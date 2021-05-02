Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance went to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets, at 7:25 p.m., for two-vehicle vehicle accident with personal injury. Police said one vehicle, which was traveling west on Corning, collided with the other vehicle which was going south on Essex. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries and both vehicles had to be towed. Neither operator was cited.
Friday
Two officers went to an Essex Street address at 10:05 a.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Animal Control was directed to the Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Salem line for a turtle making its way across.
Two officers were sent to 13 Blaine Ave., at 3:15 p.m., on the report of people arguing in the street.
At 3:43 p.m., officers were sent to 583 Cabot St., for a male engaged in suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to Echo Avenue and Sturtevant Street, at 7:15 p.m. to check suspicious activity and/or a motor vehicle.
At 7:30 p.m., police were sent to 1316 Broughton Drive, to assist a female into her apartment.
Police and EMTs were dispatched to a Pillowlace Lane address, at 8:55 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and Pratt Avenue, at 12:55 a.m., for a group of people yelling in the street.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Hull Street address, at 12:20 p.m., for an unattended death. Police said the death of the 63-year-old male was not believed to be suspicious.
Officers were sent to 8 Summer St., at 1:45 p.m., to check it out as the possible location of a missing female.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:30 p.m., to a Rantoul Street address, for a female who had cut her neck.
An officer was sent to a Broughton Drive address, at 5:35 p.m., to assist Peabody police with a notification.
Police, fire and ambulance responded twice to a Simon Street address for a female who was threatening to kill herself: At 7:43 p.m., and at 8:52 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., at 2::25 p.m., for someone yelling and throwing things around the apartment.
Police were sent to 3 College Lane, at 3:10 a.m., for people playing basketball out front.
Police went to 2 Ashton St., at 1:15 p.m., to check on a female lying on the lawn.
Officers were called to 14 Montserrat Road, at 4:40 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Danvers
Friday
Police arrested a Peabody man after a 12:20 p.m. motor vehicle stop on Merrill Street. Arrested was Grejtis Osmanaj, 31, of 9 Carpenter St., Peabody. He was charged with operating with a license suspended for drunken driving; failure to stop; and possession of a Class B drug.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Maple and Newbury streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a dog loose in traffic. The canine had evidently gone on its way without incident, however, as an area search was unsuccessful.
An officer was called to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 2:35 p.m. for a case of disorderly conduct for someone swearing at a customer.
Police went to 3 Coolidge Road, at 2:55 p.m., to speak with residents regarding a past home intrusion.
An officer went to 2 Park St., at 3:14 p.m., to speak with a resident regarding a case of fraud.
Police were sent to 286 Maple St., at 3:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run. Officers searched the area for a vehicle with Mass. plates, but were unsuccessful.
Police were sent to the intersection of Water Street and Rainbow Terrace, at 4:25 p.m., after a motor vehicle struck a falling tree. No one was hurt,
At 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to Pine and Whipple streets for a tree down in the roadway.
An officer was sent to the 466 Pub & Grille, 466 Newbury St., at 6:36 p.m., for a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident. The vehicle was moving at a low speed and brushed a woman walking toward the restaurant. She was unhurt and proceeded into the restaurant for dinner. The driver was not cited,
Forest Street was temporarily closed at 7:30 p.m., in the vicinity of #21 to clear a tree that had come down in the roadway.
Saturday
Officers responded to 16 Bradley Rd., at 8:25 a.m., to calm a non-domestic dispute over a tree.
Officers were called to 54 Poplar St., at 3:05 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Police were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a non-domestic dispute.
Police were dispatched, at 5:35 p.m., to Doubletree Hotel, 51 Village Road, Middleton, to assist Middleton police with an assault.
Police were sent to The Tower at Northwoods, 222 Rosewood Drive, at 7:20 p.m., for cars gathering in the lot. The vehicles were dispersed.
Police were sent to Salter Transportation, 100 Independence Way, at 7:35 p.m., for cars gathering in the lot. The vehicles were dispersed.
At 7:40 p.m., police were sent to Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, for cars gathering in the lot. They were dispersed.
