PeabodyTuesday
A caller notified police, at 2:37 p.m., of a rolled up carpet on the highway in the vicinity of the Route 128 northbound exit in Danvers.
911 received a report of a medical emergency at 3:06 p.m., at Macy’s. A female had reportedly fallen down the escalator.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:13 p.m., to Springhill Suites, 43 Newbury St., for an overdose and an unresponsive party. Narcan was administered and the party was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were dispatched, at 7:23 p.m., to the vicinity of TD Bank, 635 Lowell St., for a single car into an embankment with no apparent injuries. As police were checking the area for the operator, the tow truck driver informed dispatch that someone came up to the vehicle, removed a cell phone, and left in another vehicle. Officers located the operator by the entrance to the Big Y supermarket. They arrested Elmer Joel Chavez, 19, of 21 Putnam St., Saugus. He was charged with drunken driving and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Officers were called to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., at 7:33 p.m., on reports of a male being assaultive toward many people. They spoke with the parties at the board meeting, and the conversations returned to normal without further argument.
A female called police, at 10:15 p.m., to report that her cousin was with a male party she met online today. He picked her up at school in Boston, stopped for alcohol and checked into the Plaza Motel. The cousin had told the caller that the male appeared to be suspicious. She said she had tried to contact her cousin three more times since times 8:20 p.m., but got no answer, and asked police to make a well-being check. A few minutes later, she called again, to say she had made contact with her cousin, and a well-being check was no longer needed.
Wednesday
An ambulance was dispatched, at 8:51 a.m., to the North Shore Medical and Dental Center, 6 Essex Center Drive, for a female doctor who had fainted.
An officer was sent to a Pulaski Street apartment, at 9:20 p.m., to speak with a female who wished to report fraud.
Officers were sent sent to the vicinity of Peabody Square, at 12:20 p.m., to find a homeless male who was yelling at traffic. He was located in front of 53 Lowell St., and was transported to Salem Hospital.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Broadway, at 5:58 p.m., to speak with a person who had witnessed a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 7:35 p.m., after a nurse called to say her non-medical patient would not let her leave the apartment. The nurse was freed, and the patient was transported to Beverly Hospital for observation.
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to a Brimbal Avenue location, at 8:37 a.m., to investigate a juvenile matter.
Three officers were dispatched to a Radcliff Road address, at 10:23 a.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant.
A Winthrop Avenue resident reported, at noon, that their four tires had been slashed.
An officer was dispatched, at 12:12 p.m., to a Landers Drive address to speak with a resident who reported a credit card account had been fraudulently opened in her name.
At 1:20 p.m., officers were sent to 18 Pickett St., to speak with a woman who had a plant/yard issue with a neighbor.
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to Whittier Road, at 7:44 a.m., concerning three diesel leaf blowers.
An officer was sent to Hooper Street, at 8:32 a.m., to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
At 8:30 a.m., an officer was sent to Lee Street for an issue involving a tree.
Police took a report on a check fraud from Crown Road at 9:58 a.m.
At 10:12 a.m., an item was reported stolen from a Colgate Road porch.
Police went to community Road, at 10:12 to look into suspicious activity.
More suspicious activity brought police to Washington Street, at 11:40 a.m.
A caller from Cradleskid Lane reported, at 12:25 p.m., that a mailed check had been altered.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Tedesco Street and Palmer Road, at 12:32 p.m., for a car into a pole.
A Cloutman’s Lane resident reported stolen mail and check fraud, at 5:12 p.m.
Four officers were dispatched, at 5:18 p.m., to an Ocean Avenue location for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
At 5:50 p.m., police were sent to West Shore Drive for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 8:06 p.m., an officer was sent to State Street to investigate an incident in which a male looked at or into a stroller.
A motor vehicle was stopped on Essex Street, at 8:20 p.m., and towed.
Another vehicle was stopped, at 9:28 p.m., in or near the intersection of Selman and Front streets and peace was restored.
Wednesday
Police made multiple property checks at various properties between 12:24 and 5:47 a.m.
At 6:38 a.m., a dead animal was reported at the intersection of West Shore drive and Beverly Avenue.
