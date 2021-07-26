Peabody
Sunday
Police responded to 25A Birch St., at 12:44 a.m., for reports of loud music and a loud fight in front of 5 Worcester Road. They arrested Carina Justine Terry, 18, of 11 Woodward Ave., Gloucester, and charged her with being under 21 in possession of alcohol and with resisting arrest.
Multiple reports of a loud bang, possibly an explosion, came in from a wide area at 12:50 a.m. Police checked from the Salem/Peabody line to 120 Lowell St., into South Peabody, but found nothing.
A Newbury Street resident called police at 10 a.m., to report he recently bought a moped, and now someone is calling and saying the moped is stolen. He would like police to investigate and do a report.
An Endicott Street, Peabody, man was taken into custody, at 12:25 p.m., on an outstanding Peabody warrant.
Police went to the area of St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., at 1:50 p.m., to look for a man wearing a green shirt and camo shorts, possibly dropping his shorts. An officer located the man who said he was going to his girlfriend's house on Lynn Street and he had a broken belt. He managed to secure his pants to avoid any further issue with them and was sent on his way.
Police were sent to a Tammie Lane address, at 3:20 p.m., for a verbal disagreement over the daughter wanting to take the dog out.
Police went to Pleasant Street, at 8:30 p.m., in response to a report of a group of youths fighting in the street. Police found nothing.
Monday
A caller reported at 3:10 p.m., from the vicinity of Shaw's Supermarket, 210S Andover St., that her cousin had given her a THC-infused gummy bear without her knowledge. She was transported to Lahey-North.
Police were called to Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., after a report of a patient accusing a staff member of punching him in the face two times.
Police responded, at 9:24 a.m., to Wayside Transcorp, 58 Pulaski St., after someone's foot was run over by a forklift. He was transported to the hospital.
A caller reported, at 10:45 a.m., that an elderly female was driving with her door open and was then parked on the grass. An officer checked her out and sent her on her way.
Police were called to Big Pig BBQ, 108 Newbury St., at 11:10 a.m., for a stolen pressure washer. The person they needed to speak with was not in, so they returned at 12:05 p.m. when they were able to determine the item was taken moments before midnight by a white male in a black Land Rover, with a possible Maine registration.
The City Garage, 50 Farm Ave., reported vandalism, at 1:25 p.m., as well as some stolen items.
A caller reported, at 11:40 a.m., from 24 Elm St., that his brother's skinny, orange, tabby cat was missing. Zoboomafoo was last seen a few days ago in the vicinity of Elm Street. He is not microchipped.
At 11:50 a.m., police received several calls from a local number with a female yelling, "Hello" into the phone. Officers were able to trace the location of the phone to a Lynnfield Street address. Responding officers were able to gain access through a window and found the female on the floor in pain. She was transported to Salem Hospital and the home was secured.
A Mt. Pleasant Drive caller reported, at 12:55 p.m., that the cap to a pickup truck was stolen on July 17. A possible suspect was identified and will be investigated.
Police were called to Chase Bank, 210C Andover St., at 1:45 p.m., for an unwanted party refusing to leave the bank. Employees reported that the person in question attempted to charge at the front doors of the bank. Responding parties were unable to locate him, but his relatives were on the scene and they were advised he is no longer welcome there.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 230 Essex St., at 4:50 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to a Gedney Street address, at 5:15 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle..
Police were called to the vicinity of Hanson and South streets, at 5:50 p.m. for a suspicious person and motor vehicle. Police spoke with the vehicle operator, Andrew L. Stone, 39, of 40 Maple St., Middleton, and after a brief investigation, he was arrested. Stone was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; a number plate violation to conceal the operator's identity; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; possession of a Class A drug, heroin; and illegal possession of a Class E, prescription, drug.
Officers were sent to 228 Washington St., at 7:15 p.m., for a panhandler.
At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to 19 Boston St., for a past assault. After a brief investigation, they arrested David William Knott, 35, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with assault and battery on an elderly and/or disabled person over the age of 60 and with trespass.
At 8:30 p.m., a separate past assault brought officers to 29 Hancock St.
Police were called to 36 Hazel St. at 9 p.m., for a larceny.
Monday
Officers were sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 12:32 a.m., for a drunken person.
Police stopped a motor vehicle in or near the intersection of North and School streets, at 12:45 a.m., on a motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, James Richard Gross, 27, of 73 Ruggles St., Westborough. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit; and drunken driving.
A disturbance brought officers to South Washington Square at 5:05 a.m.
At 8:20 a.m., officers were called to 172 Lafayette St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 78 Bridge St., at 9:10 a.m.
A different report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 160 Derby St., at 9:35 a.m.
Police went to 210 Essex St., at 10:45 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A disturbance brought officers to 286 Washington St., at 11:30 a.m.
Police made two motor vehicle traffic stops at the intersection of Jackson Terrace and Jackson Street. The first was at 11:58 a.m., and the second was at 12:05 p.m.
Swampscott
Saturday
A Longwood Drive caller returned home at 1:15 a.m., to find her garage door open. She asked for an officer to check the home for her to confirm it was clear. The officer reported all clear.
A Burrill Street resident called police, at 2 a.m., to report she has been awakened by people talking very loudly in the yard of a nearby neighbor and would like an officer to speak with them. She said it has been an ongoing problem for several days. The officer reported people were talking but not too loudly.
The Swampscott Mall property manager reported at 1:25 p.m., that a female was playing music and panhandling outside of Home Goods. They requested she be moved along.
An officer was sent to the Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., at 3:25 p.m., after a caller reported youths on the pier were blocking the path. They were removed from the pier.
A caller reported, at 7 p.m., that someone had spray-painted "Champ $" on the seawall near the stairs opposite the monument.
A resident of Deer Cove Road reported, at 8:10 p.m., that he believes his identity to have been stolen.
A caller advised police, at 9:20 p.m., that they had just seen a white sedan, either a VW or a BMW "doing 100 mph," heading toward Stetson Avenue. The vehicle was gone on arrival.
A Rockland Street resident notified police, at 9:20 p.m., a black cat named Bruno was missing. He was wearing a red harness.
While investigating a break-in at 9:50 p.m. at 60 Middlesex, police reported, at 10:45 p.m., that another break-in had taken place at # 56.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 57 Greenwood Ave., at 11:50 p.m., after a male and a female were reported to be arguing in a white sedan out front. The female was observed to be heavily intoxicated and was transported to Salem Hospital.
Sunday
A party called police, at 12:40 a.m., from 34 Berkshire, to report a stranger was walking in and around neighborhood backyards.
At 2:46, an Essex Street caller also reported loud music in the area, possibly coming from the area of the high school.
A Ross Road caller reported, at 3:35 p.m., that loud music could be heard, possibly from the high school area.