Peabody
Sunday
State police called at 1:15 p.m., to ask for fire and EMS assistance at an accident on Route 128 North near the Lowell Street exit. It was requested as a precautionary measure because a pregnant woman was involved.
Police were called to the vicinity of 6 Dennis St., at 5 p.m., for a gray SUV bearing New Hampshire plates, parked in the wrong direction and obstructing the roadway for many days. Also, police will keep an eye on a vehicle in the vicinity of 29 Tracey St. to see if it remains for a few more days. This vehicle is legally parked and facing in the proper direction on the street.
Police responded to the vicinity of 189 Andover St., at 6:57 p.m., after a citizen reported an accident in front of the BMW dealership. The caller reported they were in the accident at the intersection of Andover and Cross streets. One vehicle was disabled in the middle of the road and the second vehicle was parked in the Bank of America lot. One vehicle was towed, and an ambulance was requested for a person in with back pain. That person was transported to Lahey-North Medical Center in Peabody, and two uninjured parties, a male and a female, were transported by separate vehicles to Brooksby Village.
Police were sent to 55 Holten St., at 8:40 p.m., after neighbors complained of children crying loudly and adults screaming profanity at them. Officers spoke with adults in the apartment who said they had been yelling earlier at the children about cleaning up.
A resident called police at 10:35 p.m., from Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., to complain about noise from a loud weed whacker. The officer checked the area, but all was quiet.
A 65 Main St. resident called police, at 11:25 p.m., to complain about his upstairs neighbor’s blaring TV and not answering the door when he knocked. Police contacted property management, and with the Fire Department’s assistance, gained entry to the apartment. They were able to wake the tenant who turned down the TV. He was described as a very heavy sleeper.
The Fire Department called police, at 11:30 p.m., to assist them with a well-being check. The resident was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Goodridge and Granite streets, at 6:36 p.m., to check on a party slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. He was awakened, checked out and sent on his way.
The Fire Department responded, at 6:45 p.m., to a car fire at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
A 2 Esquire Circle resident called police, at 7:17 a.m., to report a past larceny of packages.
A caller notified police, at 8:27 a.m., of an erratic driver on Christina Drive. The officer reported the driver was trying to avoid potholes.
Police were called to 303 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:05 a.m., for an accident in which a motor-vehicle had struck a parked ambulance.
Marblehead
Friday
At 7:39 a.m., a hydrant was reported missing on Atlantic Avenue
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Davis Road address, at 3:27 p.m. to assist a citizen and transport them to a hospital.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Ocean Avenue location, at 3:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The operator was cited, but no other information was given.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:18 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Ralph Road, and an operator was cited. There was no further information.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue seconds past midnight on a general complaint.
An officer went to the intersection of Green and Beacon streets to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
An officer was sent to Humphrey Street, at 11:58 a.m., to check for cars driving with snow on them.
Officers were sent to Market Square at 3 p.m., to control pedestrian and vehicular traffic for Glover’s Regiment that was marching.
An officer was sent to Crocker Park Street, at 4:37 a.m., to check a report that water and ice were pooling near the hydrant.
At 9:38 p.m., two officers were sent to Hawkes Street to check a burglar alarm, but it was a false alarm.
Sunday
At 9:23 a.m., a stop sign was taken down at Pleasant and Bessom streets and referred to another agency.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 1 p.m., to investigate a hit-and-run accident.
The smell of gas was reported at 5:13 p.m., on Intrepid Circle but it was determined to be unfounded.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Davis Road address, at 8:20 p.m.
A burglar alarm brought officers to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 10:39 p.m.
SalemSunday
Officers were called to 75 Loring Ave., at 7:40 p.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to the vicinity of 15 Bridge St., at 7:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Keri May Killam, 42, of 39 Washington St., Beverly. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; drunken driving; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
An officer was sent to Leach Street, at 9:25 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 34 Loring Ave., at 9:56 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. There was an apparent disagreement, and the driver, Richard Ah Adie Jr., 23, of 11 Parrott St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
At 10:11 p.m., a police cruiser was involved in a minor accident with another vehicle. When the officer did a routine computer check on the other driver, he found the he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The 41-year-old Lynn man was arrested and held for court on Monday.
