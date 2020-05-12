Marblehead
Monday
A Carol Road caller notified police at 11 a.m., that there were cracks in the foundation of her home as a result of the work being done at Bell School.
Police were sent to Jersey Street, at 1:20 p.m. for a report that a landscaping truck "just knocked the hydrant down." The caller gave police a plate number. The owner of the truck called police a few minutes later to say he had hit the hydrant and wanted to report it.
Police and fire were sent to Amherst Road, at 7:55 p.m., after a caller reported something had popped in the basement and now it was full of smoke and steam. The residents were being advised to evacuate when the husband called out that it was not smoke, but steam. When Engine One arrived, firefighters determined that there had been no fire, but that it was a problem with the water heater. Firefighters departed the scene and the owner contacted a plumber.
A Broughton Road resident told police, at 9:05 p.m. that he could hear a loud vibration coming from next door. He said he put his ear to the side of the house, and could hear it, but didn't know what it was and had never heard it before. He said he didn't knock and notify the neighbor as they didn't get along. At 9:20, he reported he could still hear the noise and he will meet an officer at the door. The officer reported that the call was unfounded as no noises or sounds were heard.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem Street and Lynn End Road for a motor-vehicle accident. Lynn and Lynnfield police were already on the scene trying to determine which of them would handle the accident.
A Peabody resident told police, at 9:10 p.m. that they had gotten a call from someone name Jim and he had fallen. Police were able to determine that "Jim" had called from Ayer. Ayer police were notified and they sent an officer to assist the individual.
A caller notified police, at 9:50 p.m., from the vicinity of Lynn Street and Aberdeen Avenue, there were two cars in the lot and he believed they were engaged in drug activity. An officer checked and reported that all vehicles were unoccupied.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 5:30 p.m. to 114 Foster Street to serve a warrant.
Police were dispatched, at 11:35 a.m., to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, for a female who assaulted the nursing staff in the emergency room. The 19-year-old Goldberg Road woman will be summonsed to court for assault and battery on medical/ambulance personnel.
The report of an accident, at 12:50 p.m., brought officers to the intersection of Route 128 north and Lowell Street for a four-vehicle accident with at least one injury. Two suspects fled the site on foot. State police took over the accident scene and searched for the suspects with a K9. The search was called off after the dog lost their trail. There were no details on the injured party.
Salem
Monday
A noise complaint brought police to 12 Heritage Drive, at 12:20 a.m.
Police were called to a Meadow Street location at 3:10 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A request for a well-being check brought police to 6 Proctor St., at 11:40 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington and Essex streets, at 1:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police answered two separate larceny reports within 15 minutes: At 45 Congress St., at 2:10 p.m.; and at 10 1/2 Mason St., at 2:25 p.m.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders way, a 2:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought officers to 27 Turner St., at 3 p.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Congress St., at 8:40 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 14 Burnside St., at 9:40 p.m., for a past break-and-entry.
A report of a disturbance brought police to 14 Woodside St., at 10:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 11:30 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 258 Jefferson Ave., at 12:10 p.m.,for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 5 p.m., to check cars in the rear of the lot.
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street address at 9:35 p.m., for a possible domestic.
Tuesday
Two officers responded to Rantoul Street at 4:55 a.m. to assist a man who reported his wife was having a possible heart attack.
Four units were dispatched, at 5:35 a.m., to Bow Street for a disturbance and a fight. Police said there was an alleged robbery.
Three units and an ambulance were sent to 72 Cabot St., at 10:30 a.m., for a possibly suicidal female.
Three units were called to Beverly Hospital, at 10:45 a.m., to assist emergency room personnel in restraining a patient.
Officers were sent to 5 Roosevelt Ave., at 11:30 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer went to 3 Union St., at 1:10 p.m., to speak with a party who reported their credit report showed unknown accounts.
The animal control officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and the Wenham line, at 4:50 p.m. for a dog fight.
Five officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick Street, at 4:50 p.m. to assist hospital personal in restraining a man hospitalized under a Section 12 order who was trying to leave the emergency room.
Swampscott
Monday
Officers were sent to Lincoln's Landing, 156 Humphrey St., at 7:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a violation of an anti-harassment order brought police to 2 Middlesex Ave, at 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to 6 Belleaire Drive, at 1:40 a.m. for a disturbance. Scarcely one minute later, a call came in from the same address for a medical call.
