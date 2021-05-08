Peabody
Wednesday
At 6:55 p.m., police were called to Gardner Street on reports of a traffic hazard. "Someone ran over cones," an officer on the scene reported in dispatcher notes. "The cones are now in order."
Loud music was reported on Walnut Street at 11:20 p.m. An officer responding to the call reported that the loud music "was church service. They are packing it up for the night."
Thursday
At 9:17 a.m., police were called to Walsh Avenue on a report of a commercial truck picking up an approximately 7-year-old girl. Police tracked down the truck, belonging to a local business, and learned that the truck had family inside: the child, independent, wanted to walk to school, and her family was following in the truck. "She got tired," dispatcher notes read. "They drove her the rest of the way to school."
A camper was the subject of a parking complaint on Proctor Circle at 12:23 p.m. The RV was moved to the side of the property's yard.
At 4:24 p.m., a theft involving an unpaid bar tab was reported at La Siesta on Main Street.
Police were called to Emerson Park on Perkins Street at 5:04 p.m. on a report of a single gunshot. Police found a "baseball game taking place in the park."
At 5:52 p.m., a resident at a care facility on Andover Street called 911 "because her meal wasn't delivered to her. While she was on the phone, her meal was delivered," dispatcher notes read.
Shoplifting was reported at Macy's on Andover Street at 6:17 p.m., and out of the call police made one arrest and issued a court summons against a second person. Shawnakay Young, 24, of 138 Euclid Ave., Apt. 138, Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting in excess of $250 by concealing merchandise and disorderly conduct. The summons was issued against a 23-year-old Lynn resident for a charge of receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Friday
At 12 a.m., police were called to the Lahey Medical Center on Essex Center Drive after security reported a man in a Jeep who "was just laying on the horn and is now exhibiting erratic behavior." The responding officer later reported the "person was just leaving work and excited."
Vandalism to a front door was reported on Oak Street at 10:34 a.m.