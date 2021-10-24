Salem
Thursday
Police went to 52 Dow St., at 6:05 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 3 School St., at 7:35 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Officers were sent to Northey Street, at 10:57 p.m., to check out a complaint of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Friday
Officers went to 156 Derby St., at 12:16 a.m., in response to a noise complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:44 a.m., in or near the intersection of North and School streets on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation they arrested the driver, Shad W. Ventura, 43, of 12 Englewood Road, Apt. 2, Peabody. Ventura was charged with speeding in excess of the posted limit; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; and possession of Class C drugs with intent to distribute.
The report if a disturbance brought police to 73 Congress St., at 2 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Essex streets, for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 3:07 a.m., for an assault in the past.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 7:27 a.m., in the vicinity of 38 Peabody St.
Police went to 16 Heritage Drive, at 8:55 a.m., to investigate a case of fraud or a scam.
A larceny report brought police to 12 Pope St., at 9:13 a.m.
Police responded, at 9:28 a.m., to the vicinity of 70 Loring Ave., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 159 Bridge St., at 9:45 a.m., to keep the peace.
A fraud or a scam report brought police to 171 Boston St., at 10:43 a.m.
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 32 Park St., at 11:52 a.m.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported within minutes: 11 Dodge St., at 12:40 p.m.; and the intersection of Essex and Webb streets, at 12:47 p.m.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 2:28 p.m., from 1000 Loring Ave.
Another fraud or scam report brought police to 186 North St., at 3:45 p.m.
Police responded to 215 Essex St., at 4:02 p.m., and to 209 Essex St., at 4:24 p.m., for separate noise complaints.
An officer was sent to 51 Charter St., at 5:30 p.m., to take a report on a road-rage incident.
A noise complaint brought police to 209 Essex St., at 7:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 9:25 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 15 Lynde St., at 10:20 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 11:25 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to South Washington Square, at 11:55 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 12:04 a.m., to 168 Essex St., to quiet a disturbance at a liquor establishment. They arrested Juan O. Rosa, 40, of 202 Standish St., Hartford, Connecticut, and charged him with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Leach Street and Summit Avenue, at 12:43 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 2:26 a.m., police were sent to 168 Essex St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A larceny brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 7:40 a.m.
Police responded to 337 Jefferson Ave., at 8:05 a.m., on a parking complaint.
An officer was sent to 23 High Street Court, at 9:05 a.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest
Police responded to 65 Commercial St., at 11:10 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
At 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to 13 Pleasant St. Ave., to check out a suspicious item.
Police went to 20 Essex St., at 12:37 p.m., to end a dispute.
Another dispute brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 1:20 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police and Fire were sent to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 4:10 p.m. for a vehicle fire.
Police were sent to 190 McKay St., at 6:30 p.m., for a vehicle rollover with no report of injuries.
Friday
Police and medical were called to 27 Beckford St., at 12:27 a.m., for a person not breathing after a possible overdose.
An officer was sent to 27 Bridge St., at 9:25 a.m., to a check out a strange device a man had found on the sidewalk.
A vandalism/malicious destruction case brought officers to 5 Salters Ave., for a truck that was damaged overnight.
Five officers were sent to 411 Capot St., at 10:50 a.m., for suspicious motor-vehicle activity.
A Kennell Hill Drive owner called police, at 1:40 a.m.,for assistance in removing a male from his home.
Officers went to Greg’s Tavern, 208 Rantoul St., to remove an unruly patron.
An officer was sent to Bay Street, at 3 p.m., to investigate a juvenile matter.
Police were sent to 572 Essex St., at 4:37 p.m. to assist a party in finding missing hikers.
An issue between neighbors brought police to 31 Beckford St., at 8:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 254 Essex St., at 8:30 p.m., for a stolen bicycle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 128 north and Exit 20B, to assist state police with a three-vehicle accident.
The report of a female sleeping in the doorway brought police to 416 Rantoul St., at 3 p.m., to check on her.
Hospital security called police to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5:57 p.m., to assist with an unruly patient.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 149 East Lothrop St., at 7:15 p.m, for a rollover accident with personal injury.
