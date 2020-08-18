Peabody
Saturday
A caller at 9:39 a.m. was upset about a yard sale in the area, but an officer told the caller that the resident had a permit.
A customer was giving an employee a "hard time" at BMW of Peabody on Centennial Drive at 11:44 a.m. The suspect left before police arrived and stole two items on his way out.
A caller reported at 3:25 p.m. that his laundry was stolen from Sunshine Laundry on Foster Street.
Police received a report of loud music on Esquire Circle at 8 p.m. They said it was a family having a small gender-reveal party and they agreed to keep the noise down.
Sunday
A lifeguard rescued an elderly man who was having trouble swimming in the pool at the YMCA on Lynnfield Street at around 11:30 a.m.
Two people were taken to Salem Hospital after one car struck a concrete wall in a two-car crash on Margin Street around 7:23 p.m. One of the drivers was cited for a stop sign violation.
An ambulance was requested for an infant after a two-car accident an Andover Street and Esquire Drive at 7:47 p.m.
Middleton
Friday
Police received a report of a man screaming on Mill Street at 2:29 p.m. They said the man was screaming in response to frustration with work on his vehicle.
Saturday
Police responded to a dispute among political sign-holders at Howe's Station Market on Maple Street at 9:47 a.m.
Salem
Sunday
Albertino Jimenez, 33, of 51 Mt. Pleasant St., Lynn, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. and charged with driving without a license and speeding.
Armani Minier, 20, of 87 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested at 6 p.m. on Lafayette Street and charged with driving with a suspended license and a number plate violation.
Monday
Tania Lima, 41, of 16 Summit St., Salem, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. at 450 Highland Ave. and charged with shoplifting.
Shikhar Mishra, 27, of 14 Chase St., Apt. 4, Salem, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Lafayette Street and charged with drunken driving, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and a number plate violation to conceal ID.
Jason Lane, 28, of 23 Wenham St., Danvers, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at 227 Highland Avenue and charged with shoplifting.
Marblehead
Sunday
Vandalism was reported at Mechanic Square at 8:45 a.m.
A caller from Fieldbrook Road at 9:21 a.m. asked police to go to his neighbor's home and shut off their lawn sprinkler, because the water was hitting his fence and his neighbor was not home. Police told him that it was not their function. The caller then asked if he should ask the fire department, but was told that he would simply have to wait for the neighbor to return.
Police received multiple complaints about a speeding Volkswagen Jetta in the area of Beach Street and Atlantic Avenue; they contacted the vehicle's owner at 3:28 p.m. She said her son had the vehicle and was at work. Told of the multiple complaints, she said she would speak to him about it. Police said an officer may also visit him at work to speak to him.
A burnt hot dog brought a fire truck to an Ocean Avenue address at 5:44 p.m., over the objections of the owner, who believed it to be a "ridiculous" waste of resources.
Swampscott
Sunday
An injured duck was found on Archer Street at 10:17 a.m. The animal control officer was notified.
A hit and run crash in which a car was pushed onto a sidewalk on Western Avenue was reported at 12:29 p.m. The parked car had significant damage; car parts were left behind at the scene, including a Mazda hubcap.
Danvers
Saturday
Injuries were reported in a crash outside the Olive Garden on Route 114 at 7 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Industrial Drive at 9:50 p.m.
Police took multiple complaints of loud music from Breakaway on Route 1 during the evening and were following up at 10:59 p.m.
Sunday
Police went to Thorpe Circle shortly after noon for a report of a young child wandering.
Suspicious activity on the Danversport Bridge on Water Street at 1:13 p.m. turned out to be people fishing.
Police took a report of credit card fraud from a Kirkbride Drive address at 2:51 p.m.
A report of an assault at the Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Liberty Street was filed at 3:09 p.m.
