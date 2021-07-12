Peabody
Sunday
A person walked in to the police station, at 1:05 p.m., to report that a counterfeit bill had been passed to them in a private sale.
A person called police, at 2:50 p.m., to report suspicious activity behind the post office. The officer reported two males coming out of the woods.
A Beckett Street woman called police, at 5 p.m. to complain about her neighbor's shed construction and noise.
A caller reported, at 6:10 p.m., from the vicinity of 50 Warren St., that he was jumped by three males while out walking his dog in the rear of his building. The officer, after speaking with all parties, reported that the dog was off-leash and got a little too close to the infant, and words were exchanged.
A Dublin Road caller told police, at 9 p.m., she had just heard a loud noise in the garage, and she was concerned as she was home alone. Just prior to disconnecting, however, she realized it was her children returning home, and there was no issue.
Monday
A caller from 16 Paleologos St. told police, at 12:55 a.m., that someone had opened her window. The officer reported all was in order as nothing appeared to have occurred.
An officer was sent to the municipal parking lot on Central Street at 5:45 a.m. to document a case of graffiti.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 17 Margin St., at 8:16 a.m., to check reports of road flooding. He found significant flooding and notified the public services.
At 8:20 a.m., an officer reported that Walnut Street was flooded and shut down the road. The water later receded, however.
Flooding was also reported from Lincoln Road, Foster Street, Upton Street and Crane Brook Way between 8:30 and 8:55 a.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 434 Rantoul St., at 4:15 p.m., for a customer causing a ruckus.
Two officers were called to 7 Highland Terrace, at 6:35 p.m. for a drunken male in the yard. He was wearing a "Gronk" shirt.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 90 Rantoul St., at 8:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
Officers were called to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 8:40 p.m., for newly discovered graffiti.
Officers reported, at 8:50 p.m., from the intersection of Cabot and Thorndike streets that they were out again with "Gronk" from the earlier incident.
Police were called to 44 Dodge St., at 9:55 p.m., for a suspicious man with cut hands and a hoodie pacing around.
Monday
Police were sent to an Essex Street location at 1 a.m., to assist an ambulance crew with a difficult patient.
Police were sent to the River Street shelter, at 8:20 a.m., to check for guests with warrants.
Police were sent to a Bisson Street address, at 10:17 a.m., to speak with a man who said his rabbit was stolen.
An officer was sent to 1 Water St., at 1:40 p.m., to check a property that was tagged.
An officer was sent to 669 Cabot and Conant Street, at 3:20 p.m., for illegal dumping.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets, at 5:05 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a moped. The moped operator, who was not apparently hurt badly, got up and walked away, leaving the moped behind, without talking to anyone. Police later came and picked up the moped and took it to the station, but were unable to determine ownership as it had no identification.
Officers were called to 105 Canal St., at 10 p.m., to speak with a person who was being harassed.
A noise complaint brought officers to 140 North St., at 11:40 p.m.
Monday
Officers were called to 225 North St., at 12:10 a.m., and to a Broadway location, at 12:35 a.m., for two separate incidents of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 4:05 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 415 Essex St., for a disturbance.
A break-in to a motor vehicle brought police to 402 Essex St., at 6:35 a.m.
A reported larceny brought officers to 116 Lafayette St., at 12:17 p.m.
An officer responded to 289 Jefferson Ave., at 1:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 2 Surrey Road, at 1:25 p.m., in response to a report of a fraud or a scam.
Middleton
Monday, June 28
An officer was sent to Panini Pizza on North Main Street, at 11:50 a.m., to take a report of a fraudulent delivery order.
Tuesday, June 29
A vehicle was stopped at 2:36 a.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Meadow Drive and given a verbal warning for defective equipment and a seatbelt violation.
An officer was called to CVS on Maple Street, at 4 p.m., in response to the report of a fraudulent prescription for a pharmaceutical.
Wednesday, June 30
An officer was sent to Debush Avenue at 10:30 a.m., after a person reported a check fraud.
A cruiser was sent to a South Main Street location, at 10:40 p.m., for a camper in the parking lot. The person told police they would be leaving.
Thursday, July 1
Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel on Village Road, at 12:52 a.m., for an intoxicated male. He was taken back to the station, where he was placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
A party came into the police station at 2:50 p.m. to report being victimized in a gift-card scam.
An officer was sent to a Bishops Lane address, at 5:30 p.m., after the resident reported hearing a loud noise. Nothing was found.
An officer was sent to a North Main Street location, at 9:35 a.m., for a verbal dispute.
Sunday, July 4
An Orchard Circle resident notified police that a domestic rabbit had escaped. The animal control officer was notified.
A resident of Flint Farm Road complained to police, at 11:35 a.m., of a fox in the area. The ACO was notified.
Police went to Market Basket, South Main Street, at 11:55 p.m., in an ongoing investigation.
||||