Marblehead
Tuesday
A hit and run was reported on Evans Road at 7:12 a.m. A Honda CRV was struck while parked overnight. At 6:29 p.m., a person went to the station to report being the driver who struck the parked Honda, explaining that he or she had swerved to avoid an animal.
A resident of Kimball Street reported at 8:25 a.m. that both her and her husband's Audis were broken into overnight.
An erratic driver was reported on Pleasant Street at 8:58 a.m. The caller said a driver was traveling about 10 miles per hour, periodically stopping to get out and yell at other drivers. Police searched the area but did not locate the driver.
A poorly-parked Volvo led to a report of a crash involving a box truck at the intersection of Washington and Tucker streets at 9:16 a.m. Police spoke to the owner of the Volvo and advised on proper parking.
At 9:40 a.m., a caller from Devereux Street reported seeing a man walking down the street at 7:30 a.m. wearing sunglasses and a "French foreign legion" hat but otherwise not acting in any suspicious way.
A woman called police at 6:30 p.m. to report that she was concerned by a ride-on Lion King toy near Crosby's Market on Washington Street because of a black box underneath it, which turned out to be a charger.
Peabody
Tuesday
An employee of a Centennial Drive business called at 1:08 p.m. to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle sometime overnight.
A 54-year-old Stoughton woman was placed into protective custody due to intoxication following a call from the Spring Hill Suites at 1:15 p.m.
Police went to investigate on Route 1 at 3:15 p.m. after a woman reported hearing a loud noise and then a piece of metal landed near her. They could not find the source of either.
Police took a report of threats from an Emerson Street address at 3:20 p.m.
A 60-year-old Paul Avenue woman was arrested on a larceny charge following a report of a shoplifting incident at the Big Y store on Lowell Street at 5:01 p.m. Kimberly Jean Akers, of 3 Paul Ave., Peabody, was taken into custody at 9:26 p.m. on a warrant charging her with larceny under $1,200 after she allegedly stole four air conditioners. Police learned the woman's identity through a license plate number and went to her home, where they saw the same car backed into the garage. The officers also saw stacks of new-looking items, so detectives were called in to get a search warrant and the state police were asked to take photos.
Police went to check on the well being of a woman seen walking on Route 1 at 5:28 p.m. She was taken to a gas station to wait for a ride.
Wednesday
Police investigated after a Gardner Street resident reported that someone nearby was setting of "M 80" fireworks at 12:53 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
No injuries were reported in a crash at North and Franklin streets at 7:43 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash in Vinnin Square at 8:57 a.m.
A breaking and entering to a car parked on Nursery Street was reported at 3:33 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Boardman Street at 6:05 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Silver Street at 6:30 p.m.
A past assault was reported on Ocean Avenue at 9:14 p.m.
Wednesday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Washington and Mill streets at 3:49 a.m.
A disturbance was reported on Holly Street at 4:52 a.m.
Threats were reported on Derby Street at 6:06 a.m.
A disturbance was reported on North Street at 6:19 a.m.
A disturbance on Harbor Street was reported at 7:02 a.m.
A report of harassment on Tremont Street in the area where a resident has been livestreaming traffic activity was made at 12:50 p.m.
