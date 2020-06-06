Peabody
Thursday
Police broke up a large gathering in the parking lot of Essex Center Drive at 7:11 p.m.
A 46-year-old Peabody woman will be sent a summons to appear in court on drunken driving, driving to endanger and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash after she allegedly crashed her Mercedes multiple times in the parking lot of Plum Tomatoes on Summit Street at 7:41 p.m. The woman was taken to Salem Hospital.
Friday
A 31-year-old man will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving after license suspension following a crash on Andover Street at 9:09 a.m.
Marblehead
Police received a 911 call from a boater shortly before 9 a.m. The Coast Guard was notified. The call turned out to have been accidental. The boater also told police that he was having good luck catching haddock.
A person went to the station shortly after 9 a.m. to report that a man holding a sign on Atlantic Avenue had yelled "Pick a side" at her.
A person returning to a condo at Intrepid Circle for the season discovered jewelry and a watch missing at 10:12 a.m.
A caller from Ocean Avenue called police shortly after 2 p.m. concerning a person who appeared to the caller to be casting a fishing line toward land. Upon investigation police discovered that the man was flying a kite.
A caller from Farrell Court called police at 2:57 p.m. to report that someone was parked in her spot. The person turned out to be an aide on her first day, who did not know she wasn't allowed to park there. As the officer was speaking to the aide on the phone, the caller began laying on her horn and calling the aide derogatory names. Police spoke to the caller, reminding her that officers had asked for a few minutes to get the car moved. The caller told the officer she was a school teacher and was used to being called names herself. Asked by the officer if she believed that made it right, the caller told police she didn't care and was tired.
Three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street at 7:57 p.m. A silver BMW left the scene. Two other vehicles, a Ford pickup truck and a Mazda SUV, remained at the scene. One of those vehicles was towed.
A Toyota Camry was found crashed into a tree on Lafayette Street at 10:22 p.m. A witness said one person fled the scene. The owner of the Camry then called to report that the car had been stolen.
Beverly
Thursday
Past vandalism was reported on Hobart Avenue at 4:06 p.m.
A past larceny was reported from 54 Elliott St., the location of Walgreens, at 4:09 p.m.
Police were called at 5:02 p.m. regarding an insensitive post made by a juvenile online.
A two-car crash was reported in a parking lot on McKay Street at 5:45 p.m.
Police went to Pond Street at 11:39 p.m. for a report of two people trying to fight.
Friday
An oil spill was reported on Essex Street at Old Essex Road at 8:19 a.m.
Police went to an Elliott Street address for a fight in the front hallway at 8:41 a.m.
Salem
Thursday
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Orleans Avenue at 7:03 a.m.
A larceny was reported from a Lafayette Street address at 2:33 p.m.
Police took a report of a fight on Highland Avenue at 2:41 p.m.
A fight was reported on Harrison Road at 3:52 p.m.
Friday
A fight was reported on First Street at 1:16 a.m.
