Marblehead
Thursday
Police received a call about illegal parking on Haley Road and blocking passage of more than one vehicle at 12:21 p.m., and at 12:30 p.m., a person flagged down an officer and reported that two parents nearly got into a fight.
A very small brown purse, with a zipper, was reported lost on Pond Street at 12:25 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Barnard Street at 9:51 p.m. Police left a message for the public works department to put up a new "one way" sign and a driver was ticketed for going the wrong way.
Peabody
Thursday
Police received a request at 5:41 p.m. from a Probate and Family Court judge to perform a well-being check on a Longwood Avenue man who appeared "under the influence and out of sorts" during a Zoom custody hearing. The man was upset at the outcome of the hearing.
Police and firefighters went to an Avalon Drive apartment at 6:27 p.m. after a toddler somehow got locked in a bedroom. The doorknob was removed and the child was freed.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Andover Street at 7:01 p.m. involving an ambulance.
Salem
Thursday
Police took a report of harassment on Upham Street at 4:35 p.m.
Police are investigating a report of gunshots on Dow Street at 10:11 p.m. No one was struck.
Friday
Tanya Victoria Purcella, 41, of 24 Summit Terrace, Peabody, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. on Flint Street following a crash. She is charged with drunken driving, second offense; driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Trader's Way at 10:30 a.m.
A larceny was reported from the Hampton Inn at 1:04 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported on Trader's Way at 2:32 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Garden Terrace at 2:35 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the Danvers Plaza on Route 1 at 4:19 p.m.
Raymond Garland, 50, of 6 Dennis St., Peabody, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. on a charge of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200, following a report of shoplifters at the Home Depot behind the Liberty Tree Mall.
State police went to a rollover crash on I-95 southbound at Centre Street at 7:28 p.m.
Police got a call about something suspicious at the Dollar Tree in the Liberty Tree Mall — no employee on the premises while the store was apparently still open — at 9:17 p.m.
A shoplifting was reported at the CVS on Route 1 at 9:27 p.m.
A purse found at Danvers Indoor Sports on Andover Street was turned in to police at 10:19 p.m.
Friday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Elm Street at 2:24 p.m.