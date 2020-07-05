Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 30 Union St. at 10 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A report of larceny brought officers to 36 Margin St., at 2:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 5:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 4 Bedford St., at 9:40 p.m. for a fireworks complaint. After a brief investigation, they arrested John W. Kemp, 51, of that address, and charged him with disturbing the peace.
At 10:10 p.m., police were called to 403 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Sheila Lynch, 31, of 39 Whiton Ave., Quincy. She was charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute; possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute; possession of Class A drugs, subsequent offense; and possession of Class E drugs, subsequent offense.
Police were called to 3 Winter Island Road at 11:50 p.m., for a report of fireworks. They arrested Jaleel Markeith Floyd, 26, of of 58 Sheraton Circle, Apt. 5, Lynn, and Alvin Antonio Bernandez, 29, of 275 Jefferson Ave., Apt. 4, Salem. Both men were charged with disturbing the peace.
Police were called to the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., just before midnight, for a disturbance. They arrested Andre Grafton Brown, 32, of 160 Lafayette St., Apt 2, and charged him with disturbing the peace.
Saturday
A complaint about fireworks brought police to the vicinity of 2 Bridge St., at 10:30 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ali Mohamed Shehab, 25, of 13 School St., Apt. 2, Beverly. He was charged with resisting arrest and with disorderly conduct.
Police were dispatched, at about 10:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Salem and Dow streets, for a disorderly party. They arrested Kyle Cournielis Terry, 34, of 7 Moulton Ave., Salem. He was charged with vandalizing property and with disorderly conduct.
Sunday
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 10 a.m., in the vicinity of 45 Congress St., and arrested the driver. Taylor Joseph Powers-Danzig, 27, homeless, of Salem, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:55 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Patrick Cautillo, 42, of 19 Piedmont St., Salem, and charged him with larceny under $1,200.
Salem police logged only about 15 fireworks-related calls. They resulted in five arrests, however — four for disturbing the peace and one for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to a Broadway location, at 7:20 p.m., for an apparent unattended death, but with suspicious activity by residents.
Friday
Officers and an ambulance were sent to River Street at 2:40 a.m., for a party lying in the street.
Officers and an ambulance were sent to 4 Dane St. at 6:40 a.m., for a man passed out on the stairs.
Police were sent to a Gage Street location, at 3:30 p.m., for a possible unattended death, after a man was found not breathing.
Police were sent to 311 Cabot St., at 9 p.m. to check on some kids who may have stolen alcohol.
The report of a burning fence brought police and fire to 12 Rantoul St., at midnight.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the restroom at the rest stop on Route 128 north in Beverly, at 2 a.m., for an unknown medical.
The report of a fight and an assault with a dangerous weapon brought police to 217 Greenwood Ave., at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to 286 Cabot St., at 1:50 a.m., for suspicious activity on the fire escape.
Police logged only 12 fireworks complaints from about 6 p.m. Thursday night through midnight Saturday.
Marblehead
Police reported that from Friday about 6 p.m., until early Sunday morning, they received approximately 40 calls complaining of fireworks. In several instances, people fled when police arrived, and in a couple of cases, officers confiscated and wetted down the fireworks before dispersing the people. There were no arrests or citations, and most of the calls resulted in police finding no suspects when they arrived in the area.
Peabody
Thursday
A woman called from Extended Stay America, at 11:10 to report that a man staying with her in the room was acting irrationally. She said he fled the room after trying to harm himself with a knife. Police located the man and had him transported to Salem Hospital for observation.
Friday
Police were sent to Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., at 8 a.m., for a man unconscious in a locked vehicle that was resting against the vacuum station and still in drive. The driver was taken to Salem Hospital and his car was towed.
Police logged only seven fireworks-relate calls between 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday. No later logs were reported to the Salem News, however.
Police logged only seven fireworks-related calls, with no arrests or citations.
||||