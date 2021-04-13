Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 21 Cross St., at 4:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police were called to 29 New Derby S., at 4:55 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers went to 10 Hancock St., at 6:30 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to 283 Derby St., at 10:30 for a disturbance.
Monday
Police were sent to 9 Salem St., at 3:05 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A 5 Stillwell Drive caller reported a fraud or a scam to police, at 9:05 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 80 Jefferson Ave., at 10:40 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 10 Heritage Drive at 12:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle traffic stop at 1:05 p.m., in or near the intersection of Brown and Howard streets resulted in an arrest of the operator for an outstanding summons.
Officers went to 20 Phelps St., at 1:10 p.m., to investigate a report of fraud or a scam.
A juvenile issue brought police to 318 Jefferson Ave., at 1:15 p.m.
Officers were dispatched at 3:50 p.m., to Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a dispute brought police to 72 Flint St., at 6:25 p.m.
Officers were sent to 71 North St., at 7:25 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
The report of a fight brought officers to 36 Margin St., at 8:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 9 p.m., to speak with a person regarding personal threats directed at them.
Police went to the vicinity of Chase Street, at 10:15 p.m., in response to a report of gunshots heard.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 265 Loring Ave., at 9:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A fraud or a scam brought officers to 11 South St., at 10:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 12:25 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 12:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 6 Cousins St., at 1:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 300 Lafayette St., at 1:55 p.m., for another past break and entry.
At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to 40 Bridge St., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 203 Washington St., at 4:05 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
The report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 29 Highland Ave., at 4:35 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Police and medical responded to the vicinity of 47 Forest St., at 7:40 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The victim, who was conscious and alert, was transported to Salem hospital with a knee injury but was diverted to Lahey Medical Center-Burlington due to the seriousness of his injury. The Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team was called, and Forest Street was temporarily closed down for investigators. The driver was cited for speeding and for negligent operation but could be subject to additional charges pending the completion of the investigation. His vehicle was towed to the police station. As of late Monday, the investigation was ongoing.
Monday
A Main Street woman called police, at 3:25 p.m., to report that her friend borrowed her car Sunday night to go to the store and now he refuses to bring it back. She said he has told her for the past five hours that he will be bringing it back in a half hour. She used her GPS to locate the vehicle at a Framingham address, so a Framingham officer was directed to stop and hold the vehicle. The Peabody officer spoke with the woman again, and she said she had contacted the “friend” with her car, and he had agreed to drop it off in Peabody. Framingham was asked to stand down on the vehicle.
An officer was called to CVS, 637 Lowell St., at 4:20 p.m., for a customer causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The officer arrested Ivelice A. Ruiz, 49, of 14 Collins St., Apt. 13, Peabody, and took him into custody. Ruiz was charged with trespass and with disorderly conduct.
A caller told police, at 5:35 p.m., that while walking her dog in the vicinity of 23 Blackstone, she was repeatedly harassed and followed by the driver of a vehicle she identified to the officer. The vehicle drove away as she was placing the call, however, and she was going elsewhere. The woman called back shortly, however, to report she was in a different area and the vehicle had driven by her again. An officer was able to locate the woman and the vehicle that was bothering her and was able to speak with both parties. The occupants of the vehicle said they had felt the woman was handling her dog with unnecessary roughness and had called her out on it. They apologized, and the caller went on her way.
A woman called police at 6:55 p.m., from the vicinity of the Tannery Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., to report that a group of youths were playing football, but one of them had a cigarette lighter, and she was concerned they might start a fire. She was advised that what they were doing was not illegal and to call back if things changed.
A woman called from a Shaws Lane address, at 7:25 p.m., to report that her tires had been slashed.
Tuesday
A resident of 1 Keys Drive reported, at 10 a.m., that they had been defrauded or cheated out of $1,400.
Marblehead
Monday
A party complained, at 8:40 a.m., that a green Cadillac had been parked on the sidewalk all weekend. The vehicle was tagged, but the officer noted there was still room to get by on the sidewalk.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Lafayette Street, just after 3 p.m., in response to multiple calls for a three-vehicle crash involving a black 2021 Chevy Silverado, a blue 2013 Subaru Forester and a gray 2015 Nissan Altima. Tows were requested for three vehicles. There was no mention of injuries or citations. No further information was available.
Multiple callers notified Marblehead about 7 p.m., of an accident involving a possibly drunken driver on Atlantic Avenue. Apparently the drive bailed out of his vehicle after hitting a parked car. One of the callers reported, at 7:05 p.m., that a woman was talking to the man and he was trying to get back into the car, a VW with Florida plates. Swampscott was notified of the crash, as it took place there.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 5:05 p.m., for an elderly female chasing a woman down the street. Responders found nothing and cleared the scene.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of East Lothrop and Boden streets, for a party talking about suicide.
Police were sent to the vicinity of LP Henderson Road and Sam Fonzo Drive, at 8:40 p.m. for ongoing construction noise disturbing Trask Street neighbors.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Summit Avenue address, at 11:40 p.m., after a call from a mother concerned about her intoxicated daughter.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:10 a.m., for a lady down on the side of the road.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 11:35 a.m. concerning an unemployment scheme involving a Denver, Colorado, company.
At 12:05 p.m., an officer was sent to 140 New Balch St. to take a report on an unemployment scam.
A Grant Street resident called police, at 12:20 p.m., to report her wedding ring had been stolen by her ex-husband.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to 1000 Kirkbride Drive, at 7:25 a.m., to check out a report of a makeshift auto-body shop. The report was unfounded.
An officer was called to Lahey Outpatient Center at Danvers, 480 Maple St., to look into a case of prescription fraud.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Andover and Newbury streets, at 12:45 p.m. for a report of a male on the Route 1 on-ramp.
An officer was sent to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 3:10 p.m., for a larceny that took place at 12:15 p.m.
