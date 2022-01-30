PeabodyFriday
Police were sent to the intersection of Washington and Wheeler streets, at 5:45 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but a 19-year-old Lynn male was summoned to court for unlicensed operation.
A party called police from The Ultimate, 130 Newbury St., at 6:15 p.m., to report that someone possibly stole $100 from a jacket.
Police responded to Northeast Arms, LLC, 108H Newbury St., at 8:35 p.m., from a past incident in which a person appeared to have been checking out the store. A tall white male with a goatee was captured on the security camera shortly after 6:30 p.m., looking inside with his cellphone light. Police will perform additional area checks.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:25 p.m., at the Municipal Parking Lot on Central Street, and the operator, a 29-year-old male was summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation and a marked lanes violation.
Saturday
Due to the storm, snow towing went into effect just after midnight, with approximately 40 vehicles towed across town.
A Hamilton Road woman reported, at 1:03 a.m., that a dark-colored SUV had struck her parked car and a second car, as well. The operator, an 18-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, man, was transported to Salem Hospital as a result of suicidal statements he made to police. He was summoned to court to face charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and possession and misuse of a false liquor ID card.
A Batchelder Avenue neighbor called police, at 7:30 p.m., to complain that her neighbor was using a snowblower. The caller did not want an officer to come to her house, nor did she want to come to the station to make a report.
A resident of Lynn St. Court reported, at 7:53 p.m., that his neighbor was plowing snow into his car. The Malden man was summoned to court for operating a vehicle without a license and his vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
A woman called police, at 9:47 p.m., from the Double Bull Taphouse, 210D Andover St., to report that she took a wrong turn and ended up in a snowbank.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Holiday Inn Peabody, 1 Newbury St, at 8:40 a.m., for a dispute between guests. One man was very aggressive toward the officer and the other party, and the officer explained to the man that referring to the other party as a monkey was not the preferred way of communication and can sometimes bring a surprisingly unwelcome response.
A male was struck by a motor vehicle, at 1 p.m., in the vicinity of Big Y Foods, Inc., 637 Lowell St., and was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
A Holiday Inn Peabody guest who was speaking in an unkindly manner to other people there was asked leave. He then called police, at 1:12 p.m., complaining that his First Amendment rights were being violated by Holiday Inn. He took an Uber to a Revere Hotel.
An officer was sent to the parking lot at 18 Walnut St., to assist a disabled party in a wheelchair who was stuck in the snow. The person was assisted and went on their way without further incident.
Police reported, at 2:26 p.m., that a stolen motorcycle had been recovered at 295 Derby St. The cycle was towed to Bill’s Towing, and the owner was updated that it had been recovered after, apparently, it was used for parts.
Beverly
Friday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Western Avenue, at 5:22 p.m., for a pedestrian hit in the crosswalk. The victim, a 58-year-old Beverly man, was crossing Western Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. His left leg was injured and possibly broken, and he was transported to Beverly Hospital for diagnosis and possible treatment. The operator, a 54-year-old North Reading man, told police he did not see the victim crossing the street until it was too late. He was cited by police with failing to yield to a pedestrian and with a crosswalk violation.
An officer was sent to 588 Cabot St., at 7 p.m., for a stolen catalytic converter.
Saturday
Officers were advised, at 6:13 a.m., that the winter parking ban was now in effect citywide.
Police were called to Country Drive, at 9:35 a.m., to assist an unconscious male in a plow truck.
An officer was sent to 91 Herrick St., at 3:54 p.m., to assist a female who was possibly in labor.
Sunday
Police were sent to 13 Lenox St., just after midnight for a general disturbance — people were screaming in the street.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to a Sohier Road address, at 1:37 a.m., for a female threatening suicide.
Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 10 Traders Way, at 4:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police were dispatched to 175 Lafayette St., at 5:50 p.m., to end a dispute.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 29 Traders Way, at 6:25 p.m.
An officer went to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:55 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Firefighters were sent to the vicinity of 462 Highland Ave., at 10:05 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their vehicle or home.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 11:28 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were dispatched to 124 Washington St., at 11:50 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Saturday
Police were called to the vicinity of 14 Nichols St., at 12:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded, to 43 Butler St., at 2:35 a.m., for a break and entry.
Police were sent to 14 Cherry St. at 2:40 a.m., to investigate a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent out for four private trespass tows at two locations between 9:10 and 9:23 a.m., There were two at 23 Congress and two 171 Boston St.
Police were sent to 7 Crescent Drive, at 9:30 a.m., to investigate a possible fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 11 Ropes St., at 1:30 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 6:05 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Parking complaints brought officers to 1 Wheatland St., at 9:01 and to 9 Greenway Road, at 9:02 p.m.
Noise complaints brought officers to 14 Lyme St. at 10:51 and to 154 Loring Ave., at 10:56 p.m.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 30 Walter St., at 2 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police answered two commercial alarms, at 50
Traders Way at 3:29 and at 125 Essex St. at 3:35 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 10:17 a.m.
Police were sent to 15 Raymond Road, at 12:28 p.m., to end one dispute and to 2 Parker Court, at 1:04 p.m., to end another.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 3:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 59 Boston St.,
An officer was dispatched to 105 North St, at 3:50 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and I95 for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
A call for a male shoplifter brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way at 5:40 p.m. They arrested Dylan Arnold, 19, of Fenwick St., Revere. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250 and on an outstanding warrant.
Friday
Police were sent to 68 Wenham St., at 10:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of A1 Prime Energy, 89 Holten St., for suspicious activity.
A non-domestic dispute brought police to Kappy’s Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 11:40 a.m., to settle an argument.
A Social Security fraud brought police to 24 Doty Ave., at 1:11 p.m.
Police responded to 86 Centre St., at 1:17 p.m., for the report of another case of Social Security fraud.
Saturday
Police were sent to 24 Washington St., at 10:30 p.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute over snow removal.
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and Riverview streets at 7:50 for a motor-vehicle into a snowbank. No one was hurt.
Police and fire responded to the intersection of Spruce and Pine streets, at 10:12 a.m. for a car fire.
Police were sent to Danvers Auto Body, 22 School St., at 12:55 p.m., for a dispute over a repair bill.