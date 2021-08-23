Beverly
Friday
A Mill Street woman reported, at 7:25 p.m., that her ex-husband was making harassing phone calls to her.
Police were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 8:36 p.m., for a report of two men fighting in the street.
Three officers were dispatched, at 8:40 p.m., to reports of kids breaking into a vehicle at Elliot and Beckford streets.
A car accident with property damage brought police to Dane Street Beach near the intersection of Lothrop and Ives streets.
Police went to Hale Street and Paine Avenue, at 11:20 p.m., on complaints of a loud house party.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 8 Andover Road, at 12:33 a.m., after a person knocked on the door and left signs on the lawn.
Police went to 107 Essex St., at 12:55 a.m. in response to the report of a car break-in.
A general disturbance, a female yelling for help, brought three officers to 101 Rantoul St., at 3:10 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 47 Butman St., at 10:12 a.m., for a possible hit-and-run accident.
Officers went to Cabot and Wallis streets, at 1:50 p.m., for a woman who reportedly stole two bicycles.
A report of threats and racial slurs brought police to 33 Dodge St., at 4:37 p.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of Essex and Spring streets, at 5:10 p.m., for a car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 45 Rindge Road, at 8:35 p.m. on a report of fireworks over the house.
At 9 p.m., officers were sent to West Dane and Chase streets for a mother assaulted by her son.
Two officers were sent to a Hale Street location, at 9:55 p.m., to see if they could assist with a deer impaled on a fence.
The reports of neighbors disturbed by a female swinging a bat brought officers to the vicinity of 24 Chase St., at 10:05 p.m.
Sunday
A report of an intoxicated male with a gasoline can brought police to the vicinity of 112 Rantoul St., for violating the city noise ordinance.
A male called police from 41 Livingstone Road, at 3:15 a.m., to report he had been assaulted.
A car accident with property damage brought officers to the intersection of Cabot and Dodge streets at 4:10 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 15 Lynde St., at 12:50 a.m., for a disturbance.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Lincoln Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a car accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 1:20 p.m., by a person who reported receiving threats.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 10 Howard St., at 6:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 8:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 70 Summer St., at 10:30 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 20 Central St., at 11:30 p.m.
Monday
Police were sent to 78 Tremont St., at 8:55 a.m., to check a new case of vandalism and/or graffiti.
Officers were called to 40 Bridge St., at 10:20 a.m., to settle a dispute.
At 10:41 a.m., a car accident without injuries was reported at 227 Highland Ave.
At 11:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to 9 Savoy Road to provide security for a private repossession tow.
Police went the vicinity of Bridge and St. Peter streets, at 12:25 p.m. to make a well-being check. After checking the records of Richard William Lovering Jr., 49, of 474 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, they arrested him on an outstanding warrant. Lovering was also charged with possessing Class A drugs, subsequent offense.
Officers went to 10 West Ave., at 1:23 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. There were no apparent issues.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to 90 Lindall St., at 4:25 p.m., for a larceny.
At 5:50 p.m., police were called to 18 Rand Circle to speak with a person who said a fellow employee had stolen from them.
Police arrested a Danvers man at 7:05 p.m. after apprehending him when he fled from the scene of a hit-and-run accident. Arrested was Philip Sowerder, 55, of 5 Cortland Road, Danvers. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Police stopped a vehicle being driven erratically at 10:20 p.m. on Sylvan Street. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Donna Mahar, 62, of 147 Sylvan St., Danvers. She was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with negligent operation/operating to endanger.
Officers were sent to 15 Sherwood Ave., at 10:34 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Holten Richmond Middle School at 12:30 a.m., to investigate an incident of malicious destruction of school property.
Police were called to the vicinity of 4 Linden Drive, at 11:35 a.m., to keep the peace in an apparent dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
Peabody
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to the parking lot at The Cheesecake Factory, at 1:30 p.m., where they removed the revoked and expired plates of a vehicle parked in the lot.
At 3:40 p.m., officers were sent to 26 Clement Ave. for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested James F. DiPietro, 45, of 3 Border St., Woburn. DiPietro was charged with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; two counts of assault; malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200; and threatening to commit a crime.
A person walked in to the police station at 4:55 p.m. to report a past physical assault. The CID responded for photos and the case was documented.
A man came into the station, at 5:10 p.m., to report he was jumped on by a group of people in the vicinity of Rich Cuts, 15 Main St. He said he did not wish to pursue charges at this time.
A caller from Sally's Beauty, 200 Andover St., reported at 5:17 p.m. that a customer who was dissatisfied with their return policy was refusing to leave. The person left prior to arrival of police.
A resident at Northfield Properties, 65 Main St., reported a strong odor was coming from a nearby apartment and they were unable to contact the resident. Police, with the aid of the Fire Department, checked inside the apartment. The resident was not home, but the apartment was filled with trash and rubbish. The caller was advised to contact the landlord and the building inspector.
Police were sent to 13 Jacobs St., at 8:56 p.m., after an off-duty officer reported a dispute between second- and third-floor tenants. After a brief investigation and records check, police arrested Robert Wilson, 41, of 13 Jacobs St., Peabody, on a warrant from another department. Additionally, he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of assault and battery; and two counts of possessing a Class E drug.
Monday
Police were sent to Holiday Inn on Route 1 at 4:12 a.m. for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jacob Chila, 28, of 603 Rt. 11, Peru, Vermont. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Police were called to 20 Wallis St., at 11:40 a.m., for a road rage incident. There was no physical contact between the individuals, and they had exchanged words only. They left before police arrived.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 16
An officer was sent to Overbrook Road at 1 a.m., after neighbors complained about a dog making a lot of noise in the area. It was gone or quiet when they got there.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Police arrested a 60-year-old Lynn man at 11:25 a.m., at Dave's Liquors, North Main Street, on an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Police stopping to check a suspicious person in a car at 9:20 p.m. at Rubchinuk field, reported there was no issue. The operator had stopped to use the phone.
Thursday, Aug. 19
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, North Main St., at 9:05 a.m. for a car accident without injury.
Friday, Aug. 20
State police reported at 3:50 a.m. that one of their cruisers had struck a deer on Forest Street, but it ran off into the trees.
A detective was sent to AG Auto Service, North Main Street, at 11:07 a.m. for a person who did not pay for automotive repairs as agreed. The person, a 39-year-old Lynn man, was summoned to court on a charge of larceny under $1,200.
Saturday, Aug. 21
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Market Basket, South Main Street, at 3:12 p.m., for a report of a car accident without personal injury.
Sunday, Aug. 22
An officer stopped to check a suspicious vehicle, at 2 a.m., on North Main Street. There was no issue. The driver was checking a child in a car seat.
A North Main Street resident reported, at 2:20 p.m., that they were a victim of online harassment.