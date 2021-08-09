Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Jenness Street address at 10:25 p.m., for a 49-year-old man who had passed out after starting a new medication.
Friday
Officers noted, at 2:25 a.m., that the gate to a Sohier Road business appears to have been smashed.
At 3:46 a.m., police arrested a 19-year-old Beverly male at the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room on an outstanding warrant.
At 3:47 a.m., police were sent to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 44 Cole St., at 11:35 a.m., to check for nefarious activity.
Police were sent to Dane Street Beach, at 4:20 p.m., for a dispute between beach patrons.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of
Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 6 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police responded to 44 River St., at 8:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash with property damage.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., at 2 a.m., for a male stumbling in the street.
At 2:22 a.m., officers were sent to 434 Rantoul St., for another (?) male stumbling in the street.
The report of a fraud or a swindle brought police to 409 Cabot St., at 12:05 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to Water Street, at 12:30 p.m., to assist a found 5-year-old, in possible child-abuse case.
Three units were dispatched to Lothrop St., at 6 p.m., for a vehicle driving on the sand.
At 9 p.m. police responded to 112 Elliott St., for possible drug activity in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.
Sunday
Three cruisers, fire, ambulance and CID were called to 65 Dodge St., at 12:25 a.m., after a caller reported finding a bag containing two grenades. The state police bomb squad responded, X-rayed the grenades and determined they were inert. They took possession of the grenades and related materials.
Police responded to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 4:10 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident. No report was available on the accident, but one operator was arrested and charged: Julie Beth Wiebe, 48, of 27 Central St., Beverly, was arrested and charged with drunken driving.
Salem
Saturday
Police were called to 87 Washington St., at 12:25 a.m., for a fight.
Two parties were brought by Salem State University Police to the Salem Police Station, 95 Margin St., at about 3 a.m., where they were arrested and charged. No additional information was available.
Police responded to the vicinity of 462 Highland Ave., at 4 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A complaint about a road-rage incident brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 7:20 a.m.
Police were called to 2 Botts Court at 10:50 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 94 Bridge St., at 12:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of the theft of a motor vehicle or motor vehicle plate brought police to 4 Jefferson Ave., at 1:15 p.m
An officer was sent to 41 Federal St., at 3:30 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
The report of a larceny brought police to 329 Essex St., at 4:37 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 56 Salem St., at 6:15 p.m.
Police went to a North Washington Square at 8:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A noise complaint brought officers to Piedmont St., at 11:45 p.m.
Sunday
Police went to 134 Bridge St., at 1:02 a.m. on a noise complaint.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to a Salem Street location at 7:10 a.m.
Officers were sent to 211 Washington St., at 9:45 a.m., for a trespassing.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Heritage Drive for a complaint relating to a resident parking sticker.
At 12:50 p.m., police were called to 24 Hancock St., on another resident parking sticker complaint.
Police responded to two hit-and-run accidents: the first occurred at 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 12:53 p.m., and the second happened at 1:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 194 Lafayette St.
Police went to 11 Heritage Way, at 2:20 p.m., to investigate the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to 211 Washington St., to remove an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police went to 35 Rainbow Terrace at 4 p.m., to look for party shooting off fireworks.
Peabody
Friday
A Berry Street resident came into the station, at 4:15 p.m., to report his vehicle had been broken into Wednesday night.
At 4:33 p.m., a guest at Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., reported to the front desk that her friend was unconscious in the room. No additional information was available at the time, but the patient was taken to Salem Hospital for a possible overdose.
An ambulance was sent to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., at 5:20 p.m., after Peabody Dialysis Center requested a well-being check on patient who had failed to show for treatment for nearly three weeks. Police spoke with case manager today who reported the patient had altered mental and slurred speech and requested she be taken to Salem Hospital for emergency dialysis. She was transported to Salem.
Police were sent to 17 Greenwood Road, at 7:10 p.m., after a caller reported his neighbor had threatened to shoot him with a .22 rifle. Police arrested Robert Stephen Melville, 58, of 150 Shore Drive, Apt. G, Peabody, and charged him with drunken driving, 2nd offense and with a motor vehicle lights violation.
Police responded, at 7:20 p.m., to Lowell and Crowninshield streets for a motor-vehicle accident. Two vehicles were towed and a third left the scene. That operator, a 39-year-old Sutton Hill Road, North Andover, man, was summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Saturday
A Perkins Street caller advised police, at 1:25 a.m., of a black Nissan Titan with heavy front-end damage and an orange cone underneath the vehicle, headed up Perkins. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
A St. Ann’s Ave. resident advised police, at 8:40 a.m., that he had found some counterfeit money on the bike path. Police took possession of the bogus bills and will turn them over to the government.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Toomey’s Cleaners, 106 Lynn St., at 9:10 a.m., where they arrested Kristen M. Williams, 35, of 107 Lynn St., Apt. 1, Peabody and charged her on a Peabody warrant for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Police responded to Macy’s Men’s Store, 210 Andover St., for a shoplifting suspect apprehended. After speaking with Loss Prevention, who had arrested the suspect, officers arrested Nancy Mahely Vasquez-Martinez, 26, of 161 Central St., Apt 2, Chelsea. She was charged with shoplifting and disguising herself to obstruct justice.
Security at North Shore Mall reported, at 6 p.m., a group of 10-plus juveniles scattered throughout the mall, trying to arrange fights. They left the area before officers arrived.
Police were sent to Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., at 10:35 p.m., after the Fire Department asked for their assistance on the property. Police arrested Richard H. McNeil, 57, of 12 Downing Road, Peabody. He was charged with trespass, assault and battery and three counts of threatening to commit a crime.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 12:55 a.m., to Oliveira’s Steak House, 74 Walnut St., after a party reported having a problem with people there. The officer stated the incident occurred several weeks ago, that it was reported at the time, and there was no issue.
The Fire Department responded to Goldberg Road, at 1:45 a.m., for a burning moped. The Fire Department extinguished the moped, and officer will document the incident and the CID will investigate the incident in the morning.
A 16 Fulton St. resident reported, at 11:40 a.m. that she was being harassed by her neighbor’s son. The 33-year-old 60 Fulton St., male will be summoned to court on a charge of accosting or annoying another person.
An officer was sent to Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., at 11:45 a.m., after a caller reported someone had dumped a bronze statue of a woman holding a torch and sword in the parking lot by the dumpster on the side that faces Bill & Bob’s. The officer spoke to the party who just needed help getting it into the dumpster.
||||