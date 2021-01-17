Swampscott
Thursday
Police took a report of a child on a bike struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Humphrey and Salem streets at 12:44 p.m. Fire and ambulance crews were sent out and a responding officer spoke with the child and the child's guardian.
Police went to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Paradise Road at 7:31 p.m. for a report of a shirtless man with long hair banging on the windows. Police notified the man's mother about taking him to Salem Hospital for a mental health issue.
Marblehead
Thursday
A man called the police at 9:17 a.m. to report that an hour earlier, in the area of Humphrey and Maple streets, the driver of a Ford Escape was speeding, passed three cars and ran a red light. The caller said when he caught up to the vehicle, the driver, an older woman, was eating a muffin.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the "Five Corners" intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Washington Street at 2:14 p.m.
A recycling truck took down a tree on Gerald Road at 3:46 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
An elderly Briarwood Road resident called at 11:21 p.m. after someone in a silver car rang her doorbell and left a box that said "free pizza" on it, which she found suspicious.
Friday
A 28-year-old Lynn man will be sent a notice to appear in court on a suspended license charge after crashing his car into a wooded area off Summit Street at 12:07 a.m.
Police went to Crane Brook Way at 1:54 a.m. after a resident reported a neighbor yelling threats for the prior three hours. The neighbor had been served with an eviction notice on Thursday.
Beverly
Thursday
Police responded at 5:28 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance at Roundy and Cabot streets.
Police went to Pond Street at 6:49 p.m. for a report of people yelling.
Police went to a Cabot Street address at 7:21 p.m. for a report of a woman being shoved.
Police responded to Stone Street at 10:50 p.m. for a report of people in the street.
Friday
Police went to Beckford Street at 1:05 a.m. for a report of "multiple people" coming into the house.
Police went to Central Cemetery at 5:33 a.m. to check on the police memorial.
Police went to a group home on Balch Street at 5:43 a.m. to check on an "unresponsive" person.
Police went to an Essex Street address at 8:46 a.m. on a report that a resident had struck a nurse.
A trash truck backed into a vehicle at Story Avenue and Bresnahan Court at 9:43 a.m.
A Hale Street woman reported at 10:58 a.m. that her car had been stolen from her driveway.
Police responded to Cabot and Thorndike streets at 11:45 a.m. for a report of a man yelling.
Police reported at 12:40 p.m. that there was a person in back of the police station with a knife. Police described it as a "mental health" incident.
Police went to Hillcrest Road at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man yelling loudly.
Police got a call at 12:52 p.m. about hypodermic needles left on the sidewalk at Rantoul Street and Broadway.
Police went to Cabot Street at 2:50 p.m. for an "ongoing issues between students."
A group of youths were breaking a TV at the Gage Street Playground as reported at 3:08 p.m.
An Elnew Avenue resident complained at 3:41 p.m. that a neighbor's dog jumps the fence "all the time" into their yard.
An alarm sounding at 28 Cabot St. was caused by marijuana smoke, according to a report at 3:46 p.m.