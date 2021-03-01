Swampscott
Saturday
A Farragut Road resident reported being the victim of an online scam at 9:04 a.m.
A caller at 1:16 p.m. told police that a sewer cover in the street near Vinnin Liquors, 371 Paradise Road, had become dislodged, creating a traffic hazard.
A New Ocean Street resident went to the station at 5:21 p.m. to seek an emergency harassment order.
Sunday
A resident reported at 5:03 p.m. that her vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Paradise Road.
A person reported losing keys at Preston Beach at 6:43 p.m.
Police contacted the owner of a bank card that had been found at 8:26 p.m.
Police assisted with a paperwork exchange after a car crash at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Humphrey Street at 8:52 p.m.
A woman told police she heard another woman screaming on the 600 block of Humphrey Street at 9:20 p.m. Police called the report "unfounded."
Marblehead
Friday
A person went to the station at 7:55 a.m. and turned in a bank card they found in an ATM. Police contacted the owner.
A Longview Drive resident went to the station at 8:15 a.m. to report that he had received a package of medication that he didn't order. He also told police he had been receiving spoof phone calls. Police were trying to determine if the man's account had been compromised, because it appeared that the medication had been legitimately ordered through his insurance company.
Police were on the lookout for a gray Honda Pilot at 12:18 p.m. after a caller said the SUV was speeding in the area of Cedar and Humphrey streets, spun out then raced away, almost hitting people walking in the neighborhood.
A 911 caller at 4:22 p.m. said a bus with a flashing "call police" sign was on Washington Street near Pearl Street headed toward Elm Street. Police were able to stop the bus at the intersection of Pleasant and Gerry streets, where the driver told them he accidentally set off the sign.
Police gave a verbal warning to the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Bubier Road for having a load that was not properly secured. The driver said he would go back and get the boxes that fell out of his truck.
A caller reported an erratic vehicle on Ocean Avenue at 10:08 p.m. At one point, the caller told police that the car had stopped in the middle of the street near Castle Rock. Police caught up with the car in the Chandler Hovey Park parking lot and spoke to the driver, who said he thought he had friends following him but that apparently wasn't the case.
Saturday
Police at 12:18 a.m. assisted after a Subaru Impreza broke down at the intersection of Pleasant and Gerry streets. Around 12:45 p.m., a man called the station to thank the officer for his help.
Police at 11:14 a.m. asked surrounding departments to be on the lookout for a white Audi sedan that had been driving erratically around town and also left evidence of drunken driving (a bag containing trash and two empty Fireball whisky nip bottles) behind a building near Barnard Street. One caller had reported seeing the Audi going roughly 60 mph on Atlantic Avenue.
A caller at 10:19 p.m. reported an "iffy" man with a backpack, winter coat and a bicycle outside a Pleasant Street store. The caller said the man appeared to be making the store clerk nervous. Police responded, but the man was gone.
Sunday
A Boston Public Schools ID that had been found on Gerry Street was dropped off at the police station at 12:40 p.m. Police returned the ID to its owner.
A caller at 6:40 p.m. asked if anyone had turned in a pair of EarPods and a set of keys. The caller had walked at Preston Beach and then downtown toward CVS before realizing they were gone.
Peabody
Friday
A caller at 4:52 p.m. reported people making too much noise and knocking on his door on Central Street.
Police assisted with a dispute between neighbors in a Crowninshield Street apartment building at 5:21 p.m.
Police notified Public Works at 5:40 p.m. that the stop sign at the intersection of Lowell and Baldwin streets was missing.
Police investigated at 7:28 p.m. after a Country Club Road resident sent $2,000 in Best Buy gift cards in an apparent computer scam.
A resident of a Warren Street apartment building reported a disturbance at 8:53 p.m. Police responded and found a child had been playing with a ball.
At 9:31 p.m. police responded to 7 Eleven, 79 Lowell St., after several youths allegedly took more than $50 worth of merchandise. One of the youths also allegedly shoved the store clerk. Police could not find the youths, and the manager said he would review the store's surveillance footage.
A caller at 11:13 p.m. reported seeing a Snapchat video of what appeared to be an assault at 7 Eleven in Peabody, near a McDonald's. The caller gave police names and descriptions of two women in their early 20s who might have been involved. Police responded but couldn't locate them.
Saturday