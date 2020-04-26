Marblehead
Friday
A resident of Gingerbread Hill Road called police, at 10:50 a.m., to report that she went out to her car and found the gas tank empty. She said the car does not have a gas leak. The woman called back several minutes later to report that she went back out to check again and realized that a key is needed to open the filler cap. She said there was no indication of it having been pried open. She no longer wished to speak with an officer.
A Washington Street woman called at 1 p.m. to ask whether she was required or recommended to wear a mask in town. She was directed to look on the town website to find all the information she needs. She said she was a nurse at Mass General and didn't have time to look it up. She was told to contact the Health Department.
A Nanepashemet Street resident reported, at 1:55 p.m., receiving a scam email, asking her to pay in bitcoin. Police advised her to change passwords, update her system anti-virus protection and discard the email.
Firefighters received a call at 8:05 p.m. from a Jersey Street address to report a strange odor in the home. They reported the odor was from a wool cap that had been left lying on a lamp.
Police were sent to a Green Street location, at 10 p.m., to investigate screaming in the area. They reported "a neighbor was out praying." She agreed to bring it in for the night.
Officer were sent to the back parking lot at the Warwick, at 10:10 p.m., for an argument coming from a beige SUV. A woman was shouting to a friend over her blue tooth and agreed to turn it down.
Saturday
A caller advised police, at 1:30 a.m., that three males outside in the area of the boatyard at the end of Doaks Lane where it meets with Fort Beach "are making enough noise to wake me out of a dead sleep." An officer on duty called in and identified the parties and said they were looking for a missing cellphone. They said they would call it a night and return again in the daylight.
A Hines Court resident called police, at 8:30 a.m. to ask how he should dispose of a dead rabbit he found in his yard. He was told to put the animal in a bag and put it in his regular trash for disposal.
A Londonderry Road resident told police he had discovered a nest of four or five baby rabbits in his yard and he would like it removed. He was told it was wildlife and on private property, so he would need to hire a trapper to have it removed.
The manager of a Pleasant Street business told police, at 10:25 a.m., that an employee's bike had been taken, He described it as a black and green street/commuter bike with a basket on the front, a plastic covering on the seat and had plastic wrapped around the handlebars. The brand is unknown. Units were advised to be on the lookout for the bike.
A Warwick Terrace woman said she had gotten a fraudulent email claiming to have her video, password plus her contact list. It said they would release the video if she didn't make a bitcoin payment. Police told the woman to delete the video, change her passwords and check her network security settings.
A Whittier Road woman called police at 12:30 p.m. to report that she walks on the path between the two ponds between Whittier/Schooner Ridge and Cloutman's Lane, and a woman with a 9-year-old child ride very fast through the path and do not wear masks. She said she has asked several times, but they won't wear them. Today, she saw the husband and spoke to him about it, and he became "belligerent." She said she was frightened and she doesn't know who they are or where they live, but the father has an accent, possibly German. The officer advised her it was a civil matter as no threats were made.
A caller reported at 2 p.m. having gotten a bitcoin extortion email. She said they had her current password. She was advised to delete the email and change her password.
A Phillips Street caller reported, at 5:10 p.m. he had received an email making threats if he did not make a bitcoin payment. He was advised to delete the email, change his password and make sure his anti-virus defense is up to date.
Sunday
Police responded, at 12:15 A.M., to a Chestnut Street address after the burglar alarm showed an entry/exit activation. They determined the wind had blown the back door open.
Salem
Saturday
Police were called to 19 Boston St., at 7:40 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 163 Derby St., at 9:45 a.m., to investigate a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were sent to 6 Proctor St., at 11:50 a.m, for a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle or plate theft was reported, at 1:35 p.m., from 26 Carlton St.
Police went to 32 Perkins St., at 4:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:25 p.m., for a trespassing.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 8 Chestnut St., at 5:55 p.m. After an investigation, they arrested Robert Paul Thomas, 29, of 1 Ropes St., Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with breaking and entering a building in the daytime.
Police were sent to 11 Essex St., at 6:25 p.m. for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A report of threats brought officers to 4 Dewey Drive, at 8:25 p.m.
Sunday
A noise complaint brought officers to 22 Peabody St., at 12:45 a.m.
Twenty minutes later, at 1:05 a.m., police were sent to 14 High St., for another noise complaint.
About an hour and 20 minutes later — at 2:21 a.m., police returned to 14 High St. on a repeat noise complaint.
Officers were called to 8 Gifford Court, at 5 a.m., for a missing adult.