Multiple calls about a live band disturbing the neighborhood brought officers to 17 Home St., at 10:05 p.m.
Calls about an Endicott house party disturbing the peace brought police to 20 Mason St., at 11 p.m..
Police were sent to 59 Park St., at 11:12 p.m., for loud noise coming from the brewery and disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 1:10 a.m., for people arguing and disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Carver Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 2:10 p.m., for youths disturbing a neighbor at the park.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Charnock Street and Pierce Avenue, at 3:10 p.m., for a loud banging in the neighborhood.
DanversThursday
An officer was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchison Drive, at 6:17 p.m. to assist in searching for a lost pocketbook. The pocketbook was not found.
Police were sent to 106 Centre St., at 10:15 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 4 Treetops Lane, at 8:25 a.m., for a mess left in the roadway as a result of a non-domestic dispute.
Police were sent to a Cherry Street apartment to check living conditions.
A party came to the police station, at 2:22 p.m., to report an assault.
SwampscottSaturday, Oct. 16
Police went to the football field, 601 Humphrey St., at 1:05 a.m., in response to a caller who requested the field lights be turned off. Police noted that the cut padlock on the gate needed to be replaced.
Police responded, at 3 a.m., to two calls complaining about a loud party, with people inside and out, in the blue house on the corner of the S-curve. A caller said they went to the house and asked for them to quiet it down, but they did not.
Police were sent to Salem Street near the Marblehead line, at 12:40 p.m, after that town requested that traffic be diverted to assist them in fighting a brush fire.
A Puritan Road caller asked, at 11:47 p.m., to speak with an officer regarding suspicious magazines that have been delivered to her again.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Police were sent to the vicinity of 77 Pine St., at 9 a.m., for a two-car accident without injury.
The duty officer reported, at 12:10 p.m., that the radar speed board had fallen off its platform. The DPW was notified.
A Roy Street caller reported, at 7:40 p.m., that heavy machinery was being used in the barn behind 14 Roy St., and the machinery was very loud.
Thursday
A Gale Road caller told police, at 9:40 a.m., that a baby owl flew into the side of her house and she requested an officer.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 224 Salem St., at 12:40 p.m., to speak with an elderly man with a backpack and two walking sticks who was dropped off nearby, but he refused to give them any information.
A shopper called, at 1:30 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, to report their wallet was stolen from their grocery cart while they were shopping.
Friday
Kids on bikes hit the caller’s car at approximately 1:40 p.m., then rode off. Swampscott police checked Paradise Road to Eastern Avenue and New Ocean Street, and asked that Lynn check their part of the area.
A caller reported, at 8:50 p.m., that a group of 10-20 youths were congregating near the front of the Middle School at 207 Forest St. A baseball game was going on and it was a mix of kids and parents.
Saturday
A man came into the station, at 12:05 p.m., to report his brother, who lives on Huron Street, was missing.
An Elmwood Road caller reported, at 12:23 p.m., that items were missing from his vehicle.
A 98 Pine St. resident reported, at 12:50 p.m., that the catalytic converter had been stolen overnight from his van,
Multiple calls came in about 1:30 p.m., regarding unknown parties yelling profanities and causing a disturbance on Monument Avenue. The parties were found to be exercising their right to free speech, and no further action was required.
Police were called to the area of 20 Longwood Drive, at 8:50 p.m., for a group of youths making noise throughout the area.
MarbleheadFriday
Police were sent to Winthrop Avenue, at 7:50 a.m., for a disturbance but none was found.
A car struck a pole and building at Canal and Ropes streets, at 11 a.m. The call was transferred to another agency.
Police were sent to a Front Street address, at 12:15 p.m., for a larceny/forgery/fraud.
Officers were sent to Village Street, at 4:20 p.m., for a disturbance.
A Lafayette Street resident notified police, at 6:15 p.m., that their lights had been stolen.
An officer was sent to a Lime Street address, at 6:35 p.m., to look into a case of cyber bullying.
Police were sent to Winthrop Avenue, at 8:55 p.m. for a larceny/forgery/fraud.