Salem
Tuesday
A disturbance brought police to the vicinity of 23 Endicott St., at 5:10 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 19 Congress St., at 5:13 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 6:08 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded to 109 Bridge St., at 7:37 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 458 Loring Ave., at 8 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 51 Prince St., at 9:20 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Wednesday
An officer went to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, at 6:30 a.m., for a minor accident. Drivers exchanged papers without incident and went on their way.
An officer went to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 7:20 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police went to the vicinity of 36 Marlboro Road, at 8:48 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 85 Federal St., at 10:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Robert John Titus, 21, of 34 Greenwood Road, Peabody, and charged him with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
At 10:40 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of 257 Washington St., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident.
Police stopped a vehicle at about 1 p.m., in an unknown location, and arrested the operator, Jeffrey Hernandez, 39, of 20 Summit St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, and with being in possession of a Class A drug.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 50 Traders Way, at 3:13 p.m., where they arrested Daniel Sanchez Espinosa, 56, of 334 Essex St., Apt 205, Salem. He was charged with larceny of merchandise exceeding $1,200 in value.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 3:23 and to 189 Washington St., at 3:27 p.m., for separate instances of undesirable or unwanted guests.
At 4:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boston and Federal streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 12 Cedarcrest Road at 4:58 p.m., by a resident who reported being threatened.
Only three minutes later, at 5:01 p.m., officers were sent to 450 Highland Road to investigate the report of another threat.
DanversMonday
An officer was sent to the Gourmet Garden, 139 Endicott St., at 6:33 p.m., for a possible stolen purse.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:45 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Police responded, at 11:40 p.m., to the report of a possible break-and-entry at 50 Northshore Ave.
Tuesday
An officer was called to 1 Prospect St.,. at 7:22 a.m., to speak with a disobedient child who was refusing to go to school.
The report of an unwanted male guest brought an officer to 58 Burley St., at 8:03 a.m.
Police responded to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St. at 11:40 a.m., to assist with a combative patient.
The report of a possible non-domestic dispute brought an officer to the St. Johns Prep Wellness Center, 72 Spring St., at 3 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, Nov. 29
Police were sent to North Main Street at the North Andover town line, at 12:15 p.m. to assist state police with a hit-and-run accident.
Police were called to Locust Street, at 5:33 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle, but the party left before police arrival.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:45 p.m. on East Street and gave the operator a verbal warning for defective equipment and an expired sticker.
A vehicle was pulled over, in the vicinity of Auto Choice, on North Main Street, at 9:10 p.m., and the operator was given a written warning for speeding and operating without a license in possession.
A driver was stopped, at 9:40 p.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Fuller Pond Road and given a written warning for operating with an expired registration.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Police responded to a Stanley Road call regarding a possible water pipe break. DPW was notified.
A vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of Starbucks, South Main St., at 7 p.m., and given a written warning for operating with an expired registration.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Two vehicles were stopped, at 6:40 and 6:53 a.m., on North Main Street and given written warnings for red light violations.
Police responded to the intersection of Peabody and East streets, at 7:32 and to the intersection of South Main and River streets, at 8:45 p.m., for separate motor vehicle accidents without injury.
A North Main Street caller notified police, at 1:04 p.m., of an injured beaver. Environmental Police were notified..
Thursday, Dec. 2
Police and fire responded, at 2:07p.m., to the vicinity of South Main street and Park Avenue north for a car fire. The blaze was extinguished and AAA towed the car.
Friday, Dec. 3
An officer was sent to a Liberty Street address, at 1:38 a.m., for a disturbance. The party was transported to an area hospital for a mental health issue.
An injured beaver was reported, at 8:23 a.m., on Cranberry Lane. The animal was euthanized.
An officer was sent to Orchard Circle, at 8:53 a.m., to assist a resident with a trespasser.
A vehicle fire was reported, at 4:40 p.m., at Mike’s Discount Liquors on South Main Street. The blaze was extinguished and the vehicle towed.
Saturday, Dec. 4
An officer was sent to US Storage Centers, South Main Street, at 12:53, a.m., for an unsecured gate. No issue.
A power outage was reported, at 6:47 a.m. Multiple related reports from across town came in until about 7:30 a.m.
A Peaslee Circle home reported, at 7:23 a.m., that it was getting no gas and National Grid was notified.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 11:37 a.m., on South Main Street at the Danvers line.
Sunday, Nov. 5
MassDOT was notified, at 6:50 p.m., of a large trash barrel in the roadway at South Main Street and Meadow Drive.