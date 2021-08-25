Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported from King Street, at 12:30 p.m., that his parked vehicle was struck by a trash truck. He was advised to contact the trash company to resolve the issue.
A patient at Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., reported being assaulted a week or two earlier, with no injuries. Staff members reported it was a documented incident between two patients.
"TT" called police at 3:10 p.m., and told them his father had just been kidnapped by members of the 500 gang at 22 Buxton St. "TT" told police he hadn't been home in two days, and that his father texted him, "Help!" three hours ago. "TT" said he was at his "trap" house somewhere in Peabody with his gang members, but he doesn't know the address. Then he said the address was 22 Walnut, and that he was near the water and might be near a bridge in Beverly. He was advised to call Beverly police. A few minutes later, Salem police called and said they had just gotten a similar spoof call.
Police were called to 4 Walter Road, at 6:50 p.m., for a woman, 78, who was passed out in a black Ford Fiesta, with a possible diabetic issue. Officers said the woman's oxygen tank had inadvertently been turned off. It was restarted and she was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to the end of Spring Pond Road, at 9:50 p.m., after receiving a report of a group of youths starting a fire in the street. The caller said the fire was out, but the youths were still in the area. The group had gone when the officer arrived.
Wednesday
A male reported from 116 Main St., at 12:30 a.m., that his gray Specialized bike was stolen from the area. There were no suspects and the direction of travel was unknown. Police continued to monitor the area for the bike.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 37 Gardner St., at 6:20 a.m., for a rollover accident. Officers documented the crash and will issue a court summons to the female operator who was transported to Salem Hospital. The 43-year-old Danvers woman will face charges of driving while under the influence of narcotics and with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
A person called police, at 6:30 a.m., from a Sunset Drive address to complain that his neighbor was trying to fix his car. The officer reported there did not seem to be a problem.
At 8:10 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Kinder Care, 520 Lowell St., for a car into a pole. The driver refused medical attention, and was given a ride home by Peabody police. Their car was towed.
Police were sent to Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 9:30 a.m. after the desk clerk called to report an elderly guest was walking around the lobby wearing no pants. He told the clerk the police were after him. The man was taken to Salem Hospital for examination.
Salem
Tuesday
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 2:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 20 Harbor St.
Police responded to the vicinity of Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., at 4:11 p.m., for the report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. According to police, a family was panhandling outside of Market Basket when a woman came up to them and told them they should not be asking other people for money. The family, after a brief discussion, picked up their possessions, got into their car and left. As it left, the vehicle apparently brushed by, but did not actually touch, the woman.
Two car accidents without injuries were reported within less than five minutes of each other — at the intersection of Lafayette and Leavitt streets, at 4:20 p.m.; and on Norman Street at 4:24 p.m.
Police making a routine traffic stop, at 5:57 p.m., arrested Andrew R. Swanson, 40, of 16 Porter St., Apt. 21, Salem. Swanson was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
A noise complaint brought police to 206 Loring Ave., at 7:13 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 64 Boston St., at 7:50 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 268 Washington St., at 9:15 p.m., for a fight. They arrested Cory DiBenedetto, 31, of 25 Pearl St., Marblehead.
Wednesday
A past break-in brought police to 2 Orchard Terrace, at 12:15 a.m.
At 1:30 p.m., police were called to 29 Bow St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 27 Charter St., at 2:40 a.m.
A person called police, at 9:37 p.m., from 135 Lafayette St., to report being harassed.
Officers were called to 18 South Washington Square, at 10:50 a.m., for a past assault.
A larceny report brought police to 260 Lafayette St., at 10:50 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 18 Pingree St., at 11:40 a.m., to look into a reported kidnapping.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought police to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 11:47 a.m.
Officers were sent to 150 Lafayette St., at 1:56 p.m., after a person reported being harassed.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 2:20 p.m. for a private trespass tow.
Beverly
Tuesday
Officers were called to 84 Cabot St., at 6:50 p.m., for a stolen package.
At 8 p.m., a report of suspicious activity involving a motor veihcle brought police to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St.
A car accident with property damage brought officers to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road at 8:20 p.m.
A report of someone screaming inside the garage brought two officers to 100 Rantoul St., at 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 1 a.m., to disperse a group.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Russell streets, at 8:42 a.m., for the report of a person hit by a car. Police said the accident, in fact, was a collision between a 16-year-old male on a bicycle and a motor vehicle. The youth appeared to be unhurt. An ambulance was called and the crew, after examining him, confirmed that he was fine and he was allowed to go on his way. There were no citations, and the vehicle was undamaged.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 6 Baldwin Road, at 4 p.m., for the report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
At 4:24 p.m., police were sent to 81 Pickering St., to look into a break-in to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:57 p.m., for the report of a break-in.
Wednesday
A driver called police, at 5:05 a.m., from the vicinity of 470 Maple St. to report his vehicle had struck a deer.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 10 Bridge St., at 3:15 p.m., for a two-car accident with possible injuries. No additional information was available.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Someone called 911 at 7:05 a.m., to report a wandering dog. The wayward canine was walked back to the station and its owner was notified.
An Evans Road woman notified police, at 12:20 p.m., that her black Dooney & Bourke purse, which she kept in the back seat of her unlocked car, is missing. She said she last saw it several days ago.
A Vine Street resident came into the station, at 4:53 p.m., to report that a neighbor who had been harassing them was yelling, screaming and threatening them again.
A Richard Road caller notified police, at 1:05 p.m., of unemployment fraud.
A woman came into the station, at 5:35 p.m., to report bank fraud. She said she worked at a bank and and she needed to report it to police. Sgt. Brady spoke with her and a report was taken.
A Beacon Street resident reported, at 6:47 p.m., that a teenage male rang the doorbell and when no one answered, he appeared to try the door. About 20 minutes later, police located and spoke with the youth. He told the officer that he did pull the door handle, but did not try and make entry. The youth was sent on his way.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Broughton Road and Humphrey Street, at 11 p.m., to check into reports of fireworks and possible gunshots heard. One caller reported hearing gunshots somewhere between the high school and Broughton Road; another reported seeing and hearing fireworks from Pinecliff; and a third said they could see a display on the tracks in the conservation area at the Leadmill. Police checked all areas and found nothing.