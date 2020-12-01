Peabody
Sunday
A Lynnfield Street resident reported to police, at 9:15 p.m., that $400 had been taken from his bank account without his permission.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Capone's Restaurant, 147 Summit St., for a white Honda Civic with no license plates. The operator did not realize his plates were missing. He was sent on his way.
Monday
A Henrietta Road resident called police just before 1 a.m. to report someone had tried to open his door. Police located the person. He was confused and was assisted to his residence and left in the care of a family member.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 199 Rantoul St., at 9:05 p.m., for someone sleeping in the front lobby.
Monday
Officers were called, at 12:55 a.m., to an apartment at 45 Balch St., after neighbors called in a noise complaint.
At 2:20 a.m., police were sent to a County Way location for an elderly male possibly having a seizure.
A two-car accident with property damage bought police to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 11:30 s.m.
Officers were sent to 497 Rantoul St., at 12:35 p.m., for a male in possible emotional crisis.
Two officers were sent to 112 Elliott St., at 1:50 p.m., for a male causing a disturbance inside a store.
Police were sent to 304 Cabot St., at 2:15 p.m., for homeless individuals causing an issue.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:20 p.m., to assist a landlord inn checking on a tenant.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 28 Hilltop Drive, at 2:15 p.m., after a woman said her boyfriend was threatening to take pills.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 1 Michael Road, at 6:10 a.m., for a party passed out in a car with the lights on.
Police were called to 29 Sylvan Road, after a resident reported their Christmas lights had been damaged by vandals.
An officer was sent to 10 Mark Road, at 9:35 a.m., to speak with a woman who wanted to report being scammed in a wire fraud.
A 70 Ober St. caller reported, at 11 a.m., that a kayak was missing from Rice's Beach.
Officers were called to 16 Memorial Drive at 4:30 p.m., to look for a man screaming for help.
Police recorded 11 cases of people fraudulently filing for unemployment benefits using someone else's same and information.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 55 Highland Ave., at 5 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a past assault brought police to 87 Bridge St., at 5:25 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 27 Harbor St., on a motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Brian Perez, 20, of 61 Curwin Circle, Lynn. Perez was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a number-plate violation.
At 6:25 p.m., police were called to 100 Highland Ave., for a fraud or a scam
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 7:30 p.m.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 9:05 p.m. for a past break and entry.
Monday
The report of a suspicious person or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 282 Derby St., at 4:30 a.m.
Police were dispatched, at 9 a.m., to 10 First St., to take a report on a larceny.
Two separate parking complaints were filed: 22 Becket St., at 11:35 a.m., and 27 Daniels St., at 11:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 292 Essex St., at 4:25 p.m. to help settle a dispute.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 5:55 p.m., from 204 Jefferson Ave.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 10:45 a.m., where they arrested a 52-year-old Mason Street resident on an outstanding warrant.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 27 Charter St., at 11:50 a.m.
An officer was sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:30 p.m., for another unwanted guest.
Marblehead
Sunday
A party walked into the station at 9 a.m., to report he was shooting off rockets in the park and one of them became stuck in a tree. An officer went to the park and assisted the man in retrieving the rocket.
Monday
Someone called police at noon from Star of the Sea on Atlantic Avenue to report they had found a gray boy's bike on the property and they would hold it for the owner to pick up. They told police that if no one calls or comes for it, they would contact the station again.
An Elm Street woman told police, at 4:45 p.m., that she had been contacted "every half an hour" regarding insurance for her mother who has been deceased for several years. She said she informed the callers of this, but they just keep calling. She gave police the number and said she just wanted it logged and will check the FTC website for further guidance.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to People's United Bank, 1 Conant St., at 8:20 a.m., for a person sleeping out front.
An officer was sent to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 1:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle that had hit a parked car. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police went to Kappy's Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 1:10 p.m., for a shoplifting. Two bottles of Hennessy Cognac had been stolen.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:20 p.m., to look for a male possibly slashing tires.
