civic has circled the neighborhood roughly four times yelling threats and throwing firecrackers into the driveway.
Police were called to Metro Bowl, 63 Foster St., for a disagreement in the parking lot between a husband and wife regarding the husband's inability to bowl.
FIre, police, wreckers and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of Lowell Street and Lowell Court, at 2:15 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident. The operator of the first vehicle did not require medical attention, but the operator of the second vehicle, her passenger, and the operator and two passengers of the third vehicle — five people in all — were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:15 p.m. on James Street and took the operator into custody. A licensed operator took custody of the vehicle, and the operator, Amilcar Lopez-Chilel, 25, of 27 N Federal St., Apt, 1, Lynn, was arrested on an other-department warrant. He was also charged with failing to stop/yield; a marked lanes violation; and a seatbelt violation.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Lt. Ross Park, 36 Johnson St., at 5:45 a.m., for graffiti.
A party called police, at 12:50 p.m., from 5 Sabino Farm Road to report a possible person floating in the pool. Officers reported there was no one in the pool.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Boston Sports club, 194 Newbury St., at 1:25 p.m., for a party wearing a black coat and a fuzzy hood sitting in the median. They left before police got there.
A 49 Harrison Ave. caller reported, at 6:10 p.m., that a motorcycle had crashed onto his front lawn causing damage. The caller gave the officer the plate number. After speaking with the officer, the resident decided he was not concerned about the minor lawn damage, as there were no injuries.
