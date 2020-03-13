Danvers
Wednesday
Eileen Millman, 72, of 5 Dartmouth St., Danvers, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. near High and Park streets and charged with drunk driving.
Thursday
John Baron, 54, of 36 Tremont St., Peabody, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. on Endicott Street and charged with drunk driving, a marked lanes violation, driving with a suspended or revoked registration, and driving an unregistered motor vehicle and unregistered trailer.
Police went to a Mead Street address at 10:44 a.m. for a report of "threats over money."
Francisco Estrada, 27, of Chicopee, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. at Chili's Grill & Bar on Route 1 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Peabody
Thursday
Police received a complaint at 4:47 p.m. that three dogs at the end of Allen's Road Extension were barking all day long.
Wesly Melendez, 23, of 11 Morse St., Apt. 1, Dorchester, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. on Washington Street and charged with driving without a license.
Friday
A dog walker reported at 7:12 a.m. that a heavily damaged boat and a large amount of trash had been dumped on Spring Pond Road.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer stopped a wrong-way driver on Wallis Street at 4:29 p.m. and issued a verbal warning.
Officers responded to a report of a possible fight on Cabot Street at 9:18 p.m.
Police at 10:17 p.m. checked out a car playing loud music on Chase Street.
Friday
The railroad gates at Elliott Street and McPherson Drive were stuck down at 8:14 a.m.
Officers responded to a two-car crash with property damage at 10:33 a.m. at Spring and Colon streets.
At 1:08 p.m. officers responded to a report of an unwanted guest at the intersection of Enon Street and Lakeview Avenue.
Salem
Thursday
A larceny was reported at 5:45 p.m. on Bridge Street.
A past break-in was reported at 10:35 p.m. on Lynde Street.
Friday
An unwanted guest was reported at 7:36 a.m. on New Liberty Street.
Vandalism was reported on North Washington Square at 8:45 a.m.
Threats were reported on Washington Street at 11:28 a.m.
Swampscott
Friday
Police responded at 1:39 a.m. to a report of a kid on a bike who was nearly run over in the middle of the road on Humphrey Street. Police said the bike-rider was not a juvenile and was making a video.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Stonybrook Road resident called police at 10:51 a.m. to say his family was coming in for a wedding so there would be extra cars at his house and one of them will slightly stick out onto the roadway, and he was concerned about the winter off-street parking ban. Police said his call would be logged but there was no guarantee that the ban would be overlooked.
A woman called police at 2:19 p.m. to say she had been the victim of an assault a while back and the suspect was back in town. She said the suspect was looking for her and had written on her workplace door. Police met with the woman to discuss the situation.