At 8 p.m., officers returned to The Tower at Northwoods, 222 Rosewood Drive, for cars gathering in the lot. The vehicles were dispersed.
Police were sent to AC Moore, 100 Independence Way, at 8:05 p.m., for cars gathering in the lot. The vehicles were dispersed.
At 8:23 p.m., police were sent to Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, to deter cars gathering in the lot.
At 8:45 p.m., police were sent to Middleton to assist police with cars gathering in a parking lot.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Foster Street residence, at 11:40 a.m., for malicious damages — broken windows — to a residence.
An officer was sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence St., to assist a stranded male.
Police were called to 44 Nichols St., at 3:30 p.m. for a party bitten by a loose aggressive dog.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Aborn and Sutton streets, at 3:04 a.m., for a party passed out on the sidewalk. An officer transported the male to Salem where he was dropped off at 24 High St.
A caller reported, at 1:10 p.m., that he saw a gray Altima strike a guardrail by Engine 2 on Prospect and continue into the Shaw's parking lot. There was front-end damage to the vehicle. An officer located the vehicle at 8 Essex Center Drive and was talking with the owner/operator.
An officer went to 21 Franklin St.,, at 2:25 p.m., to speak with a woman who reported she had been scammed out of money online. She was advised it was a civil matter and will be going into court on Monday
A caller reported at 3 p.m., that an intoxicated male was attempting to gain entry to several different vehicles in the parking lot. The officer reported the male left with his companion, who had been shopping in the store. There was no issue.
A 12 Buttonwood caller reported, at 6 p.m., that three high school-age boys in white T-shirts and shorts were running through neighbor's yards and jumping fences.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to Rainbow Terrace, at 1:23 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Lawrence Street, at 3 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A noise complaint sent police to 191 Federal St., at 3:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:50 a.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Police were sent to 16 St. Paul St., at 11:30 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 24 Cherry Hill Ave., at 1:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Cherry St., at 2:35 p.m., to help settle a dispute.
An officer was called to 300 Essex St., at 4:30 p.m., on a parking complaint.
A noise complaint resulted in the dispatch of officers to 18 America Way, at 5:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 East India Square, at 5:45 p.m., to look into a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 393 Highland Ave., at 6:10 p.m.
At 6:50, p.m.., the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to Cedar Street Court.
Police went to the intersection of Boston and Hanson streets, at 9:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to 16 Webb St., to make a well-being check.
Sunday
A case of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 285 Derby St., at 12:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 11 Shore Ave., at 12:45 p.m. to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 59 Boston St., at 10:53 a.m.
The report of a larceny case brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 1:30 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, April 19
Police were called to Vantine Studio, Highland Road, at 9:30 a.m., for an unattended death.
An officer was called to the vicinity of River Road and Natsue Way, at 7:30 p.m., for suspicious activity. A party was taking pictures of deer.
Tuesday, April 20
An officer went to Richdale Convenience Store, at 3:10 p.m., to speak to kids riding bikes in the parking lot.
Thursday, April 22
An officer was called to Dunkin Donuts, Maple Street, at 5:50 p.m., to mediate a road-rage incident.
Friday, April 23
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Village Road and the Danvers line, at 5:55 a.m., for a person driving erratically.
At 11:25 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of TJMaxx, South Main Street, to mediate a parking-space dispute.
An officer was sent to the Flint Library, South Main Street, to investigate complaints that a Children's Library Zoom event had been hacked.
Six vehicles were stopped in various locations between 8 p.m., and midnight for various offenses including speeding, headlight violations, and improper display of plates.
Saturday, April 24
An officer was called to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, to mediate a dispute with a guest.
Several reports reports of power outages around 6:25 p.m. were referred to the Middleton Electrical Department.
Officers were sent to Middleton Pond, at 1:45 p.m., to enforce the no-boating rule.
A vehicle was stopped at 8 p.m., in the vicinity of Forest Street and Upton Hills Lane, for an inspection sticker violation.
Sunday, April 25
An officer was sent to the vicinity of East Street, at 1 p.m., to check for a possible structure fire. It was smoke from a pellet stove.
A vehicle was stopped, at 10:05 p.m., on South Main Street, and cited for speeding and tinted windows.
