Danvers
Friday
Medical aid was dispatched to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 4:15 p.m. for a party with their finger stuck in a toy. Medical assistance was refused.
Police went to a Pine Street address, at 7:50 p.m., to speak with a person who was getting harassing phone calls.
Officers were called to 18 Hyde St., at 9:35 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute — an argument between a resident and a truck driver.
Saturday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:10 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Police were called to McDonald's, 77 High St., at 12:20 p.m., for a party threatening people.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 149 Sylvan St., at 12:53 p.m., for a possible junk-car violation.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of 10 Liberty St., at 3:10 p.m., for a possible vehicle fire. The vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to 35 Mohawk St., at 4:20 p.m., for suspicious activity, three people with long guns. Officers spoke with the parties and there was no issue.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:30 p.m., for three juvenile shoplifters.
Sunday
Police were called to Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., at 10:35 a.m., for an unwanted guest. A driver was refusing to pull out of the drive-thru lane.
An officer was called to 98 Newbury St., at 11:15 a.m., for an unwanted guest who had damaged the residence.
Peabody
Friday
An officer was sent to St. John School, 19 Chestnut St., at 1:10 p.m., for a male party causing a disturbance in the kitchen. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Jubilee Drive, at 3:50 p.m., for a possible autistic male on foot, moving his arms and acting strangely. All was in order. The son is allowed to walk the streets, according to his father.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Allen's Lane, at 6:05 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed, and one operator, a 40-year-old Peabody man, was summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police were sent to the Tesla dealership, 210T Andover St., for a suspicious party dressed all in black. He had anrgument with his girlfriend, and she left him at the mall. The officer gave him a ride to his car in South Peabody.
An officer was sent to McDonald's, 133 Main St., at 11:05 p.m., after a caller reported an older woman with a walker outside the drive through, asking people for food, saying she feels faint. The officer spoke with the woman, who had received a Happy Meal and declined any further assistance.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:18 a.m., in the vicinity of Summit Plaza, 145 Summit St., for a routine traffic offense, but he was found to be operating on a suspended license. The operator, a 40-year-old man, was summoned to court to face charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for failing to yield at an intersection.
Police were called to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 10:10 a.m., to settle a dispute between parties in the self-service laundry. They were arguing over the use of the facility but, after speaking with the officer, went their separate ways.
Police responded, at 10:30 a.m., to the vicinity of 23 St. Ann's Ave., on the report of a distraught female walking toward Lynn Street. The caller said she got into a black Mercedes after it pulled up beside her. Another report said it was a white Mercedes, and she was wearing jeans and a striped sweater. The woman was located at a Lynn Street residence and told officers she was blowing off some steam, and all was in order.
A Truman Road resident called police, at 1:50 p.m., to report someone had broken into her shed and her carport had been vandalized.
Police went to the vicinity of The Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., for a vehicle parked in the fire lane. The vehicle, which was unregistered and uninsured, was towed, and the operator was issued a parking ticket for a fire lane violation. The 23-year-old Danvers woman to whom it was registered was also summoned to court on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Macy's Mens' Furnishings, 210M Andover St., at 7:25 p.m., after a member of the store's Asset Protection team reported that a shoplifter had Maced him and his partner. The two suspects were in custody, and were transported, separately, to the station. Their vehicle was towed. Police arrested Tamauri Smith DePradine, 24, of 11 Edmands Road, Apt. 516, Framingham. She was charged with shoplifting; possession of a burglarious instrument; and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Her partner Johnae M. Johnson, 22, of 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, was charged with shoplifting, second offense; and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
Sunday
Police were called to 34 Tsitsinos Drive, at 2:40 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors. The resident reported that her neighbor keeps blowing leaves onto her property. The officer spoke with both parties and advised one husband that the other resident does not want him on their property. Both were advised this is a civil issue.
Macy's loss prevention reported, at 3:23 p.m., that they have detained a female for shoplifting. The 56-year-old woman was trespassed from Mall property and will be summoned to court for shoplifting.
Police were sent to Paul Avenue, at 4:20 p.m., after a caller reported a silver Honda having rolled through the neighborhood at least three to five times. A parent was teaching their child to drive.
Police were called back to Macy's at 7:20 p.m., to assist with two shoplifters. A 42-year-old male and a 61-year-old female, both of the same address in Nashua, New Hampshire, will be summoned to court on separate charges. The man will face charges of shoplifting and will be trespassed from Northshore Mall property for one year; and the female will be summoned for trespassing.
A caller told police, at 11:30 p.m., that his son was using his car without his permission. He said the vehicle has GPS tracking and he had located it at the Mall between Nordstroms and JC Penny. He did not wish to report the vehicle stolen, and it was soon located by Pole 29. The officer said he spoke with the son, who was on the phone with his father and will be heading home for the night.
Marblehead
Friday
Police went to Pleasant St., at 10:29 a.m., for a trespassing.
At 11:17 a.m., a mail bag was reported taken from Cornell Road.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 1:35 p.m., to investigate a trespassing.
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 8:20 p.m., to check on report that kids were trying to get onto the roof.
Saturday
Two officers went to School Street, at 12:30 a.m., to check out suspicious activity.
The fire department responded, at 1:50 a.m., to Thompson Road for a residential fire.
Vandalism was reported, at 7:20 a.m., at an Atlantic Avenue location.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 12:03 p.m., on Front Street.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Endicott Avenue and Humphrey Street, at 2:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. There was no indication of casualties.
The Fire Department responded to Orne Street, at 5 p.m., for a chimney fire.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 10:32 a.m., after a person reported a car had backed into them. There was no indication of any injuries or citations.
A motor vehicle crash brought police to Pond Street at 11:45 a.m.
A stolen check was reported from Smith Street at 11:45 a.m.
Police were sent to Farrell Court at 10:10 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Monday
Five officers were sent to Smith Street, at 5:36 a.m., for an apparent series of mailbox breaks.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 440 Highland Ave., at 2:17 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Officers were sent to 26 Geneva St., at 7:37 p.m., to halt a dispute.
At 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to 227 Highland Avenue to calm a disturbance.
Police responded to 286 Washington St., at 10:30 p.m., for a larceny report.
Monday
Police went to 26 Geneva St., at 3:35 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 4:11 a.m., police responded to 94 Wharf St., for a commercial alarm.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Norman and Summer streets at 7:37 a.m.
Three more motor-vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to: 450 Highland Ave., at 10:47; the intersection of Bridge and Carpenter streets at 11:06; and 190 Bridge St., at 11:55 a.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 6:37 p.m., to get a combative patient under control.
Three officers were sent to a Ropes Street address at 9:30 p.m., to settle a disagreement between roommates.
Three officers were sent to 26 Broadway, at 11:33 p.m., to move an unwanted party along. They arrested Euclides A. Brandao, 29, of 101 Fletcher St., Brewster, Mass. He was charged with trespassing.
Monday
Three officers were sent to Ober Street, at 1 a.m., to locate a male party with dementia who left the house.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital again, at 2:54 a.m., to assist staff with an out-of-control patient.
At 9:40 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, for suspicious activity. They apprehended a 45-year-old Beverly woman and arrested her on three outstanding Salem warrants.
Officers were sent to 47 Conant St. at 10:30 a.m., for a past juvenile assault.
Two officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 3:05 p.m., for people driving motorcycles on the common.
At 3:30 p.m., three officers were sent to the vicinity of 464 Cabot St., for an out-of-control male.