An officer was sent to 57 Orne St., at 11:25 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police responded to two threats, the first at 204 Derby St., at 1:45 p.m.; and the second at 10 First St., at 2:25 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Bishop Fenwick School, 99 Margin St., for a possible drunken driver. They arrested Dario A. Chavez-Mendez, 21, of 1 High Rock St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with drunken driving and with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police were called to Walnut Street Place, 8 Walnut S., at 6:05 a.m., after a caller reported numerous cars appear to have been broken into as well as multiple packages opened and items taken. The officer left notes on the doors of residents who had packages taken.
Police were sent to Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100R Cedar Grove Ave., for a man passed out or sleeping. The 58-year-old Wakefield resident was transported to Salem Hospital and will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs.
An officer was sent to Sam's Food Mart, 474 Lowell St., at 12:55 p.m., after a caller reported he believed his wallet to have been stolen off the counter of the store. The store owner was able to get the vehicle information when the suspect came back into the store at about 3:30 p.m. At about 4 p.m., the suspect returned to the store and gave the wallet to a waiting officer. The owner was notified and picked up his wallet, and the vehicle owner, a 50-year-old Peabody woman will be summonsed to court for larceny of more than $1,200 and unauthorized use of credit cards to purchase items and/or services totaling more than $1,000.
A Howley Street man told police, at 3:40 p.m. that he had placed $4,000 cash in his center console. He then paid a man $20 to move some furniture for him. When he came back to his vehicle, the money was gone. He described the possible suspect as a 45- to 50-year-old man wearing a black jacket and driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.
Police were summoned to Outback Steakhouse, 1300 Andover St., at 4 p.m., after the manager called to report there were 20 to 30 vehicles in the parking lot, just hanging out, and they ignored the manager when he asked them to leave. Police reported about 10 vehicles were moved along and advised not to come back.
A 21 Caller St. resident notified police, at 8 p.m., that sometime Friday night his car, which he usually leaves unlocked, had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken and nothing was damaged. A neighbor, who had stepped out for a cigarette at 5:30 a.m., reported seeing a skinny male in a hoodie fleeing from the area where the vehicle was parked.
Police were sent to 14 Buxton Lane, at 9:05 p.m., after a caller reported a neighbor was threatening her for calling police on him earlier regarding his motorcycle violations. The officer spoke with both parties and advised them not to speak to each other. They were each advised of their right to seek an anti-harassment order against the other.
Sunday
An anonymous caller reported witnessing a male tie a puppy to the fence in the vicinity of 15 King S., at 1:40 p.m., and walk away toward Lowell Street. She called back shortly to say the male had returned, retrieved the puppy and gone into a nearby house with it.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to a Broadway address just before 6 p.m. to check on a man after a caller said they had not heard from their brother in days. Police and fire entered the brother's apartment where they found him to be deceased. Detectives and the Medical Examiner were called to the scene for the unattended death.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Walgreens, 54 Elliott St., at 9:40 a.m., for a car into the front of the building.
An officer was sent to 18 Summer St., at 11 a.m., for a larceny from a motor vehicle. The vehicle owner said his Apple iWatch appeared to have been stolen.
Police and fire responded to 215 Rantoul St. at 12:48 p.m., after someone was heard yelling for help.
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave. at 2:10 p.m., for a possible assault between neighbors.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to Dodge Street and Longwood Avenue moments before 3 p.m.
An officer was sent to 158 Colon St., at 6:30 p.m., for a past larceny.
An officer was sent to 719 Cabot St., at 8:25 p.m., to speak with a driver after he reported that another vehicle, whose plate number he gave to police, had run him off the road.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 3 Porter Terrace, at 11:15 p.m., for a Fed-Ex truck that had been idling with the driver inside.
Sunday
Officers responded, at 1 a.m., to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Trafalgar Drive, for a male looking into motor vehicles.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:10 a.m., after residents complained about being disturbed by a drilling noise.
An officer was sent to 3 Essex St., at 8:40 a.m., for a person living in an unregistered vehicle belonging to a third person.
The report of a past larceny brought officers to 54 Elliott St., at 10:20 a.m.
A dispute between neighbors brought officers to 325 Cabot St., at 4 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Agway, 9 Wenham St., and the Rail Trail for a report of dirt bikes on the trail, but none were found.
At 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Putnamville Reservoir, in the vicinity of 320 Locust St., for dirt bikes on reservoir grounds. They were gone when they got there.
Officers were sent to the Danvers State Hospital Cemetery, 470 Maple St., at 9:25 p.m., for suspicious activity — people with flashlights in the cemetery.
The report of a stranger on the property brought police to 18 Colby Road, at 10:35 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:10 p.m., for a bylaw violation: too many people in the store.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:05 p.m. after the report of an assault.
A larceny report brought officers to 14 Charter St., at 10:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Anna Drive, just before 3 p.m. for a motor vehicle that hit a house. There were no injuries.