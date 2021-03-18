Marblehead
Wednesday
A school bus driver came in about 12:20, to say he had just stopped at Humphrey Street and Endicott Avenue and was letting some kids off when a dark-colored Porsche drove by without slowing down. He said the buses lights were flashing and the kids were already in the crosswalk. He was able to stop the kids, but was unable to get a plate on the Porsche, and the bus he was driving does not have a camera.
A Street caller notified police, at 7 p.m., of a possible house party in an abandoned building at a Pleasant Street address. The caller said the party of 5 to 10 boys had entered the house through the driveway off Mohawk. An officer dispatched to the scene found no one at the house, but the caller met them and reported the boys took off toward the tracks. Police said they will monitor the tracks. Also, they recommended the building may need to be boarded up on the Main and Mohawk street sides.
A caller reported at 8:55 p.m., that his car, a white 2014 Hyundai Accent, had a flat tire. He told dispatch he had pulled off the road into a grassy spot right next to the graveyard on Lafayette Street, and he would be back in the morning with the sunlight to fix his flat.
A caller reported, at 9:40 p.m., that his son had stolen one of his cars. He said the car, a red, 1999 Honda Civic 2-door, was moved by his son to his grandparents house around lunchtime. Later, he said, he looked out the window and saw the car heading up the street, away from the grandparents' house. At 1:22 a.m., an officer spotted the vehicle in the driveway of a Norman Street home. They texted the son in an attempt to get him to open the door and to serve a citation, but there was no response.
Four cruisers were dispatched to a Pleasant Street establishment at 10:55 p.m. for an unruly customer who was tearing up the bar and assaulting people. The caller identified the party as (Redacted). Just after 10 p.m., the man and his friends fled on foot, outbound down Pleasant Street. The victims all refused medical treatment and declined to press charges.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 7 South Hardy St., at 4:10 p.m., after someone complained about a loud stereo.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:10 p.m., to an Elliott Street location for a person having a seizure in a motor vehicle.
At 4:30 p.m., an officer was called to 401 Cabot St., for vandalism to a motor vehicle on private property.
A cruiser and an ambulance were dispatched to a Boyles Street address, at 6:05 for a 92-year-old man who had fallen and may have sustained a broken hip.
Three officers were sent to a Wedgemere Road address, at 8 p.m., for a juvenile Internet matter.
Officers were called to 123 Park St., at 8:05 p.m., for an attempted break-in at a business.
Two officers performed five bar checks between 9:55 and 10:20 p.m.
At 10:55 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Riverside and Park streets, for a larceny from a motor vehicle.
At 11:30 p.m., two officers were sent to 38 Broadway to speak with a group being loud behind the home.
Thursday
At 12:45 a.m., an officer was sent to the Anchor Bar for a bar check.
At 1:05 a.m., an officer was sent to the Toscana after neighbors complained about loud music.
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 9:40 a.m., for a report on a past assault.
Officers were called to a Kernwood Avenue address at 10:50 a.m., for possible indecent exposure by a neighbor.
Two cruisers were sent to Sohier Road, at 11:15 a.m., for a student out of control.
Police were called to 49 Railroad Ave., at 12:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage.
At 12:30 p.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Blaine Ave., for juveniles harassing residents.
An officer was dispatched, at 2:35 p.m., to a Cedar Street address for a woman screaming in an apartment.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to Pickering St., at 4 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle were reported at 4:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 12 Pope St.
Police stopped a vehicle on a motor vehicle traffic stop, at 7:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 254 Canal St. After a brief investigation they arrested the driver, Luke E. Bennett-Fieman, 26, of 1 Prince St., Marblehead. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; failure to stop or yield; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; a number plate violation to conceal ID; and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Police went to 61 Bridge St., at 10:55 p.m., for a dispute.
Thursday
A noise complaint brought police to 13 Pioneer Terrace, at 2:30 a.m.
At 3:50 a.m., an officer was sent to 139 Washington St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 23 Ravenna Ave., at 5:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 175 Lafayette St., at 8:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police called to 106 Broadway, at 10:35 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested Joseph L. McMaster Jr., 35, of 403 Lafayette St., Apt. 1, and charged him with breaking and entering a building in the daytime, for a felony.
Police responded, at 11 a.m., to 23 Ravenna Ave., at 11 a.m., for a break and entry in progress.
Police were sent to make separate well-being checks within two minutes of each other. The first was to 25 Memorial Drive, at 11:15 a.m., and the second was to 12 First St., at 11:17 a.m.
Officers were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:15 p.m. for a disturbance.
At 12:37 p.m., they were called to 9 Buffum St., for a trespassing.
At 12:55 p.m., police were called to 105 Canal St., for an unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested Laura Lee Addario, 57, homeless, of Salem. She was charged with trespass and with assault and battery on a police officer.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 173 North St., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent 18 Upham St., at 1:20 p.m., and to 250 Washington St., at 1:55 p.m. on separate well-being checks.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to Down River Ice Cream, 86 Andover St., at 8:05 p.m., for a two-vehicle collision. There were no injuries, but both vehicles had to be towed.
An America Drive woman called police, at 10:35 p.m., to say that her son had called her from his father's apartment to say he wanted to come home — He was unhappy that his father had a guest staying over.
Police were dispatched at 11 p.m., to the vicinity of Outback Steakhouse, 300 Andover St., for a car into a utility pole. One person was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Loris and Reynolds roads, at 6:20 a.m., for a party walking back and forth on the street. He was looking for a lost cat.
A Macarthur Road resident advised police, at 11:15 a.m. that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using the caller's information.
A Lake Street resident reported to police, at 12:10 p.m., that the residence had been broken into. The CID was contacted for photos and police will document.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 26 Truman Road, at 3:35 p.m., for a suspicious male wearing gray sweats and a hoodie, a black jacket, and a backpack. The construction worker was waiting for his wife to pick him up — which she did, shortly after the officer arrived.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 5:20 p.m., for an intoxicated man stumbling around the store. He was summoned to court for public intoxication.
Police went to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 6:35 p.m., for a baby unattended in a motor vehicle.
Thursday
Police were sent to Andover Street at the Middleton line, at 8:15 a.m., for a man walking in traffic. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 11:10 a.m. to speak with the manager regarding a past guest who had made threats.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:35 a.m., for unwanted parties refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to the Danvers Fresh Marketplace, 17 Elm St., at 12:55 p.m., for two people arguing over a parking space.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 2 Vineyard St., at 2:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run
Police responded to Dicks Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 3:10 p.m., for a shoplifter in the store.
