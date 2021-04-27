Peabody
Monday
A Hertz supervisor reported to police, at 10:15 a.m., that they confiscated their vehicle from a Tannery Apartments resident, and when they contacted her about the fees due, she threatened to kill herself. When an officer arrived to check on her, there was no answer at the door and it was unlocked. They checked inside the apartment and she was not there, but her cellphone was.
A resident of 128 Lynnfield St. reported, at 2:55 p.m., that a neighbor's tree fell into her yard but the neighbor does not want to have it removed. The officer was documenting the case.
State police and EMS were notified, at 3:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Centennial Drive and Route 128 north. Three people were transported to local hospitals and two vehicles were towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:55 p.m. in the vicinity of 75 Central St. and summoned the operator, a 30-year-old Salem woman, to appear in court for unlicensed operation.
Tuesday
A 17 Upham St. caller resident notified police, at 8:10 a.m., that his vehicle had been broken into overnight. Taken were a pair of sunglasses and an ignition interlock device..
A Peabody Community Life Center employee told police at 9 a.m., that one of their transportation vehicles was vandalized overnight — the rear window was shattered. A staff member will check their video surveillance.
A Dahlia Avenue resident reported at 10:20 a.m., that a female was on her property and going through her trash. The caller then said the female was leaving and heading down the street. An officer checked the area but could not locate the female.
Marblehead
Friday
A Front Street caller told police at 8 a.m., that he got a call yesterday telling him his Social Security number was being used in Texas. He was told 21 bank accounts had been opened and there was a stolen vehicle involved and a warrant for his arrest. He believes he gave them his SSN and date of birth and that he uses (redacted) but did not give them his account information.
A Pleasant Street party called at 11 a.m. to complain about the big orange sticker put on her vehicle while it was parked in the private lot. She said she will take it up with the property management company as she cannot get the sticker off and it has defaced her car, plus the lot was not clearly marked.
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 8:35 p.m., for a scraggly-looking female causing a disturbance out front. An officer spoke with her and, five minutes later, she was in the care of her mother.
Four officers were sent to a Hawkes Street location at 9:34 p.m., for a disturbance, all information about which was redacted. At 10:07 p.m., four officers, an ambulance and a redacted party responded to Hawkes Street for another disturbance, all information about which was redacted. The final log entry was date-stamped at 10:28 p.m.
Saturday
A Gerry Street woman called police at 1 p.m. to say she wanted to say something on the record, as this was something a lot of Marblehead community members were concerned about. She went on to say she wants police officers to make more of an effort to build positive relationships in the community, and that starts with interacting in a positive way with people when they they see them on the street. There is a lot of staring people down, she said, and that is making people uncomfortable, and she thinks the Police Department should be interested in doing better than that. She then gave her name and phone number for the log entry.
A party representing a School Street building called police at 1:45 p.m., to say they are having brickwork done on the outside of the building and there is scaffolding on site that goes up to 70-feet high. He said he got word last night that kids were climbing on the scaffolding. He asked that periodic checks be made of the site and said that when he gets back in town on Monday, he will post the area "No Trespassing."
A party advised police, at 2:35 p.m., that he had been scammed out of $3,400 in a rental fraud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Brookhouse Drive and Tedesco Street at 11:15 p.m., for suspicious activity after a caller reported a group of kids attempting to get into the utility trailers on Humphrey Street. Officers found the kids attempting to flip traffic cones onto the equipment. They retrieved the cones, put them back where they belonged and moved the parties along,
Sunday
A woman called police, at 8:15 p.m., from Humphrey Street, to report that about two hours earlier, she was out for a walk and noticed a woman standing by the window of the bank, staring inside. She finished her walk, she said, and the woman was still standing there, and she is concerned about her wellbeing. She said the woman is middle-age and wearing a long coat, possibly with pajamas under the coat. An officer approached the woman and reported that she did not speak English. Lynn was contacted as police thought it might be the missing woman reported there earlier. A registry picture confirmed it was the same woman. Lynn was picking up the woman's sister and bringing her to Marblehead to confirm. Lynn police and the sister were on scene and the woman was reunited with her family.
Monday
Police were called to a Washington Street business at 10:15 a.m., regarding a disturbance between an employee and a customer. The customer made some threats and they would like him trespassed from the property. The suspect left on a skateboard and was ID'd by another customer. The manager came into the station at 4:30 p.m., with a copy of the "No Trespass" letter and was advised to have the Sheriff's Dept. serve it to make it official, and then to notify us.
Two parties called this morning to inquire why the dog park was closed and why there was no longer access to it. The ACO was contacted and she was not aware it was closed. She contacted Park and Recreation and they told her it is not closed, but that the road leading to it is closed because they are starting work on the new condo project. People can walk up, but they just can't drive or park.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Essex land Corning streets, at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to 495 Rantoul St., at 7:10 p.m., for past vandalism to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 181 Elliott St., at 10 p.m., for a man possibly taking paper towels.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 22 Heather St., at 12:25 p.m., after a party called to report a credit card fraud.
The ACO was called to the intersection of Standley and Groce streets for a raccoon stuck in a drain.
An officer was sent to 354 Cabot St., at 3:20 p.m. for a break and entry to and burglary of a motor vehicle. A set of golf clubs were stolen.
Salem
Monday
An officer was called to 60 Dow St., at 3 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
At 4:20, officers were called to 211 Lafayette St., for another missing juvenile.
Police were called to 7 Stearns Place, at 5:10 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
At 7:20 p.m., police went to 40 Highland Ave., for another fraud or a scam.
The report of a past assault brought police to 295 Derby St. at 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 5:55 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of North and Franklin streets, at 7:45 a.m.
Just over an hour later, at 8:55 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Paradise Road and Vinnin Street for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 56 Federal St., at 12:05 p.m., for an unknown problem.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Verona Street and Highland Avenue, at 12:40 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 4:50 p.m. for a theft of beef roast valued at $191.
A Pine Street party called police, at 7:30 p.m., asking for a well-being check on an overdue motorist.
An officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 8:50 p.m., to take a report on a missing female.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the vicinity of 13 Milton Road, at 9:45 p.m. Police located and arrested the driver, Erin Chisholm, 35, of 31 Cornell Road. She was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger.
Monday
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:25 a.m., in response to the sounds of a fight, but there was no fight.
Police were sent to 24 Riverside Ave., at 2 p.m., for a male going house-to-house disturbing the peace.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:35 p.m. for the report of an assault.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 222 Maple St., at 5:50 p.m., to look for a suspicious male in black wearing no shoes.
Tuesday
An ambulance was dispatched to 50 Endicott St., at 7:55 a.m., for an unresponsive party. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 230 North St., at 9:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Swampscott
Monday
A caller reported a rear-end motor-vehicle collision at 7:13 a.m.
A caller advise police, at 7:50 a.m., for a person sleeping in a sleeping bag in the park near Elmwood Road.
A Lincoln House Avenue resident reported, at 9:40 a.m., that there was a person on the beach side of his property and he was refusing to leave.
A caller notified police, at 6 p.m., that a group of dirt bikes was on Essex Street, almost in Lynn, driving dangerously and not wearing helmets.