Officers were called to 10 Lynch St., at 10:58 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police went to 4 Cushing St., at 11:10 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being harassed.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:15 a.m., on a routine motor-vehicle stop and arrested the driver, Francis A. Lora, 34, of 20 Osgood St., Salem, and charged her with drunken driving.
Officers were sent to 12 Brown St., at 8:15 a.m., for a dispute.
At 8:53 a.m., an officer was sent to 15 Hersey St., on a parking complaint.
Police were called to 24 Crescent Drive, at 10:50 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
BeverlySunday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road at 6 p.m., for a minor accident. The officer assisted with paperwork.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 7 Bresnahan Court to assist an injured male who needed help leaving.
Two officers were sent to 58 Cabot St., at 7:30 to investigate the theft of packages from a building. They victim said they had been taken by a neighbor.
Three officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 7:46 p.m., for a rear-end, hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 35 Prince St., at 7:55 p.m., after a delivery truck was struck and the driver and a resident were arguing.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 14 Beckford St., at 1:30 a.m., for a female sitting in the middle of the street.
Officers were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 9:08 p.m., after a caller reported finding suspicious photos.
Police went to 21 Knowlton St., at 9:30 a.m., to look into the theft of a package from a building.
Three officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Broadway location, at 9:42 a.m., for a suicidal male locked in a bathroom.
A 315 Rantoul St. resident reported, at 10:35 a.m., that their car was struck overnight.
At 11:27 a.m., a man was reported down in a snow bank near the intersection of Cabot and Bartlett streets.
MiddletonMonday, Jan. 24
An injured deer was reported on Campbell Road at 6:58 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped at 7:56 a.m., at the intersection of North Main St. and Cranberry Lane, and the operator was cited for operating an unregistered vehicle.
A Lake Street party notified police at 2 p.m., of a past dog bite on Lake Street. The animal control officer was notified.
A Middleton resident came into the station, at 3:25 p.m., to report a past assault.
Police were sent to Richardson’s Ice Cream on South Main Street, at 4:30 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 11:40 p.m., icy roads were reported on North Main Street and the DPW was advised.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At 10:45 a.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of South Main Street and Meadow Drive and the operator was cited for speeding.
At 10:40 p.m., an caller reported an erratic operator on North Main Street in the vicinity of the North Andover line.
At 10:45 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Mount Vernon and Maple streets and advised the driver that he had been driving erratically.
At 11:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on South Main Street near the Danvers town line and arrested the operator, Brennan D. Hairston Jr., 28, of Somerville. Hairston, whose street address was not given, was charged with speeding; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle; marked lanes violations; failing to stop for police; failure to stop or yield; a passing violation; and a motor-vehicle lights violation.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
At 7:33 a.m., a deceased deer was reported near the intersection of Liberty Street and Woodbury Lane.
An officer was sent to the Essex Sports Center, Manning Avenue, at 12:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Thursday, Jan. 27
A vehicle was stopped at 10:26 a.m., at South Main Street and Meadow Drive, and the operator was cited for speeding and a red light violation.
At 11:21 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on South Main Street, and the operator was cited for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Friday, Jan. 28
Police were dispatched, at 5:47 p.m., to the vicinity of Auto Choice on North Main Street for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. There was no indication of whether they were transported to a hospital for treatment of any injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 156 River St., at 6:03 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries.
An officer was sent to an Essex Street location, at 6:45 p.m. to mediate a custody issue.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Police went to Boston Street at 10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the vicinity of Walgreens on South Main Street, at 11:15 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Police put in a utility request, at 8:21 a.m., for traffic lights that were knocked off their base at South Main Street and Orchard Circle. Mass Highway was notified.
Police also notified Mass Highway, at 9:20 a.m., that the snow banks were too high at the entrance/exit of the Oak Knoll Complex on North Main Street.
A citizen advised police, at 12:56 p.m., that a homeowner was pushing snow into the roadway on North Main St.
At 3:05 p.m., police were sent to a North Main Street location for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.