Peabody
Monday
Police were called to Lahey Medical center at 2:50 p.m., in response to a call saying the staff needed help. On arrival, they were advised a female was refusing to remove a bra and that it was not a police matter. The staff had everything under control.
Police were sent to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 4:15 p.m. for a possibly intoxicated female who was operating a vehicle. EMS was sent for evaluation and the female was determined to be under the influence of narcotics. She was taken to Salem Hospital where she was placed under protective custody.
Police responded to Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St., at 4:50 p.m. after a third-party caller requested assistance for her sister, whom, she said, was being assaulted with a knife by her boyfriend. The report was unfounded. Parties believe it may have been called in by a jealous ex-girlfriend.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 7 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Emerson streets and summoned the operator, a 50-year-old Beverly man, to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Acura of Peabody notified police, at 9:55 p.m. that their remote monitoring system had picked up an unknown party in a purple hoodie and black shorts who had entered the property and approached a black sedan in the lot. Officers checked the entire area at the time, but there was no one on the property and all appeared to be in order.
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 12:47 a.m., from the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., that she would like a well-being check on an ex-boyfriend who was very intoxicated. The officer reported the ex was fine and sleeping soundly.
A 48 Prospect St. resident reported, at 7:27 a.m., that someone had cut one sunflower and taken it. The officer noted that the sunflower was damaged.
A woman called police from Green Works, 109 Newbury St., to report she had damaged the passenger side door of her trailer as she was backing it into the loading dock
Marblehead
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Pleasant Street location, at 4:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a White Toyota RAV4 and a gray Lexus RX350 SUV. There were no injuries but both vehicles had to be towed, and two females were transported to their destinations.
A caller from Doliber's Cove called police, at 4:40 p.m., to complain that people in a blue boat were exposing themselves and urinating off the vehicle. The harbormaster was notified and, as he was in the area, he stopped and spoke to the individuals. They said they had jumped into the water "to use the facilities" and were now leaving the area.
Officers were sent to Roundhouse Road, at 6:35 p.m. after a party reported attempting to help a drunken female stumbling around the area, but, as he was trying to help her, she ran off down Roundhouse Road toward Sewall Street. He said the woman lived on Summer Street, but when he came across her, she was on Heritage Way, thinking it was Summer Street. She was described as 35 to 40, dirty-blonde hair, a black T-shirt with jeans and carrying a Kate Spade bag. She woman was located by officers and transported back to the station and placed in protective custody. About an hour later she was released to the custody of her mother-in-law.
Firefighters were called to a Lafayette Street location, at 7:25 p.m., for an outside fire. Upon arrival, they found a pig's head with a rope tied to it. Police were advised and asked to investigate.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the 466 Pub & Grille, 466 Newbury St., for a past hit-and-run.
Police were called, at 6:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 69 Elm St., for a deceased cat. Moments later, the call was canceled.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 81 Bradstreet Ave., at 7:30 p.m., for four mini-bikes on the road. They were not found.
Officers were sent to a Dartmouth Street address, at 7:30 p.m. for a runaway.
Police went to a Briarwood Drive residence at 8:40 p.m., to talk with a party who had received death threats.
Monday
A report of fraud brought police to 98 Newbury St., at 11:55 a.m.
Police responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for an unwanted female guest who would not leave.
An officer was sent to 340 Maple St., at 1:30 p.m., to serve a witness summons.
Police were called to 85 Constitution Lane, at 2:50 p.m., to investigate a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Danvers Dental Wellness, 92 High St., at 4:20 p.m., for a past hit-and-run.
Tuesday
Danvers police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:25 a.m., to assist state police in making a warrant arrest.
A Bay State Drive party called police, at 3:50 a.m., to investigate threats being made against them.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 79 Andover St., at 9:25 a.m., to check why trucks were unloading in the road.
The report of fraud brought officers to 19 Essex St., at 12:40 p.m.
Police were called to 89 Maple St., in the vicinity of Western Cycle, for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Rantoul and Summer streets, at 4:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:50 p.m., to Dearborn Avenue, for a person unconscious after a fall and head injury.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Bennett Street location to check the well-being of a party exhibiting psychological issues.
At 9:50 p.m., police were sent to 240 Cabot St., to move sleeping homeless parties from ATM vestibule.
Police were sent to the rail crossing at Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 10 p.m., for a car on the tracks.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 54 Elliott St., at 6:25 a.m. to move along two homeless people sleeping out front.
Officers responded to the vicinity of Park and West Dane streets, at 10 a.m. for a neighbor complaint of loud music since 6:30 a.m.
Police were sent to the Rantoul Street CVS, at 10:40 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location, at 1:20 p.m., for an issue on the pool deck. A person complained of feeling dizzy and light-headed but said it was probably from an eating an unbalanced diet today.
Officers responded to 5 Beckford St., at 3 p.m., for a case of vandalism. A car windshield had been smashed.
Police were sent to Butman Street, at 3:05 p.m., for a homeless camp under the pine tree. Police asked them to move on and they did so.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Charnock and Cabot streets, at 4:20 p.m., for a homeless party passed out by the side of the store.
Salem
Monday
Officers sent to the vicinity of Briggs Street and Washington Square East at 7:45 p.m., for a well-being check, arrested Andrew A. Belliveau, 41, of 7 Abbott St., Haverhill. Belliveau was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and with possession of Class A drugs and Class B drugs.
At 8:45 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Harbor and Lafayette streets for a drunk. They arrested a 57-year-old homeless woman on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a larceny brought police to 201 Canal St., moments before 11 p.m.
Tuesday
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to the vicinity of 358 Essex St., where they arrested Leland McArthur Honda, 53, of 35 Flint St., Apt. 114, Salem. Honda was charged with possession of a Class B drug.
A report of threats brought officers to 116 Lafayette St., at 4:40 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 6 Traders Way, at 7:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 93 Washington St., at 10:20 a.m. to look into threats made against a resident.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 42 Mason St., at 11:05 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Palmer streets at 11:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Miguel Peguero, 27, of 75 Mt. Pleasant St., Lynn, and charged him with possession of Class B narcotics, subsequent offense.
At 12:30 police were dispatched to 12 Mount Vernon St., for an assault in the past.
A larceny brought police to the vicinity of Traders Way, at 12:55 p.m.
Reports of a fight brought police to 183 Derby St., at 4:36 p.m.
An officer was sent to 38 Summer St., at 4:46 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 71 Endicott St., at 6:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
